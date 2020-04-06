TrendScope EA

TrendScope EA – Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment & Pivot-Precision Trading

TrendScope EA is an advanced, multi-timeframe automated trading system designed to identify high-probability market reversals and continuation trades through a combination of daily trend structure, intra-day candle behavior, and precision pivot detection.

This Expert Advisor analyzes the market across multiple optional timeframes (M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4) and automatically selects valid trade opportunities only when the market aligns with its strict trend and price-structure conditions. TrendScope does not force trades—it waits for clean, high-quality setups based on robust price-action logic.

Key Features

✔ Multi-Timeframe Trade Filtering

Enable only the timeframes you want the EA to analyze. TrendScope does not use lagging indicators—its entries are based purely on price structure, candle polarity, and multi-zone daily trend verification.

✔ Daily Trend Validation

Every new trading day, the EA recalculates:

  • The two-tier daily low zones (Z1 & Z2)

  • The two-tier daily high zones (Z1 & Z2)

  • Peak lows and floor highs

  • 25-bar and 50-bar trend confirmations

  • Bullish / Bearish / Neutral market bias

The EA will only trade when all daily trend filters agree.

✔ Smart Risk-Based Position Sizing

Choose your default risk profile:

  • Conservative – smallest position size

  • Normal – balanced risk

  • Aggressive – increased lot scaling

Lot size automatically adjusts based on account balance and symbol limits.

✔ Pivot-Validated Entry Logic

TrendScope only enters when very specific price-action structures form:

  • Candle direction aligns with the daily bias

  • Price pulls back into a structural area

  • A pivot confirms at bar index 2 (for precision)

  • TP/SL are set using the nearest structural extremes

This approach creates trades that are both logical and technically sound.

✔ Built-in Margin Safety Controls

The EA checks:

  • Free margin

  • Used margin

  • Estimated margin required for new positions

A trade is allowed only if the account remains within safe risk thresholds.

✔ On-Chart Bias Display

TrendScope visually displays:

  • BULLISH

  • BEARISH

  • NEUTRAL

This helps traders immediately understand the EA’s interpretation of the overall market trend.

✔ Mobile Notifications

Every trade setup includes a detailed notification sent directly to your MetaTrader mobile app.

⚠ CRITICAL: TEST MULTIPLE TIMEFRAMES BEFORE GOING LIVE

TrendScope EA is built around timeframe-sensitive structure, meaning each timeframe will produce different signals, frequency, and performance depending on:

  • Symbol volatility

  • Spread behaviour

  • Session timing

  • Market regime (trending vs. ranging)

There is no universal “best” timeframe, because every market reacts differently.

Before live trading, it is strongly recommended to:

  1. Run backtests on each timeframe individually.

  2. Identify which timeframes perform best for your symbol & broker.

  3. Enable only the timeframes with stable historical results.

  4. Forward-test in demo mode to confirm behavior.

Your profitability with TrendScope EA depends heavily on selecting the right combination of timeframes for your trading instrument.

Best Practices

  • Test at least 3–6 months of historical data per timeframe.

  • Use realistic spread/commission modeling.

  • Only enable timeframes that show consistent win/loss stability.

  • Start with Conservative mode if your broker's margin requirements vary.

Who Is TrendScope EA For?

  • Traders who prefer price-action-based logic

  • Traders wanting a system that waits for clean setups

  • Traders who want multi-timeframe confirmation

  • Traders needing an EA with low trade frequency but high precision

  • Traders who understand the importance of backtesting and optimization


ChronoTrader
David A Abercrombie
Utilities
ChronoTrader.mq5 — Time-Controlled Trade Management EA ChronoTrader is a lightweight, powerful Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automatically manage your open positions based on specific times of day. Perfect for traders who want to enforce discipline, automate daily close-outs, and optionally re-enter markets under predefined conditions. Features Time-Based Trade Closure Automatically closes all open trades at a user-defined local time—ideal for end-of-day or pre-news risk ma
FREE
PivotPulseMT4
David A Abercrombie
Experts
PivotPulse – Multi-Timeframe Reversal Trading Expert Advisor PivotPulse   is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to detect and trade high-probability market reversals using multi-timeframe analysis, pivot logic, and advanced MA alignment filtering. This EA combines a rigorous technical entry system with smart, risk-adjustable lot sizing—making it a powerful choice for traders who value disciplined setups and adaptable strategies. Key Features   Multi-Timeframe Confirmation Sel
Watchman EA MT4
David A Abercrombie
Experts
WATCHMAN EA   — Multi-Timeframe Reversal Hunter with Smart Risk Control Version:   1.0 Author:   Ten Talents Trading Platform:   MetaTrader 4 Symbol:   Any Timeframes:   H1 to D1 (user-selectable) Risk Modes:   Conservative, Normal, Aggressive   Overview WATCHMAN EA   is a precision-engineered expert advisor designed to detect   high-probability trend reversals   using   multi-timeframe price action   and   dynamic moving average crossovers . With built-in   risk management modes ,   margin p
WickHunter
David A Abercrombie
Experts
WickHunter EA – Precision Reversal Trading WickHunter is a powerful multi-timeframe Expert Advisor designed to catch sharp trend reversals with precision. Now enhanced with user-configurable controls , WickHunter offers the best of automation and flexibility, making it perfect for traders who want smart execution and full control over risk and trade behavior. Built on an intelligent moving average and envelope-band strategy, the EA scans across 6  key timeframes for wick-based reversal signals.
PivotPulse
David A Abercrombie
Experts
PivotPulse – Multi-Timeframe Reversal Trading Expert Advisor PivotPulse is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to detect and trade high-probability market reversals using multi-timeframe analysis, pivot logic, and advanced MA alignment filtering. This EA combines a rigorous technical entry system with smart, risk-adjustable lot sizing—making it a powerful choice for traders who value disciplined setups and adaptable strategies. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Confirmation Select
Watchman EA
David A Abercrombie
Experts
WATCHMAN EA — Multi-Timeframe Reversal Hunter with Smart Risk Control Version: 1.0 Author: Ten Talents Trading Platform: MetaTrader 5 Symbol: Any Timeframes: H1 to D1 (user-selectable) Risk Modes: Conservative, Normal, Aggressive Overview WATCHMAN EA is a precision-engineered expert advisor designed to detect high-probability trend reversals using multi-timeframe price action and dynamic moving average crossovers . With built-in risk management modes , margin protection , and timeframe filter
Market Compass EA
David A Abercrombie
Experts
Market Compass EA (MT5) Market Compass EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability directional trades by combining daily market structure analysis with precise intraday execution . It acts as a “compass” for the market—first determining the dominant trend, then executing trades only in alignment with that direction. How Market Compass EA Works 1️⃣ Daily Trend Detection (Higher-Timeframe Bias) Market Compass EA analyzes the Daily timeframe to de
