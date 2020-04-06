Market Compass EA

📍 Market Compass EA (MT5)

Market Compass EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability directional trades by combining daily market structure analysis with precise intraday execution.
It acts as a “compass” for the market—first determining the dominant trend, then executing trades only in alignment with that direction.

🔍 How Market Compass EA Works

1️⃣ Daily Trend Detection (Higher-Timeframe Bias)

Market Compass EA analyzes the Daily timeframe to determine overall market direction using:

  • Higher highs & higher lows (bullish structure)

  • Lower highs & lower lows (bearish structure)

  • Structural validation via historical pivot zones

The EA classifies the market as:

  • Bullish

  • Bearish

  • No Trend Detected

This direction is clearly displayed on the chart using color-coded labels.

2️⃣ Precision Entry Logic (H1 Execution)

Once a valid trend is confirmed, the EA scans the H1 timeframe for price-action-based reversal patterns that align with the daily bias.

Trade entries are based on:

  • Pivot-based candle formations

  • Break-and-confirm price behavior

  • Risk–reward validation (minimum favorable R:R before entry)

Trades are only placed in the direction of the dominant daily trend.

3️⃣ Smart Risk & Money Management

Market Compass EA includes built-in dynamic position sizing based on account balance and selected risk mode:

  • Conservative – Small exposure

  • Normal – Balanced risk (default)

  • Aggressive – Higher exposure

Additional safeguards:

  • Automatic lot normalization to broker limits

  • Free margin and used margin checks

  • One trade per symbol at a time

  • Hourly execution control to prevent overtrading

4️⃣ Trade Protection & Notifications

Each trade is placed with:

  • Automatically calculated Stop Loss

  • Dynamic Take Profit based on recent market structure

  • Push notifications for all new trade setups

⚙️ Inputs & Settings

Input Description
Risk Mode Conservative / Normal / Aggressive
Symbol Any MT5-supported instrument
Timeframes Daily (trend), H1 (execution)

📊 Recommended Usage

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Best for: Forex, Indices, Metals

  • Works on both 4-digit and 5-digit brokers

  • VPS recommended for optimal execution

🛡️ Important Notes

  • Market Compass EA does not use martingale, grid, or hedging

  • No trade is placed unless trend direction, price action, margin rules, and risk–reward conditions are all satisfied

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Always test on a demo account before using live funds

📌 Summary

Market Compass EA is built for traders who value:
✔ Trend confirmation before entry
✔ Clean price-action logic
✔ Structured risk management
✔ Discipline over overtrading

If you’re looking for an EA that trades with the market—not against it, Market Compass EA provides a clear and systematic approach to automated trading.


More from author
ChronoTrader
David A Abercrombie
Utilities
ChronoTrader.mq5 — Time-Controlled Trade Management EA ChronoTrader is a lightweight, powerful Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automatically manage your open positions based on specific times of day. Perfect for traders who want to enforce discipline, automate daily close-outs, and optionally re-enter markets under predefined conditions. Features Time-Based Trade Closure Automatically closes all open trades at a user-defined local time—ideal for end-of-day or pre-news risk ma
FREE
PivotPulseMT4
David A Abercrombie
Experts
PivotPulse – Multi-Timeframe Reversal Trading Expert Advisor PivotPulse   is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to detect and trade high-probability market reversals using multi-timeframe analysis, pivot logic, and advanced MA alignment filtering. This EA combines a rigorous technical entry system with smart, risk-adjustable lot sizing—making it a powerful choice for traders who value disciplined setups and adaptable strategies. Key Features   Multi-Timeframe Confirmation Sel
Watchman EA MT4
David A Abercrombie
Experts
WATCHMAN EA   — Multi-Timeframe Reversal Hunter with Smart Risk Control Version:   1.0 Author:   Ten Talents Trading Platform:   MetaTrader 4 Symbol:   Any Timeframes:   H1 to D1 (user-selectable) Risk Modes:   Conservative, Normal, Aggressive   Overview WATCHMAN EA   is a precision-engineered expert advisor designed to detect   high-probability trend reversals   using   multi-timeframe price action   and   dynamic moving average crossovers . With built-in   risk management modes ,   margin p
WickHunter
David A Abercrombie
Experts
WickHunter EA – Precision Reversal Trading WickHunter is a powerful multi-timeframe Expert Advisor designed to catch sharp trend reversals with precision. Now enhanced with user-configurable controls , WickHunter offers the best of automation and flexibility, making it perfect for traders who want smart execution and full control over risk and trade behavior. Built on an intelligent moving average and envelope-band strategy, the EA scans across 6  key timeframes for wick-based reversal signals.
PivotPulse
David A Abercrombie
Experts
PivotPulse – Multi-Timeframe Reversal Trading Expert Advisor PivotPulse is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to detect and trade high-probability market reversals using multi-timeframe analysis, pivot logic, and advanced MA alignment filtering. This EA combines a rigorous technical entry system with smart, risk-adjustable lot sizing—making it a powerful choice for traders who value disciplined setups and adaptable strategies. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Confirmation Select
Watchman EA
David A Abercrombie
Experts
WATCHMAN EA — Multi-Timeframe Reversal Hunter with Smart Risk Control Version: 1.0 Author: Ten Talents Trading Platform: MetaTrader 5 Symbol: Any Timeframes: H1 to D1 (user-selectable) Risk Modes: Conservative, Normal, Aggressive Overview WATCHMAN EA is a precision-engineered expert advisor designed to detect high-probability trend reversals using multi-timeframe price action and dynamic moving average crossovers . With built-in risk management modes , margin protection , and timeframe filter
TrendScope EA
David A Abercrombie
Experts
TrendScope EA – Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment & Pivot-Precision Trading TrendScope EA is an advanced, multi-timeframe automated trading system designed to identify high-probability market reversals and continuation trades through a combination of daily trend structure , intra-day candle behavior , and precision pivot detection . This Expert Advisor analyzes the market across multiple optional timeframes (M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4) and automatically selects valid trade opportunities only wh
