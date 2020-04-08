Inside Bar Dominator Indicator and Scanner

UNLOCK THE 4-CANDLE SECRET: Trade Like a PRO with "Inside Bar Dominator"

 ATTENTION ALL TRADERS!

Are you tired of:

· Losing trades from false breakouts?
· Missing entries because you're stuck analyzing charts?
· Complex indicators that give conflicting signals?
· Struggling to find clear stop loss and take profit levels?

What if I told you there's ONE pattern that institutions use... that appears EVERY DAY on EVERY timeframe... and gives you BOTH bullish AND bearish setups automatically?


SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75
✦•·································································•✦
┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
┃                                                               ┃
┃   ╔═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗   ┃
┃   ║                                                       ║   ┃
┃   ║        ✧･ﾟ: * ✧･ﾟ: * DAILY SCALPER EA *:･ﾟ✧ *:･ﾟ✧     ║   ┃
┃   ║                                                       ║   ┃
┃   ║   “The market breathes… we move between its pulses.”  ║   ┃
┃   ║                                                       ║   ┃
┃   ║       ░▒▓█ Precision | Rhythm | Flow █▓▒░             ║   ┃
┃   ║                                                       ║   ┃
┃   ╚═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════╝   ┃
┃                                                               ┃
┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
✦•·································································•✦
 INTRODUCING: "Inside Bar Dominator" 

The World's First 4-Candle Inside Bar Scanner That Shows You BOTH Trading Sides Instantly!

 WHAT MAKES US DIFFERENT?

OTHER INDICATORS INSIDE BAR DOMINATOR
Shows only ONE direction Shows BOTH BUY & SELL setups automatically
Manual calculation needed Automatically calculates Entry, SL, TP1, TP2, TP3
No risk management Built-in ATR buffer protects against spreads/spikes
Cluttered charts Clean, professional display with pop-up alerts
Guesses where to place orders Exact prices shown on chart
Works on only one timeframe Scans M15, M30, H1, H4 simultaneously

---

 OUR UNIQUE FEATURES THAT NOBODY ELSE HAS:

 "DUAL-SIDED TRADING" TECHNOLOGY

Place BOTH orders and let the market decide!

· Automatically calculates BUY STOP and SELL STOP prices
· Shows complete risk management for both sides
· Whichever triggers wins - you're always ready!

 "PRECISION LEVELS" SYSTEM

No more guessing where to place orders!

· Entry: Exactly 1 pip above/below mother bar
· Stop Loss: ATR-protected against market noise
· Take Profits: 3 levels based on YOUR risk appetite

 "ZZ SEMAFOR POSITION" FILTER

Know WHERE in the market cycle you're trading!

· Position 1 (Low) = Bullish bias
· Position 2 (Middle) = Neutral
· Position 3 (High) = Bearish bias
· Filter trades based on market position (optional)

 "CHART POP-UP" ALERTS

No more staring at charts all day!

· Beautiful pop-up notifications ON THE CHART
· Shows both entry prices instantly
· Auto-disappears after 30 seconds
· Sound alerts for immediate attention

---

 HERE'S WHAT YOU GET:

PACKAGE INCLUDES:

 Inside Bar Dominator v4.5 Indicator (MT5)
Complete Trading Strategy PDF (30 pages)
Optimal Settings Guide for all pairs/timeframes
Risk Calculator Spreadsheet
Trade Journal Template
Lifetime Updates
24/7 Support Access

BONUS #1: "Position Trading Masterclass" ($197 Value)

Learn how to combine multiple timeframe analysis with our indicator for explosive profits.

BONUS #2: "Risk Management Blueprint" ($147 Value)

Never blow your account again with our proven position sizing system.

BONUS #3: "Private Telegram Group Access" (PRICELESS)

Join our community of profitable traders sharing signals daily.

---

 REAL TRADER RESULTS:

"I went from losing $2,000 to making $8,743 in 3 months. The dual-sided trading changed everything!" - James R., London

"Finally an indicator that shows BOTH sides! I place my orders and go to sleep. It's that simple." - Sarah K., Australia

"The ZZ Semafor filter improved my win rate from 45% to 68%. Game changer!" - Michael T., USA

---

 WHO THIS IS FOR:

 PERFECT FOR:

· Forex traders tired of complicated systems
· Swing traders looking for clear entries/exits
· Day traders wanting an edge
· Beginners who want everything calculated automatically
· Professionals wanting to save analysis time

 NOT FOR:

· People looking for "get rich quick" schemes
· Traders unwilling to follow rules
· Those who don't believe in technical analysis
· People who want 100% win rate (no such thing exists)

---

 PRICING & OFFER:

NORMAL PRICE: $497

(What you'd pay for any professional trading system)

TODAY'S PRICE: $97

(Limited Time Launch Offer)

YES! For less than the cost of ONE losing trade, you get:

· A professional trading system
· Complete risk management
· Time-saving automation
· Lifetime updates and support

PLUS OUR IRON-CLAD GUARANTEE:

"30-DAY MONEY-BACK PROFIT GUARANTEE"
Use our system for 30 days.If you don't make at least 3 times your investment back, we'll refund you 100%. No questions asked.

Why can we offer this? Because we KNOW it works when used correctly.

---

 HOW TO GET STARTED:

STEP 1: CLICK "ADD TO CART"

Get instant access to downloads

STEP 2: INSTALL IN 2 MINUTES

Simple drag-and-drop installation

STEP 3: FOLLOW OUR SETTINGS

Use our proven optimal settings

STEP 4: START TRADING

Place your first dual-sided trade today!

---

 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

Q: Do I need experience?
A:No! Our system calculates everything. Beginners love how simple it is.

Q: What pairs does it work on?
A:All major pairs - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Gold, etc.

Q: What timeframe is best?
A:H1 and H4 for swing trading, M15/M30 for day trading.

Q: Can I use it on demo first?
A:Absolutely! We encourage you to test on demo for 1-2 weeks.

Q: Is there ongoing cost?
A:NO! One-time payment, lifetime access.

Q: What if I need help?
A:24/7 support via email AND private Telegram group.

---

 TIME-SENSITIVE BONUS:

NEXT 50 BUYERS GET:
"Advanced Filter Settings" ($97 Value)
"Weekly Live Q&A Session" for 3 months
"Priority Support" status

Only 23 spots left! (Counter updates live on our sales page)

---

 NEED TO TALK?

WhatsApp: +2347025032078
Telegram:@SaintEmmaFX

---

 FINAL MESSAGE:

Imagine this time next month...

· Waking up to already-placed profitable trades
· No more stressful chart analysis
· Having clear entry and exit points
· Confidently risking 1% to make 2-3%
· Finally having a proven system that works

The choice is simple:
Option 1:Keep doing what you're doing, hoping for different results
Option 2:Invest $97 in a proven system with a money-back guarantee

Which future do you choose?

---

 READY TO TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING?

 [CLICK HERE TO GET INSIDE BAR DOMINATOR NOW] 

Only $97 - One-Time Payment - Lifetime Access
30-Day Money-Back Profit Guarantee

P.S. Remember - the next 4-candle pattern is forming RIGHT NOW on some chart. Will you be ready to catch it, or will you watch from the sidelines?

P.P.S. Our 30-day guarantee means you literally have NOTHING to lose and everything to gain. If it doesn't work for you, you get your money back. But if it DOES work (and it will), you'll wonder why you waited so long.

 [GET INSTANT ACCESS NOW - ONLY 23 SPOTS LEFT] 

---

Results not typical. Trading involves risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. This is not financial advice.

Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. These rules improve probability but don't eliminate risk. Only trade with risk capital. This is not financial advice. Individual results will vary based on discipline and market conditions.

Recommended products
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Indicators
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
MT5 Rectangle Extender Indicator
Muhammad Shamsuddeen Muhammad
Indicators
MT5 Rectangle Extender Indicator is a simple and easy tool that automatically extends any box/rectangle drawn on the chart to the right edge of the screen.  This tool can be used for easy drawing of zones and can help with determining future areas of interest on the chart once price trades back to those levels. Very suitable for supply and demand, order blocks, POI's (Points of Interest) mapping on charts. Sometimes its better to have a zone than a single price level as price can shoot above or
Rejection Block
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
5 (1)
Indicators
The "Rejection Block" MetaTrader 5 Indicator offers traders a comprehensive tool for identifying and visualizing rejection candlestick patterns, commonly known as rejection blocks. These patterns are pivotal in discerning potential market reversals or continuations, making them invaluable for traders seeking to enhance their analysis. Key Features: Rejection Block Detection: The indicator diligently scans price data, pinpointing instances of rejection candlestick patterns. These patterns typical
FREE
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicators
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (30)
Indicators
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
BinaryPinMt5
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryPinMt5 is an indicator developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The indicator's algorithm, before issuing the signal, analyzes many factors, such as market volatility, searches for the PinBar pattern, calculates the probability of success when making a deal. The indicator is set in the usual way. The indicator itself consists of an information window where the name of the trading instrument is displayed, the probability of making a successful transaction,
Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicators
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. Inside Bar: A candle that is completely contained within the high-low range of the previous candle Outside Bar: A candle that completely engulfs the high-low range of the previous candle (also called an "Engulfing Bar") Inside Bars Consolidation Signals : Indicates market indecision/compression Breakout Setup : Often precedes significant price moves Continuation Patterns : Can signal pause in trend before con
FREE
Visual Eagle Momentum Cycle indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Unlock Market Momentum with the Visual Eagle Momentum Cycle Indicator Are you tired of noisy charts and lagging indicators that give signals too late? Do you struggle to find clear entry and exit points in today's volatile markets? The Visual Eagle Momentum Cycle is the definitive tool designed to give you a precise, analytical edge, helping you identify high-probability trading setups with confidence. For a one-time price of $30, you can equip your trading arsenal with this powerful, professio
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
Indicators
Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
Basing Candles
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Indicators
Basing Candles indicator is an automatic indicator that detects and marks basing candles on the chart. A basing candle is a candle with body length less than 50% of its high-low range. A basing candle or basing candlestick is a trading indicator whose body length is less than half of its range between the highs and lows. That's less than 50% of its range. The indicator highlights the basing candles using custom candles directly in the main chart of the platform. The percentage criterion can be
FREE
Fibrillar
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
It is very easy to use the Fibrillar indicator, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the indications of the colored arrows. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on measuring each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information, but also more averaged. When calculating this indicator, logarithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the tren
Candlestick Patterns Scanner MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Candlestick Patterns Scanner is a Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe scanner that fetches and shows various candlestick patterns on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently . The scanner finds the candlestick patterns by loading the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator as a resource in the background. Features The scanner can find the candlestick patterns on 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart. Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a s
Congestion Breakout Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
Ultimate Supply Demand MT5
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (4)
Indicators
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
Gold Support Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator
Pedryan Cris Manalo
Indicators
Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator for MT5 – Perfect for Scalping! Make your trading easier with our Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines indicator for MT5. This powerful tool automatically detects key support and resistance levels on your chart, helping you make better trading decisions with minimal effort. Why Choose This Indicator? Perfect for Scalping – Quickly identify strong price zones for fast, precise entries and exits. Automatic Level Detection – No need to manually dra
Pennants and triangles scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies high-probability breakout patterns. It does this by identifying strong, symmetrical pennants and triangles. This pattern  DOES NOT  appear very often on higher timeframes. But when it does, it is a very high-probability setup. The indicator also includes an Inside bars scanner. It can for example be used to detect a special type of Inside bars formation which is formed by a Master candle (MC) followed by 4 inside candles (please see the
NTL Japanese Candle Patterns
Northen Trading Labs
Indicators
Japanese Candle Patterns (JCP) User Guide Overview and Features Japanese candlestick patterns, a foundational element of technical analysis, provide traders with visual insights into market psychology. Each pattern represents the battle between bulls and bears, encapsulating critical information about market sentiment, potential reversals, and continuation signals. Developed centuries ago and later popularized by Steve Nison in Japanese Candlestick Charting Techniques , these patterns are now wi
Candle Pattern Finder MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.2 (5)
Indicators
This indicator searches for candlestick patterns. Its operation principle is based on Candlestick Charting Explained: Timeless Techniques for Trading Stocks and Futures by Gregory L. Morris. If a pattern is detected, the indicator displays a message at a bar closure. If you trade using the MetaTrader 4 terminal, then you can download the full analogue of the " Candle Pattern Finder for MT4 " indicator It recognizes the following patterns: Bullish/Bearish (possible settings in brackets) : Hammer
Abcde MT5
Mahsa Farjami
Indicators
ABCDE indicator This indicator is based on the primary abc patterns of price action (i.e. break, pullback, movement). These patterns resemble the rally base rally pattern, and a set of analyzes, such as trend analysis and divergence analysis, are checked to issue the accurate signal. It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open and close a trade. It can be applied to any financial asset: forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices. MT4 version is he
Scan pattern
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed to help in making a decision on the direction of trading (buy or sell). It is a history scanner that searches for matches of the current pattern (combination of several current bars) with historical data in percentage terms by the relative vertical position of candles relative to each other, the size of each candle, the size of the candle body and the candle shadows. In history, the matches found are indicated by vertical lines on the candle of the beginning of the soug
CandleStick Pattern Indicator MT5
Driller Capital Management UG
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a simple Candle Stick Pattern Indicator, which shows in the current time period all standardisized Patterns in the chart. All Patterns will be calculatet automatically based on standard conditions. Following Candle Stick Patterns are included: Bullish Hammer | Bearish Hammer Bullish Inverted Hammer | Bearish Inverted Hammer Bullish Engulfing | Bearish Engulfing Piercing | Dark Cloud Cover Bullish 3 Inside | Bearish 3 Inside There are only a few settings at the begining to take. Every Pat
FREE
ICT Complete Trading Analysis
Hasan Abdulhussein
Indicators
IC T Smart   Money Concepts   Professional   v 3.0 0   The   Ultimate ICT Trading   Solution Transform   your trading with the most   advanced Inner Circle Trader indicator on MQL5 !   Professional -grade tool   implementing   authentic   ICT methodology with   bullet proof stability .   Why   Choose   This IC T Indicator?   Professional   Implementation Zero   Validation   Errors   - Passes all Met aTrader tests   perfectly Enhance d Data   Handling   - Works   with limite d broker  
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
RFX5 Forex Strength Meter
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
5 (1)
Indicators
RFX Forex Strength Meter is a powerful tool to trade 8 major currencies in the Forex market, U.S. Dollar ( USD ) European Euro ( EUR ) British Pound ( GBP ) Swiss Franc ( CHF ) Japanese Yen ( JPY ) Australian Dollar ( AUD ) Canadian Dollar ( CAD ) New Zealand Dollar ( NZD ) The indicator calculates the strength of each major currency using a unique and accurate formula starting at the beginning of each trading day of your broker. Any trading strategy in the Forex market can be greatly improved b
CandleStick Body Size
Chidi Edison Obah
Indicators
This indicator, named Edyx_Candle_Size, is designed to be used with the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. It displays the size of the candlestick body for the current timeframe as a histogram. The indicator does not provide any specific trading signals or recommendations Measures the size of of the candlestick. That is the difference between the open and close as the case may be for either a bullish or a bearish candle. This can be use to filter out entry position as to maximise profit and minimis
Trend Signals Alerts
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
Trend-following and non-repainting forex trading gauge. Its signals are calculated and provided in a totally automatic way and are based on moving averages intersections. It’s a newbie-friendly tool as these signals are presented in the form of simple buy/sell arrows. Nonetheless, signal reliability is really solid. You can use it in conjunction with any forex trading strategy. The Trend Signals Alerts Indicator fits all kinds of timeframes and currency pairs. It is displayed directly on the m
Professional PinBar Reversal Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
PIN BAR POWER REVERSAL SCANNER MT5   UNLOCK THE SECRET OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING WITHOUT THE HEDGE FUND BUDGET What If I Told You There's a Way to Spot Reversals BEFORE They Happen? Professional traders know: Pin bars at key levels are where fortunes are made. The institutions use them. The smart money follows them. And now, YOU can trade them with surgical precision. ---SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •········································
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Candlestick Pattern Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicators
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies 11 candlestick patterns, filters them to generate trading signals which do not repaint. This signal are supposed to be high probability setups. It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models
FREE
Hunttern Harmonic Finder MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
Indicators
"Hunttern harmonic pattern finder" base on the dynamic zigzag with the notification and prediction mode This version of the indicator identifies 11 harmonic patterns and predicts them in real-time before they are completely formed. It offers the ability to calculate the error rate of Zigzag patterns depending on a risk threshold. It moreover sends out a notification once the pattern is complete. The supported patterns: ABCD BAT ALT BAT BUTTERFLY GARTLEY CRAB DEEP CRAB CYPHER SHARK THREE DRIV
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicators
Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Indicators
Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicators
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
CRT Liquidity Pro
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (1)
Indicators
Worried about your next trade? Tired of not knowing if your strategy actually works? With CRT Liquidity Pro, you trade with real stats, not emotions. Know your probabilities, track your performance, and trade with confidence—based on the Power of 3, Smart liquidity detection and CRT confirmations. Did you like to see the reality of the CRT Liquidity strategy? After your purchase contact us and we will provide you one of our other products for free.  Check our other products for more real strate
UEX Pure USD Euro Index
Yohana Parmi
Indicators
* Due to the  authenticity of data for all major currencies , — use of  live charts  is  recommended . What is UEX Pure USD Euro Index : Discover the real pulse of the forex market with Pure USD & Euro Index — an innovative indicator that truly reveals the hidden strength and weakness between the world’s two most powerful currencies . Instead of relying on a single pair like EURUSD, this tool measures the aggregate performance of the U.S. Dollar and the Euro across multiple major pairs , prov
More from author
ReversalPower Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
REVERSAL POWER PRO The ONLY Indicator That Shows You Where Markets WILL Reverse - BEFORE They Move   WELCOME TO THE NEXT LEVEL OF TRADING PRECISION Tired of guessing where the market will turn?     Missing entries because you don't know where support/resistance REALLY is?     Getting stopped out at "fake" levels?     Wondering if your bias is correct before entering? What if you had:     Crystal-clear Supply/Demand Zones that markets RESPECT     Daily Bias Engine telling you market directio
FREE
Omega One Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
OMEGA ONE SPIKE DETECTOR: Catch Every Explosive Move /Spikes with Surgical Precision   "I Used To Watch Spikes Fly By - Now I Catch Them Consistently Using Institutional Order Levels"   WATCHING 500-POINT SPIKE and not profiting?   ENTERING TOO LATE after the big move already happened?   GETTING STOPPED OUT right before the explosion? What If You Could See Spikes BEFORE They Happen - And Know Exactly Where to Enter? Introducing Omega One Spike Detector - The Only Tool That Combines Real-T
Level 3 Power Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
5 (3)
Indicators
LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR   The Professional’s Timing Masterpiece Stop guessing market turns. Start seeing them before they happen. ---   Are You Missing Out on Big Moves? Entering trades just before the market reverses? Unsure whether a trend is truly over—or simply pausing? Struggling with confidence when holding trades? You’re not alone. Most traders wrestle with these exact challenges… until they discover the Level 3 Power Indicator. ---   The Game-Changing “Traffic Light” Syst
FREE
SEER Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
SEER SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                                          
Advance Market Analysis Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
ADVANCED MARKET ANALYSIS INDICATOR        Overview of the Indicator This is not a simple indicator — it’s a multi-analysis predictive system. It combines: Volume Profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Fibonacci Extensions Pivot Levels (Daily, Weekly, 4H) Trend Determination (MA-based) Smart Money Concepts & Pattern Detection (basic placeholders for expansion) Prediction Engine (projects price forward for 1 hour) It gives you: Target Price Line (projection) Stop Loss Line (usually at Volume POC)
FREE
ZPower BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
1 (1)
Indicators
ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR   Trade Smarter. Trade Confidently. Trade Profitably. Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you enter late and exit too early — leaving money on the table? It’s time to upgrade your strategy with the ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR, built with institutional-grade logic that helps you catch high-probability trade setups with precision.   Why ZPOWER is Different Unlike ordinary indicators that flood your charts with noise, ZPOWER is engineered with advanced
FREE
Smart SD Arrow indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
SMART SD ARROW INDICATOR  Trade Smarter, Not Harder: The Smart SD Arrow Indicator That Paints Clear Buy & Sell Signals Right On Your Chart!  Finally, an All-in-One Supply & Demand Tool That Doesn’t Just Draw Zones—It Gives You Precise, Actionable Entry Arrows. Stop Analyzing, Start Executing. Dear Trader, Let's be honest. You've tried indicators that draw complicated zones all over your chart. They look smart, but when it's time to pull the trigger, you're left with the same old question:
Premium PBKS indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
THE 4 GUARDIANS OF PROFIT BANKER 1.     LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR (The General) · Identifies MAJOR market turning points · Filters out noise and minor fluctuations · Only acts on significant high/low points 2.     ZIGZAG FRACTALS (The Confirmer) · Validates the Level 3 signals · Ensures swing point authenticity · Adds second-layer confirmation 3.     BOLLINGER BANDS (The Boundaries) · Identifies overextended price levels · Provides natural support/resistance zones · Ensures entries at op
Eternal Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System   HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM   TRADING RULES For CRASH 500/900/1000: SELL SETUP: · Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear · Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high · Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry · Only trade maximum 7 signals per day For BOOM 500/900/1000: BUY SETUP: · Wait for GREEN UP ARROW to appear · Enter BUY at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5
Daily Bias indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
INTRODUCING the Powerful Daily Bias Indicator  The Daily Bias Indicator Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Confidence. Tired of staring at your charts and not knowing if today is a buy day or a sell day? The Daily Bias Indicator does the heavy lifting for you. It scans the market using 7 powerful tools (EMA trend, RSI, MACD, ADX, Volume, Pivot Points & Price Action). It tells you in plain language: “TODAY: BUY ONLY” “TODAY: SELL ONLY” Or “NO CLEAR BIAS” (so you don’t waste money
FREE
HolyGrail MostWanted Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
HolyGrail Most wanted Edition Overview   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS!  FINALLY UNVEILED: The "HolyGrail MostWanted" Indicator - Your All-in-One Institutional Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                    
Advance Price Predictor Guru Edition
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
THE ADVANCE PRICE PREDICTOR - GURU EDITION   Tired of Guesswork? Meet the AI-Powered "Almighty Predictor" – Pinpoints High-Probability Targets Before the Move, With Surgical Precision     Stop chasing pips. Start attracting them. Our proprietary algorithm fuses Multi-Timeframe Analysis + Smart Money Concepts + Real-Time Confluence Scoring to give you a clear, calculated edge on every trade.   Are You Constantly Wondering…   "Is this the top, or will it keep going?"   "Where should I real
FREE
Professional Double Top and Bottom Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
PROFESSIONAL DOUBLE TOP/BOTTOM PATTERN SCANNER The Ultimate Reversal Trading System for Forex & Crypto Traders  TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTANT PATTERN RECOGNITION Are you tired of missing profitable reversal setups? Exhausted from staring at charts for hours, trying to spot double tops and bottoms? Frustrated with false breakouts and missed entries? What if I told you there's a professional-grade tool that:   SCANS ALL SYMBOLS AUTOMATICALLY - No more manual chart hunting   DRAWS PATTER
Price Predictor Pro
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
FREE
Sniper Eye Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
SNIPER SALES COPY Tired of Spraying and Praying? Get the Sniper's Edge with the Sniper Eye Indicator. From Trader to Tactician: Execute Trades with the Precision of a Market Sniper. The market is a battlefield. Most traders are like infantry—firing wildly, hoping a shot lands. They're plagued by noise, false signals, and emotional decisions that decimate their accounts. It's time to change your role. It's time to become a Sniper. Introducing the Sniper Eye Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This i
Perfect Entry Target Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
THE PERFECT ENTRY INDICATOR  Enter Trades Like a Pro With the Perfect Entry Indicator! No More Guesswork. Just Precision. Double-ZigZag + Fractal Confirmation = Only the Strongest Buy & Sell Setups. Are you tired of false signals, late entries, and endless chart confusion? The Perfect Entry Indicator was built to give traders crystal-clear entry points without hesitation. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •···································
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Bollinger Flipper indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •································
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Your Daily 5-Point Routine for a 5-Figure Income. Price: $150 USD (Stop Chasing, Start Cashing) ---   One Trade. One Target. One Victory Lap. Your Day is Done. (Forget the 1000+ pip dreams that turn into 100+ pip losses. Real wealth is built on consistency, not complexity. What if your entire trading day was over in 15 minutes, with a single, high-probability trade that hands you a clean, professional profit? Welcome to the Perfect Day Scalper.) ---   What is The
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
Spartan Arrow Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
UNLEASH THE SPARTAN-ARROW SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Boom & Crash Trading Weapon That Never Sleeps --- ️ THIS IS NOT JUST AN INDICATOR - IT'S YOUR PERSONAL 300 SPARTAN ARMY SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                    
HolyGrail MotherBar Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator: Your Ultimate Path to Consistent Trading Profits   The Problem With Every Other Indicator You've Tried Let me guess - you've spent countless hours and hundreds (maybe thousands) of dollars on indicators that promise the world but deliver mediocre results. You've tried: · Lagging indicators that tell you what already happened · Over-optimized systems that work in backtests but fail in live markets · Complex setups with 20+ confusing lines on your chart · "S
DayTrader Premium Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
DAY TRADER PLUS: The Institutional Order Flow System   Finally See Where Banks Place Their Orders - And Profit With Them   ARE YOU SICK OF THIS? "I entered the trade at what seemed like the perfect time... only to watch price reverse immediately and hit my stop loss." "I took profits too early, then watched the market run another 100 pips without me." "I have no idea where to place my stop loss or take profit - it feels like guessing." What if you could eliminate the guesswork forever?
HolyGrail Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
HolyGrail Premium System: The Ultimate Supply & Demand Trading Solution   Finally Discover the "Unfair Advantage" That Professional Traders Have Been Using For Years "I went from inconsistent guessing to precision trading with 83% accuracy once I started combining multi-timeframe confirmation with institutional order flow zones" Note: After purchase, Contact me for the trading Manual and secret trading recipe. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •
DayTrader Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
DayTrader Premium System Indicator: Complete Trading Mastery The DayTrader Premium System Indicator represents the culmination of institutional trading methodology made accessible to retail traders. By combining order block analysis, supply/demand zone identification, and multi-factor confirmation, it provides a comprehensive framework for consistent profitability. This isn't just another indicator—it's a complete trading system that bridges the gap between retail and institutional trading cap
Premium Breakouts Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
Premium Breakout Scanner Indicator: Your Institutional-Grade Breakout Trading System   DISCOVER HIGH-PROBABILITY BREAKOUTS BEFORE THEY HAPPEN THIS IS A FOUR-CANDLE BREAKOUT STRATEGY/SYSTEM WITH 70%+ ACCURACY . SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                    
Pattern 123 Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
PATTERN 123 PRO - REVOLUTIONARY TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR     WHY 98% OF TRADERS FAIL - AND HOW WE FIXED IT Traders lose money not because they can't read charts, but because they can't filter NOISE from REAL OPPORTUNITIES. They see patterns everywhere, but which ones actually work? Which signals are still valid by the time they spot them? SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
Professional PinBar Reversal Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
PIN BAR POWER REVERSAL SCANNER MT5   UNLOCK THE SECRET OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING WITHOUT THE HEDGE FUND BUDGET What If I Told You There's a Way to Spot Reversals BEFORE They Happen? Professional traders know: Pin bars at key levels are where fortunes are made. The institutions use them. The smart money follows them. And now, YOU can trade them with surgical precision. ---SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •········································
Reversal Entry Pro Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
REVERSAL ENTRY PRO INDICATOR The Smart Money's Secret Weapon for Pinpointing Extreme Reversal Zones INTRODUCTION: THE TRADER'S DILEMMA Every trader knows the frustration: You see a market reaching extremes, but when do you enter? How do you distinguish between a minor pullback and a major trend reversal? Where do you place your stop loss that's neither too tight nor too wide? SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································
GoldMaster Signal Trader
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
GOLD MASTER TRADER 3.0 Professional Institutional-Grade Gold Trading System --- UNLOCK THE PROFESSIONAL'S EDGE IN GOLD TRADING What if you could see the gold market through the eyes of institutional traders? What if you had a system that didn't just show you where price is, but where the big money is likely to move it next? Gold Master Trader 3.0 isn't another lagging indicator that shows you what already happened. It's a comprehensive institutional-grade trading system that reveals order f
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review