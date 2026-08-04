Gann Murphy

GannNexus: The Ultimate Fusion of Price & Time Geometry

Unlock the hidden geometric structure of the market.

GannNexus v3.00 is not just another Support/Resistance indicator. It is a comprehensive analytical engine that merges John Murphy’s classic pivot-based market structure with W.D. Gann’s advanced "Price-Time Angle" theory, Square of 9 mathematics, and sacred geometry.

Designed for traders who seek precision, this tool automatically detects market shapes (Squares, Triangles, Hexagons), calculates dynamic Gann angles from major pivots, and projects future price/time targets using the Square of 9 formula.

🚀 Key Features

1. Advanced Support & Resistance Engine

  • Dynamic S/R Levels: Automatically identifies key support and resistance zones based on recent pivot clusters.
  • Trend Lines: Draws automated trend lines connecting major highs and lows to visualize the immediate market direction.
  • Pivot Points: Clearly marks Swing Highs and Lows with customizable arrows.

2. W.D. Gann Square of 9 Integration

  • Geometric Price Angles: Calculates future price levels using the Square of 9 formula.
  • Auto-Detect Shapes: The indicator scans price action to determine if the market is respecting a Square (90°), Triangle (120°), Hexagon (60°), or other geometric angles.
  • Multi-Cycle Projections: Projects 1st, 2nd, and 3rd cycle targets based on your chosen angle.

3. Sacred Geometry & Visual Tools

  • Hexagram (Star of David): Draws the interlocking triangle pattern between major highs and lows to identify equilibrium zones and potential reversal points.
  • Gann Fan / Movement Triangles: Projects dynamic fan lines (1x1, 1x2, 2x1, etc.) from major pivots to map out acceleration and deceleration zones.
  • Price Channels: Automatically draws 3-line channels (Upper, Middle, Lower) based on pivot extremes.

4. Time Cycle Analysis

  • Vertical Time Lines: Projects future time targets based on the relationship between Price Angles and Time (Half, Quarter, Equal, or Double modes).
  • Cross Squares: Highlights specific time/price boxes where reversals are statistically more likely.
  • Digit Sum Cycle Count: Uses numerology-based digit sums to predict cycle endpoints (1, 2, 3, 4, 6, or 8 cycles).

5. Fibonacci & Harmonic Targets

  • Angle-Based Fibs: Draws Fibonacci retracements from the Gann Angle level back to zero.
  • Harmonic Levels: Highlights critical 0.786 and 0.886 harmonic levels often used in sophisticated reversal trading.
  • Pivoting Target (2x): Calculates the "Pivoting Target" where price is expected to move twice the distance of the initial angle move.

⚙️ How It Works

The indicator operates in three phases:

  1. Structure Detection: It scans the last InpLookback bars to find significant Pivot Highs and Lows.
  2. Geometry Calculation: It converts prices to integers (removing decimals based on timeframe) and applies the Square of 9 formula to find geometric resonance levels.
  3. Visual Projection: It draws lines, shapes, and text labels directly on your chart to guide your entry and exit decisions.

📊 Input Parameters Explained

Section Parameter Description
General InpLookback Number of bars to scan for Support/Resistance levels.
Gann Angles InpGannAngle Default angle (90=Square, 120=Triangle, 60=Hexagon). Set to 0 for Auto-Detect.
Gann Angles InpAutoDetectShape If true, the indicator finds which geometric shape the market is currently respecting.
Hexagram InpShowHexagram Draws the Star of David pattern between major highs and lows.
Time Cycles InpTimeCycleMode Defines how time relates to price angles (Half, Quarter, Equal, Double).
Misc InpAutoSpace Automatically adjusts the "Space" value based on the current timeframe (M1, H1, D1, etc.) for accurate Gann calculations.

💡 Trading Strategies

1. The Geometric Reversal

Wait for price to touch a Gann Angle Line (e.g., the 90° Square line) that coincides with a Support/Resistance level. Look for confirmation via the Hexagram center line or a Cross Square zone.

2. Time & Price Convergence

When a vertical Time Cycle Line intersects with a horizontal Gann Price Level, a significant reversal or breakout is highly probable. This is the core of Gann's "Square of Price and Time."

3. Trend Channel Breakout

Use the Price Channels to identify the trend. Enter long when price bounces off the lower channel line and the Movement Triangle supports upward momentum.

🛡️ License & Protection

This product includes a robust licensing system to protect your investment:

  • Trial Mode: 14-day free trial to test all features on your live account.
  • Hardware Lock: Licenses are locked to your terminal's hardware ID for security.
  • Rental & Permanent Options: Choose between 1 Month, 3 Months, 6 Months, 1 Year, or Permanent licenses.
  • Multi-Account Support: Licenses can be activated on up to 5 accounts (depending on license type).

Note: To activate a purchased license, simply enter the provided Key into the InpLicenseKey input field.

❓ FAQ

Q: Does this work on all timeframes?
A: Yes! The InpAutoSpace feature automatically adjusts the calculation scale for M1 through MN1 charts.

Q: What is the "Space" parameter?
A: In Gann theory, "Space" is the relationship between price units and time units. This indicator calculates it automatically based on WD Gann's original tables for each timeframe.

Ready to see the market through the eyes of W.D. Gann and John Murphy?
Download Murphy_Gann today and transform your chart analysis.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk management.

```
Recommended products
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
5 (2)
Indicators
Orderflow Scalp Pro v2.4   delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, real-time aggressive score monitoring, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Full Documentation: [Download PDF] Four Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap with POC/VAH/VAL Transform your charts into inst
Martingale EA Trading Forex
Ba Tinh Ho
Experts
IKAN MFX In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor. That’s why we developed IKAN (Intelligent Knowledge Automated Navigator) , an advanced automated trading system. IKAN is not just a tool but a perfect combination of artificial intelligence and years of trading experience. With the ability to analyze millions of data points per second, IKAN can identify market trends, predict price
My PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
My PVSR   is based on All Type of Pivot Points. Use this Indicator to get proper Support / Resistance Zone and Trade accordingly.. Recommendation: Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>> Dr. Trend   <<<--- Click Here ; To get the best output result feel free to contact me ; Best of Luck It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-
Pattern Builder Pro
Arief
Indicators
Pattern Builder Pro — Custom Swing Pattern Scanner and Market Scanner for MetaTrader 5 Pattern Builder Pro is a MetaTrader 5 indicator and market scanner that lets traders draw any custom swing pattern by hand and scan every symbol in Market Watch, across multiple timeframes, for statistically similar price formations. Unlike standard chart pattern indicators limited to head and shoulders, triangles, or flags, this MT5 pattern recognition tool lets you define your own price action pattern — any
The BTC Winner MT5
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
The BTC Winner MT5 EA, built on a very successful trading record, uses a breakthrough approach to profit, which is a very effective method, especially in dealing with high volatility trading products, I am sure it will make a lot of profit. The BTC Winner MT5 EA provides an MT5 version, which allows you to use high-precision real Tick data for various tests to find better personalized settings. I provide a group for questions, as well as personalized support at every step. If you have any quest
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Obor Pawai V75
Suharmoko
Experts
Obor Pawai V75 – Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Obor Pawai V75 is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). Built with a proprietary Breakout Finder system and a suite of advanced indicators, it offers both automated and customizable trading strategies for breakout, swing, and scalping scenarios. Key Features Breakout Finder Detects high-probability breakout opportunities using integrated logic from DeMarker, MACD, RSI, ATR, and Pivot Points. Desig
Trend Detection Indicator
Elham Afsharpour
Indicators
A clean MT5 structure-based trend detector with visual trend arrows, valid pivot markers, and optional structure areas. STS Structure Trend Detector is a clean MetaTrader 5 indicator for detecting market trend direction from price structure. STS Structure Trend Detector is designed for traders who want a simple visual tool to follow the current market structure directly on the chart. The indicator analyzes valid highs and lows, detects structural trend changes, and displays the result with clear
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Indicators
Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
Scalping Dandruff
Daniel Yusoff Bin Asri
Indicators
Scalping Dandruff Scalping Dandruff is a multi-timeframe structural mapping indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 . It automatically plots key horizontal support and resistance zones based on specific time-based Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). By identifying extreme highs and lows during specific intra-day windows, the indicator projects these levels forward to help traders visualize macro market structure directly on their execution timeframes. Core Features: Strict Wick Isolation: Instead
MarketMagnet
Kelly Adediran Raymond
Indicators
Are you ready to take your trading journey to new heights? Look no further than MarketMagnet, this groundbreaking indicator designed to propel your trading success with excitement and accuracy. Powered by the convergence of Momentum and CCI (Commodity Channel Index), MarketMagnet equips traders with the ultimate tool to determine direction and entry prices for a wide range of recommended currency pairs and instruments. It is designed for traders seeking to scalp for a few pips on lower timeframe
Magic Zone
Donitrinugroho
Indicators
MagicZone – Advanced Order Flow & Market Depth Indicator MagicZone   is a professional multi‑dimensional indicator that visualises   order book dynamics ,   bid/ask pressure ,   volume‑based support/resistance zones , and   real‑time DOM (Depth of Market)   levels – all in a clean, customisable sub‑window. Ideal for   scalpers ,   day traders , and   order flow analysts   who want to see exactly where large orders accumulate and how market participants drive price. Key Features 1. Order Book
Institutional Fusion Levels plus Alert
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
Institutional Fusion Levels Institutional Fusion Levels is a professional multi-timeframe support and resistance indicator designed to identify high-probability institutional price reaction zones using market structure levels from the previous day, previous week, and previous month. The indicator automatically plots key liquidity-based support and resistance areas on the chart and highlights strong confluence zones where higher timeframe levels merge. These fusion zones often act as institutiona
Resistance and Support Zones MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (5)
Indicators
The indicator automatically builds Support/Resistance levels (Zones) from different timeframes on one chart. Support-resistance levels are horizontal lines. As a rule, the market does not respond to a specific price level, but to a price range around the level, because demand and supply of market participants are not formed clearly on the line, but are “spread out” at a certain distance from the level. This indicator determines and draws precisely such a price range within which strong positi
Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1
Manh Cuong Duong
Experts
Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to identify a fixed M3 compression structure inside a closed H1 candle and evaluate a breakout during the following H1 trading window. This product is designed for Gold symbols. Its default absolute-price distances are not intended for Forex pairs, cryptocurrencies or stock indices. Position management The EA divides the position into three stages: - Stage 1 closes at the configured first
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
GoldEdge Pro Ultimate
Vittaya Klangpimanarkart
Experts
GoldEdge AI – Multi-Strategy Adaptive Trading System ️ GoldEdge AI – Parameter Setup Guide Introduction This guide explains how to configure the main parameters of the EA to match your trading style and risk preference. It is recommended to test settings in the Strategy Tester or Demo account before using on a live account. After purchase, feel free to contact us to receive the full setup guide and recommended configurations for optimal performance. Overview GoldEdge AI is a multi-str
Gold speedster
Simon Aderinola Akinteye
Experts
Gold Speedster EA — Precision. Speed. Profitability. THE EA MYFXBOOK LINK NOW WORKING Up almost 3% in just few days. MyFxbook link :                https://www.myfxbook . com/members/CannyFX/gold-speedster/12075079 Kindly remember to clear the space just before com/ above when pasting the link in your browser. Unleash the power of intelligent automated trading with Gold Speedster , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who demand performa
IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT4 Ver
Gold Silver Trendline Ultra
Gond Jignesh Surendrabhai
Indicators
Gold Silver Trendline Ultra Professional Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Trendline Detector with Real-Time Signal Labels This indicator finds and draws the strongest support and resistance trendlines across 6 timeframes automatically. It updates labels in real time as price interacts with each line. No manual drawing. No guesswork. Just clear levels that matter. What This Indicator Does Most traders draw trendlines by hand. Two clicks, a line, and hope it holds. The problem is that manua
Fibo Matrix
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
FiboMatrix: The Institutional Fibonacci Confluence Engine Imagine having a trading system engineered not just for profit, but for absolute capital preservation. If you are tired of standard retail Expert Advisors that perform well in backtests but fail during unexpected live market volatility, you will appreciate the peace of mind that FiboMatrix delivers. By combining classical Fibonacci retracements with multi-indicator confluence and institutional-grade broker defenses, FiboMatrix transforms
Advance Entry Levels Light
Kundan Kumar Srivastava
Indicators
Introducing Your Ultimate Trading Edge:   Dynamic Support & Resistance, Advance Entry Levels Light Indicator for MT5 platform Unlock the power of precision trading with our cutting-edge Dynamic Support & Resistance Indicator. Designed to give traders unparalleled clarity, this indicator is your roadmap to identifying exactly where to buy and sell, maximizing your potential for consistent, sustainable profits. Why Choose Our Indicator? Crystal Clear Entry and Exit Points : No more guesswork. Our
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
Auto Support and Resistances
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (70)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for your Quotes? Are you learning how to spot Support & Resistances? No matter what is your case, Auto Support & Resistances will draw those levels for you! AND, it can draw them from other timeframes, right into you current chart, no matter what timeframe you are using... You can also Agglutinate regions/zones that are too much closer to each other and turning them into one single Support & Resistance Level. All configurable. SETTINGS Timefr
FREE
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.77 (22)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
Liquidity Sweeps and Inverse FVGs RKADEV
Rully Khoirul Anwar
Indicators
Liquidity Sweeps and Inverse FVGs RKADEV Transform your chart into a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) workspace. This is not just a standard indicator; it is a mechanical trading assistant designed to keep your execution structured, objective, and emotion-free. How to Use (Quick Start Guide): Step 1 (Setup): Attach the indicator and customize your Risk/Reward (RR) targets in the Inputs tab. Step 2 (Monitor): Keep an eye on the Dynamic Dashboard at the bottom-left corner. It tracks market
MetaHelper
Volodymyr Tseibei
Indicators
This indicator automatically calculates and displays classic pivot points on your chart, helping identify key support and resistance levels for the current trading session. Features: · Plots Pivot (PP), Resistance 1-2 (R1, R2), and Support 1-2 (S1, S2) levels · Includes current close price line for reference · Color-coded lines: Blue for pivot, Red for resistances, Green for supports · Automatic calculation based on previous day's high, low, and close · Continuous lines across the chart for e
Dual Bollinger Session Channel
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
Indicators
Dual Bollinger Session Channel Professional Fixed Session Bollinger Channels for MetaTrader 5 Designed for price action, breakouts and institutional market structure analysis using real session data. Product Overview The Dual Bollinger Session Channel is a professional-grade technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that constructs fixed statistical price channels based on two independent Bollinger Band calculations derived exclusively from the previous real trading session , either daily or weekly
LT Support and Resistance Generator
Thiago Duarte
Indicators
LT Support Resistance - Identify Support and Resistance Levels 100% Automatically Are you tired of wasting time drawing support and resistance lines manually? Or frustrated because you always miss that one crucial level? LT Support Resistance was developed to eliminate this chore by automatically identifying and plotting the most relevant zones for your asset across multiple timeframes simultaneously. == INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION OF CRITICAL LEVELS == Instead of drawing lines manually (which is sub
Buyers of this product also purchase
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Meravith is a structural market analysis framework designed to organise multi-timeframe information into a continuously updated contextual model. Meravith blog:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770467 Contextual Market Intelligence Meravith transforms thousands of structural calculations into a coherent representation of the current market. For every analysed timeframe, the system evaluates: Trend Direction Structural Reliability Volume Participation Dynamic Equilibrium Dynamic Support Tr
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Indicators
Advanced Algorithmic Precision: Euro Escalper V6.10 Euro Escalper V6.10 is a comprehensive, institutional-grade decision-making suite engineered for systematic traders. By integrating dynamic volume profiling, fractal market structure, and non-repainting momentum alerts, it provides a mathematical edge across Synthetic Indices (Deriv), Forex, and Crypto , eliminating visual noise for absolute execution clarity. Why Professional Traders Choose Euro Escalper: 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Alert arr
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Indicators
BigPlayerRange — Best Indicator for Micro Index and Micro Dollar | MT5 Unlock the power of BigPlayerRange , widely recognized as the best institutional indicator for the micro index and micro dollar on MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool highlights strategic zones of institutional activity, providing ultra-precise market structure insights. How It Works: BigPlayerRange draws two horizontal zones based on institutional volume action: Green Zone — Where institutional buyers defend the price.
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
Indicators
[iVISTscalp5]: A Laboratory for Market Behavior Research Through Time TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points ⸻ General Description iVISTscalp5 is a multi-level timing and price structure indicator developed within the VISTmany project. The system forecasts time, direction, and movement range through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). The iVISTscalp5 indicator can be used with default parameters for any financial instrument. ⸻ Practical Value The iVISTscalp5 indicator was
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicators
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Triple Crox Strategy
issam rahhal sabour
Indicators
Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Professional MetaTrader 5 Indicator 13 Patterns • Fibonacci • CLUSTER ML • Multi-Filter 1. Overview Advanced MT5 indicator combining 13 Pattern Detection , Fibonacci Analysis , CLUSTER Machine Learning and Multi-Filter system for precise signals on Forex, indices, commodities, crypto. 5-step pipeline: indicators → filter → patterns → signals → levels. 2. Trading Setup Heikin-Ashi colored bars. Buy/Sell arrows with Entry, TP1(1x ATR), TP2(2x
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicators
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
Indicators
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Coefficient Of Determination
Dmytro Nabatov
Indicators
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
More from author
Triple Crox Strategy
issam rahhal sabour
Indicators
Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Professional MetaTrader 5 Indicator 13 Patterns • Fibonacci • CLUSTER ML • Multi-Filter 1. Overview Advanced MT5 indicator combining 13 Pattern Detection , Fibonacci Analysis , CLUSTER Machine Learning and Multi-Filter system for precise signals on Forex, indices, commodities, crypto. 5-step pipeline: indicators → filter → patterns → signals → levels. 2. Trading Setup Heikin-Ashi colored bars. Buy/Sell arrows with Entry, TP1(1x ATR), TP2(2x
GannTools
issam rahhal sabour
Indicators
GannTools Indicator The GannTools Indicator is a powerful trading tool inspired by W.D. Gann's strategies. This indicator provides traders with dynamic support and resistance levels, trend analysis, and key price patterns using Gann angles and cycles. Key Features: Customizable Gann Fans, Angles, and Cycles for precise market analysis. Automatic identification of key price levels and trend directions. Works on all timeframes and instruments for flexible trading strategies. Integrated visualiza
Gann Master Pro
issam rahhal sabour
Indicators
العربية ### الميزات الرئيسية للمؤشر المُجمّع: 1. **نظام زوايا جان**: - يرسم خطوط الاتجاه من نقطة بداية بزوايا مختلفة (45 درجة، 90 درجة، إلخ.) - يتضمن إشارات دخول وتنبيهات لمستويات الأسعار - يعرض نقاط الارتكاز، ومستويات فيبوناتشي، ونقاط التأرجح 2. **نظام مربع التسعة**: - يُنشئ مستويات دعم/مقاومة أفقية بناءً على مربعات الأسعار - مستويات مُرمّزة بالألوان حسب الأهمية الزاوية (0 درجة، 45 درجة، 90 درجة، إلخ.) - نظام تنبيه قابل للتخصيص لمستويات اللمس 3. **واجهة موحدة**: - مُعاملات إدخال مُنظّمة
Tesla Gates 369
issam rahhal sabour
Indicators
Automate Gann's Market Geometry: The Ultimate MT5 Indicator for Predicting Price Cycles & Key Levels Stop guessing and start knowing. The indicator does the complex math for you, transforming W.D. Gann's profound theories into clear, actionable trading signals on your chart. Are you struggling to... Manually calculate pivotal support and resistance levels? Identify high-probability reversal zones in a chaotic market? Understand how to apply Gann's concepts to modern trading? Keep track of your a
Enigma112 Pro V2
issam rahhal sabour
Indicators
Enigma112 PRO Multi-Confluence Trading System Version 2.13 | Copyright 2024 Issam.R Sabour --- 1. Overview Enigma112 PRO is an advanced MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines multiple technical analysis methodologies into a unified multi-confluence trading system. The indicator integrates PO3 Range analysis, Huddleston Volume Profile, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Tesla Gates digital root calculations, Pivot Points, and Multi-Timeframe trend analysis to generate high-probability trading signals.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review