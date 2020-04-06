📍 Market Compass EA (MT5)

Market Compass EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability directional trades by combining daily market structure analysis with precise intraday execution.

It acts as a “compass” for the market—first determining the dominant trend, then executing trades only in alignment with that direction.

🔍 How Market Compass EA Works

1️⃣ Daily Trend Detection (Higher-Timeframe Bias)

Market Compass EA analyzes the Daily timeframe to determine overall market direction using:

Higher highs & higher lows (bullish structure)

Lower highs & lower lows (bearish structure)

Structural validation via historical pivot zones

The EA classifies the market as:

Bullish

Bearish

No Trend Detected

This direction is clearly displayed on the chart using color-coded labels.

2️⃣ Precision Entry Logic (H1 Execution)

Once a valid trend is confirmed, the EA scans the H1 timeframe for price-action-based reversal patterns that align with the daily bias.

Trade entries are based on:

Pivot-based candle formations

Break-and-confirm price behavior

Risk–reward validation (minimum favorable R:R before entry)

Trades are only placed in the direction of the dominant daily trend.

3️⃣ Smart Risk & Money Management

Market Compass EA includes built-in dynamic position sizing based on account balance and selected risk mode:

Conservative – Small exposure

Normal – Balanced risk (default)

Aggressive – Higher exposure

Additional safeguards:

Automatic lot normalization to broker limits

Free margin and used margin checks

One trade per symbol at a time

Hourly execution control to prevent overtrading

4️⃣ Trade Protection & Notifications

Each trade is placed with:

Automatically calculated Stop Loss

Dynamic Take Profit based on recent market structure

Push notifications for all new trade setups

⚙️ Inputs & Settings

Input Description Risk Mode Conservative / Normal / Aggressive Symbol Any MT5-supported instrument Timeframes Daily (trend), H1 (execution)

📊 Recommended Usage

Timeframe: H1

Best for: Forex, Indices, Metals

Works on both 4-digit and 5-digit brokers

VPS recommended for optimal execution

🛡️ Important Notes

Market Compass EA does not use martingale, grid, or hedging

No trade is placed unless trend direction, price action, margin rules, and risk–reward conditions are all satisfied

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Always test on a demo account before using live funds

📌 Summary

Market Compass EA is built for traders who value:

✔ Trend confirmation before entry

✔ Clean price-action logic

✔ Structured risk management

✔ Discipline over overtrading

If you’re looking for an EA that trades with the market—not against it, Market Compass EA provides a clear and systematic approach to automated trading.