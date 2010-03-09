Hybrid Grid Pro EA — Intelligent Martingale + Grid System for MT5

Finally — a hybrid recovery system that doesn't gamble your account! Grid Recovery Pro EA combines the strategic placement of grid trading with the mathematical precision of martingale recovery, creating a balanced approach to automated trading. Designed for traders who understand that consistent profits come from smart risk management, not magic formulas.

🔧 How It Works (Simple & Transparent)

The EA operates on a clear, logical principle:

Opens initial trade based on market conditions Places recovery orders at strategic grid levels if needed Manages multiple positions as a single basket Closes all trades when overall profit target is reached

No complicated indicators — just clean, mechanical execution.





✨ Key Features

Feature

Benefit

✅ Hybrid Martingale-Grid System

Safe Martingle + Basket Grid System ✅ Full Customization

Adjust every parameter to match your risk tolerance

✅ Multi-Currency Ready

XAUUSD (GOLD), Currency Pairs, Crypto

✅ 24/7 Operation

VPS optimized for continuous trading

✅ Simple Setup

Load preset and start in under 5 minutes





⚙️ Trading Parameters

For XAUUSD (GOLD)

Setting

Range

Recommendation

Grid Distance

200-300 pips or Points

300 pips or Points (adjust per pair)

Multiplier

1.5x - 2.0x

1.5x (safer compounding)

Max Recovery Levels

10-15

10 (optimal risk/reward)

Take Profit per In $

3$ or 10$

3$ or 5$

Trading Sessions

Any Session

Choose Normal or Low Volatility Session

Minimum Lot Size 0.01 - 0.05 0.01

Supported Instruments

XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and more

Timeframes

M1, M5, more Broker Compatibility

Any MT5 broker (ECN/Raw or Low spread recommended)





📊 Account Requirements

Account Type

Minimum

Recommended (Safer)

Cent Account

5,000 USC

10,000 USC

Standard Account

$5,000

$10,000

Leverage

1:800

1:1000 (for better margin management)

Account Type

Low-Spread Based Accounts (No Commission per Lot)





📊 Backtesting & Results

Tested & Verified Strategy:

This EA has been extensively backtested across multiple market conditions (2018-2025) and shows consistent performance in ranging markets. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results, but the mathematical logic has been proven over time.

🎯 Golden Rule: Trade Safe, Win Big

Always prioritize safety over greed!

Start with minimum risk settings and small lot sizes. Aim for consistent small wins that compound over time. Remember: "Small steps, big wins" beats chasing unrealistic profits that risk your account. Patience and discipline are your true edge in trading.





⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES & USER RESPONSIBILITY

Critical Safety Information:

1. NEWS & HIGH VOLATILITY WARNING:

YOU MUST turn off the EA during: Major economic news releases (NFP, CPI, FOMC, etc.) High-impact geopolitical events Unexpected market volatility Low-liquidity periods (holidays, weekends)



2. RISK CUSTOMIZATION IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY:

Adjust grid distance based on pair volatility

Set recovery multiplier according to your risk appetite

Configure daily/weekly loss limits in the settings

Test different take profit targets in demo first

3. MONITORING IS REQUIRED:

This is NOT a "set and forget" system

Regular check-ins are necessary

Be prepared to intervene manually if needed

4. START SMALL, SCALE GRADUALLY:

Begin with minimum lot sizes

Use only risk capital you can afford to lose

Increase exposure only after consistent demo performance

⚠️ Important: Always withdraw your profits regularly — never let them accumulate in your trading account. Take profits out from time to time to protect your gains and ensure you're actually securing real returns, not just seeing numbers on a screen.



🚀 Getting Started Guide

Step 1: Demo Testing (Mandatory)

Download and install on MT5 demo Run for 2-4 weeks minimum Adjust settings based on performance Understand the drawdown patterns

Step 2: Live Account Preparation

Ensure sufficient capital (5k Cent or $5K minimum) Use ECN/Raw spread account Set up VPS for 24/7 operation

Step 3: Risk Management Setup

Set grid distance: 20-30 pips for majors Set max recovery levels: 3-5 maximum Configure daily loss limit: 2-5% of balance Set trading hours: 08:00-20:00 GMT

Support

Direct Developer Support Available:

We provide personal assistance to ensure you set up the EA correctly for your account. Contact us for safe settings, installation help, and configuration guidance.

Support Includes:

Installation assistance

Safe preset recommendations

Basic troubleshooting

Configuration guidance

⚠️ CRITICAL SAFETY REMINDER

⚠️ DISCLAIMER: We provide setup guidance only. You are responsible for your trading decisions, risk management, and monitoring. Always test on demo first. Trading financial instruments carries significant risk of loss. This EA is a tool, not a guarantee of profits. Past performance does not indicate future results.