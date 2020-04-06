Market Compass EA
- Experts
- David A Abercrombie
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
📍 Market Compass EA (MT5)
Market Compass EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability directional trades by combining daily market structure analysis with precise intraday execution.
It acts as a “compass” for the market—first determining the dominant trend, then executing trades only in alignment with that direction.
🔍 How Market Compass EA Works
1️⃣ Daily Trend Detection (Higher-Timeframe Bias)
Market Compass EA analyzes the Daily timeframe to determine overall market direction using:
-
Higher highs & higher lows (bullish structure)
-
Lower highs & lower lows (bearish structure)
-
Structural validation via historical pivot zones
The EA classifies the market as:
-
Bullish
-
Bearish
-
No Trend Detected
This direction is clearly displayed on the chart using color-coded labels.
2️⃣ Precision Entry Logic (H1 Execution)
Once a valid trend is confirmed, the EA scans the H1 timeframe for price-action-based reversal patterns that align with the daily bias.
Trade entries are based on:
-
Pivot-based candle formations
-
Break-and-confirm price behavior
-
Risk–reward validation (minimum favorable R:R before entry)
Trades are only placed in the direction of the dominant daily trend.
3️⃣ Smart Risk & Money Management
Market Compass EA includes built-in dynamic position sizing based on account balance and selected risk mode:
-
Conservative – Small exposure
-
Normal – Balanced risk (default)
-
Aggressive – Higher exposure
Additional safeguards:
-
Automatic lot normalization to broker limits
-
Free margin and used margin checks
-
One trade per symbol at a time
-
Hourly execution control to prevent overtrading
4️⃣ Trade Protection & Notifications
Each trade is placed with:
-
Automatically calculated Stop Loss
-
Dynamic Take Profit based on recent market structure
-
Push notifications for all new trade setups
⚙️ Inputs & Settings
|Input
|Description
|Risk Mode
|Conservative / Normal / Aggressive
|Symbol
|Any MT5-supported instrument
|Timeframes
|Daily (trend), H1 (execution)
📊 Recommended Usage
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Best for: Forex, Indices, Metals
-
Works on both 4-digit and 5-digit brokers
-
VPS recommended for optimal execution
🛡️ Important Notes
-
Market Compass EA does not use martingale, grid, or hedging
-
No trade is placed unless trend direction, price action, margin rules, and risk–reward conditions are all satisfied
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
-
Always test on a demo account before using live funds
📌 Summary
Market Compass EA is built for traders who value:
✔ Trend confirmation before entry
✔ Clean price-action logic
✔ Structured risk management
✔ Discipline over overtrading
If you’re looking for an EA that trades with the market—not against it, Market Compass EA provides a clear and systematic approach to automated trading.