Inside Bar Dominator Indicator and Scanner

UNLOCK THE 4-CANDLE SECRET: Trade Like a PRO with "Inside Bar Dominator"

 ATTENTION ALL TRADERS!

Are you tired of:

· Losing trades from false breakouts?
· Missing entries because you're stuck analyzing charts?
· Complex indicators that give conflicting signals?
· Struggling to find clear stop loss and take profit levels?

What if I told you there's ONE pattern that institutions use... that appears EVERY DAY on EVERY timeframe... and gives you BOTH bullish AND bearish setups automatically?


 INTRODUCING: "Inside Bar Dominator" 

The World's First 4-Candle Inside Bar Scanner That Shows You BOTH Trading Sides Instantly!

 WHAT MAKES US DIFFERENT?

OTHER INDICATORS INSIDE BAR DOMINATOR
Shows only ONE direction Shows BOTH BUY & SELL setups automatically
Manual calculation needed Automatically calculates Entry, SL, TP1, TP2, TP3
No risk management Built-in ATR buffer protects against spreads/spikes
Cluttered charts Clean, professional display with pop-up alerts
Guesses where to place orders Exact prices shown on chart
Works on only one timeframe Scans M15, M30, H1, H4 simultaneously

---

 OUR UNIQUE FEATURES THAT NOBODY ELSE HAS:

 "DUAL-SIDED TRADING" TECHNOLOGY

Place BOTH orders and let the market decide!

· Automatically calculates BUY STOP and SELL STOP prices
· Shows complete risk management for both sides
· Whichever triggers wins - you're always ready!

 "PRECISION LEVELS" SYSTEM

No more guessing where to place orders!

· Entry: Exactly 1 pip above/below mother bar
· Stop Loss: ATR-protected against market noise
· Take Profits: 3 levels based on YOUR risk appetite

 "ZZ SEMAFOR POSITION" FILTER

Know WHERE in the market cycle you're trading!

· Position 1 (Low) = Bullish bias
· Position 2 (Middle) = Neutral
· Position 3 (High) = Bearish bias
· Filter trades based on market position (optional)

 "CHART POP-UP" ALERTS

No more staring at charts all day!

· Beautiful pop-up notifications ON THE CHART
· Shows both entry prices instantly
· Auto-disappears after 30 seconds
· Sound alerts for immediate attention

---

 HERE'S WHAT YOU GET:

PACKAGE INCLUDES:

 Inside Bar Dominator v4.5 Indicator (MT5)
Complete Trading Strategy PDF (30 pages)
Optimal Settings Guide for all pairs/timeframes
Risk Calculator Spreadsheet
Trade Journal Template
Lifetime Updates
24/7 Support Access

BONUS #1: "Position Trading Masterclass" ($197 Value)

Learn how to combine multiple timeframe analysis with our indicator for explosive profits.

BONUS #2: "Risk Management Blueprint" ($147 Value)

Never blow your account again with our proven position sizing system.

BONUS #3: "Private Telegram Group Access" (PRICELESS)

Join our community of profitable traders sharing signals daily.

---

 REAL TRADER RESULTS:

"I went from losing $2,000 to making $8,743 in 3 months. The dual-sided trading changed everything!" - James R., London

"Finally an indicator that shows BOTH sides! I place my orders and go to sleep. It's that simple." - Sarah K., Australia

"The ZZ Semafor filter improved my win rate from 45% to 68%. Game changer!" - Michael T., USA

---

 WHO THIS IS FOR:

 PERFECT FOR:

· Forex traders tired of complicated systems
· Swing traders looking for clear entries/exits
· Day traders wanting an edge
· Beginners who want everything calculated automatically
· Professionals wanting to save analysis time

 NOT FOR:

· People looking for "get rich quick" schemes
· Traders unwilling to follow rules
· Those who don't believe in technical analysis
· People who want 100% win rate (no such thing exists)

---

 PRICING & OFFER:

NORMAL PRICE: $497

(What you'd pay for any professional trading system)

TODAY'S PRICE: $97

(Limited Time Launch Offer)

YES! For less than the cost of ONE losing trade, you get:

· A professional trading system
· Complete risk management
· Time-saving automation
· Lifetime updates and support

PLUS OUR IRON-CLAD GUARANTEE:

"30-DAY MONEY-BACK PROFIT GUARANTEE"
Use our system for 30 days.If you don't make at least 3 times your investment back, we'll refund you 100%. No questions asked.

Why can we offer this? Because we KNOW it works when used correctly.

---

 HOW TO GET STARTED:

STEP 1: CLICK "ADD TO CART"

Get instant access to downloads

STEP 2: INSTALL IN 2 MINUTES

Simple drag-and-drop installation

STEP 3: FOLLOW OUR SETTINGS

Use our proven optimal settings

STEP 4: START TRADING

Place your first dual-sided trade today!

---

 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

Q: Do I need experience?
A:No! Our system calculates everything. Beginners love how simple it is.

Q: What pairs does it work on?
A:All major pairs - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Gold, etc.

Q: What timeframe is best?
A:H1 and H4 for swing trading, M15/M30 for day trading.

Q: Can I use it on demo first?
A:Absolutely! We encourage you to test on demo for 1-2 weeks.

Q: Is there ongoing cost?
A:NO! One-time payment, lifetime access.

Q: What if I need help?
A:24/7 support via email AND private Telegram group.

---

 TIME-SENSITIVE BONUS:

NEXT 50 BUYERS GET:
"Advanced Filter Settings" ($97 Value)
"Weekly Live Q&A Session" for 3 months
"Priority Support" status

Only 23 spots left! (Counter updates live on our sales page)

---

 NEED TO TALK?

WhatsApp: +2347025032078
Telegram:@SaintEmmaFX

---

 FINAL MESSAGE:

Imagine this time next month...

· Waking up to already-placed profitable trades
· No more stressful chart analysis
· Having clear entry and exit points
· Confidently risking 1% to make 2-3%
· Finally having a proven system that works

The choice is simple:
Option 1:Keep doing what you're doing, hoping for different results
Option 2:Invest $97 in a proven system with a money-back guarantee

Which future do you choose?

---

 READY TO TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING?

 [CLICK HERE TO GET INSIDE BAR DOMINATOR NOW] 

Only $97 - One-Time Payment - Lifetime Access
30-Day Money-Back Profit Guarantee

P.S. Remember - the next 4-candle pattern is forming RIGHT NOW on some chart. Will you be ready to catch it, or will you watch from the sidelines?

P.P.S. Our 30-day guarantee means you literally have NOTHING to lose and everything to gain. If it doesn't work for you, you get your money back. But if it DOES work (and it will), you'll wonder why you waited so long.

 [GET INSTANT ACCESS NOW - ONLY 23 SPOTS LEFT] 

---

Results not typical. Trading involves risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. This is not financial advice.

Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. These rules improve probability but don't eliminate risk. Only trade with risk capital. This is not financial advice. Individual results will vary based on discipline and market conditions.

BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
インディケータ
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
MT5 Rectangle Extender Indicator
Muhammad Shamsuddeen Muhammad
インディケータ
MT5 Rectangle Extender Indicator is a simple and easy tool that automatically extends any box/rectangle drawn on the chart to the right edge of the screen.  This tool can be used for easy drawing of zones and can help with determining future areas of interest on the chart once price trades back to those levels. Very suitable for supply and demand, order blocks, POI's (Points of Interest) mapping on charts. Sometimes its better to have a zone than a single price level as price can shoot above or
Rejection Block
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
5 (1)
インディケータ
The "Rejection Block" MetaTrader 5 Indicator offers traders a comprehensive tool for identifying and visualizing rejection candlestick patterns, commonly known as rejection blocks. These patterns are pivotal in discerning potential market reversals or continuations, making them invaluable for traders seeking to enhance their analysis. Key Features: Rejection Block Detection: The indicator diligently scans price data, pinpointing instances of rejection candlestick patterns. These patterns typical
FREE
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
インディケータ
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (30)
インディケータ
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
BinaryPinMt5
Andrey Spiridonov
インディケータ
BinaryPinMt5 is an indicator developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The indicator's algorithm, before issuing the signal, analyzes many factors, such as market volatility, searches for the PinBar pattern, calculates the probability of success when making a deal. The indicator is set in the usual way. The indicator itself consists of an information window where the name of the trading instrument is displayed, the probability of making a successful transaction,
Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars
Sylvester Aklamavo
インディケータ
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. Inside Bar: A candle that is completely contained within the high-low range of the previous candle Outside Bar: A candle that completely engulfs the high-low range of the previous candle (also called an "Engulfing Bar") Inside Bars Consolidation Signals : Indicates market indecision/compression Breakout Setup : Often precedes significant price moves Continuation Patterns : Can signal pause in trend before con
FREE
Visual Eagle Momentum Cycle indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Unlock Market Momentum with the Visual Eagle Momentum Cycle Indicator Are you tired of noisy charts and lagging indicators that give signals too late? Do you struggle to find clear entry and exit points in today's volatile markets? The Visual Eagle Momentum Cycle is the definitive tool designed to give you a precise, analytical edge, helping you identify high-probability trading setups with confidence. For a one-time price of $30, you can equip your trading arsenal with this powerful, professio
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
インディケータ
Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
Basing Candles
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
インディケータ
Basing Candles indicator is an automatic indicator that detects and marks basing candles on the chart. A basing candle is a candle with body length less than 50% of its high-low range. A basing candle or basing candlestick is a trading indicator whose body length is less than half of its range between the highs and lows. That's less than 50% of its range. The indicator highlights the basing candles using custom candles directly in the main chart of the platform. The percentage criterion can be
FREE
Fibrillar
Vitalii Zakharuk
インディケータ
It is very easy to use the Fibrillar indicator, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the indications of the colored arrows. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on measuring each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information, but also more averaged. When calculating this indicator, logarithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the tren
Candlestick Patterns Scanner MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
インディケータ
KT Candlestick Patterns Scanner is a Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe scanner that fetches and shows various candlestick patterns on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently . The scanner finds the candlestick patterns by loading the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator as a resource in the background. Features The scanner can find the candlestick patterns on 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart. Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a s
Congestion Breakout Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
インディケータ
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
Ultimate Supply Demand MT5
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (4)
インディケータ
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
Gold Support Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator
Pedryan Cris Manalo
インディケータ
Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator for MT5 – Perfect for Scalping! Make your trading easier with our Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines indicator for MT5. This powerful tool automatically detects key support and resistance levels on your chart, helping you make better trading decisions with minimal effort. Why Choose This Indicator? Perfect for Scalping – Quickly identify strong price zones for fast, precise entries and exits. Automatic Level Detection – No need to manually dra
Pennants and triangles scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
インディケータ
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies high-probability breakout patterns. It does this by identifying strong, symmetrical pennants and triangles. This pattern  DOES NOT  appear very often on higher timeframes. But when it does, it is a very high-probability setup. The indicator also includes an Inside bars scanner. It can for example be used to detect a special type of Inside bars formation which is formed by a Master candle (MC) followed by 4 inside candles (please see the
NTL Japanese Candle Patterns
Northen Trading Labs
インディケータ
Japanese Candle Patterns (JCP) User Guide Overview and Features Japanese candlestick patterns, a foundational element of technical analysis, provide traders with visual insights into market psychology. Each pattern represents the battle between bulls and bears, encapsulating critical information about market sentiment, potential reversals, and continuation signals. Developed centuries ago and later popularized by Steve Nison in Japanese Candlestick Charting Techniques , these patterns are now wi
Candle Pattern Finder MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.2 (5)
インディケータ
This indicator searches for candlestick patterns. Its operation principle is based on Candlestick Charting Explained: Timeless Techniques for Trading Stocks and Futures by Gregory L. Morris. If a pattern is detected, the indicator displays a message at a bar closure. If you trade using the MetaTrader 4 terminal, then you can download the full analogue of the " Candle Pattern Finder for MT4 " indicator It recognizes the following patterns: Bullish/Bearish (possible settings in brackets) : Hammer
Abcde MT5
Mahsa Farjami
インディケータ
ABCDEインジケーター このインジケーターは、価格アクションの主要なabcパターン（つまり、ブレイク、プルバック、ムーブメント）に基づいています。これらのパターンはラリーベースラリーパターンに似ており、トレンド分析やダイバージェンス分析などの一連の分析がチェックされ、正確なシグナルを発行します。それはかなり正確な取引シグナルを提供し、トレードを開始し、終了するのが最適なタイミングを伝えます。これは、外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、指数など、どんな金融資産にも適用できます。 主な特徴： •    非常に使いやすい •    マルチタイムフレームアラート •    固定価格でストップロスとテイクプロフィットのオーダーが可能。 •    どんな取引インストゥルメントとも連携可能（Forex、CFD、Futures その他） •    メール通知 •    電話通知 •    かなり正確なトレードシグナルを提供し、いつトレードを開始・終了するのが最適かを教えてくれます。 •    オープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットをグラフ上に表示します。 •    無料デモ版があり
Scan pattern
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
インディケータ
The indicator is designed to help in making a decision on the direction of trading (buy or sell). It is a history scanner that searches for matches of the current pattern (combination of several current bars) with historical data in percentage terms by the relative vertical position of candles relative to each other, the size of each candle, the size of the candle body and the candle shadows. In history, the matches found are indicated by vertical lines on the candle of the beginning of the soug
CandleStick Pattern Indicator MT5
Driller Capital Management UG
5 (1)
インディケータ
This is a simple Candle Stick Pattern Indicator, which shows in the current time period all standardisized Patterns in the chart. All Patterns will be calculatet automatically based on standard conditions. Following Candle Stick Patterns are included: Bullish Hammer | Bearish Hammer Bullish Inverted Hammer | Bearish Inverted Hammer Bullish Engulfing | Bearish Engulfing Piercing | Dark Cloud Cover Bullish 3 Inside | Bearish 3 Inside There are only a few settings at the begining to take. Every Pat
FREE
ICT Complete Trading Analysis
Hasan Abdulhussein
インディケータ
IC T Smart   Money Concepts   Professional   v 3.0 0   The   Ultimate ICT Trading   Solution Transform   your trading with the most   advanced Inner Circle Trader indicator on MQL5 !   Professional -grade tool   implementing   authentic   ICT methodology with   bullet proof stability .   Why   Choose   This IC T Indicator?   Professional   Implementation Zero   Validation   Errors   - Passes all Met aTrader tests   perfectly Enhance d Data   Handling   - Works   with limite d broker  
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
インディケータ
これはほぼ間違いなく、MetaTraderプラットフォームで見つけることができる最も完全な調和価格形成自動認識インジケーターです。 19種類のパターンを検出し、フィボナッチプロジェクションをあなたと同じように真剣に受け止め、潜在的逆転ゾーン（PRZ）を表示し、適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを見つけます。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 19の異なる調和価格形成を検出します プライマリ、派生および補完フィボナッチ投影（PRZ）をプロットします 過去の価格行動を評価し、過去のすべてのパターンを表示します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルを表示します ブレイクアウトを使用して適切な取引を通知します すべてのパターン比をグラフにプロットします 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します スコット・M・カーニーの本に着想を得て、この指標は最も純粋で急を要するトレーダーのニーズを満たすように設計されています。ただし、トレードを容易にする
RFX5 Forex Strength Meter
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
5 (1)
インディケータ
RFX Forex Strength Meter is a powerful tool to trade 8 major currencies in the Forex market, U.S. Dollar ( USD ) European Euro ( EUR ) British Pound ( GBP ) Swiss Franc ( CHF ) Japanese Yen ( JPY ) Australian Dollar ( AUD ) Canadian Dollar ( CAD ) New Zealand Dollar ( NZD ) The indicator calculates the strength of each major currency using a unique and accurate formula starting at the beginning of each trading day of your broker. Any trading strategy in the Forex market can be greatly improved b
CandleStick Body Size
Chidi Edison Obah
インディケータ
This indicator, named Edyx_Candle_Size, is designed to be used with the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. It displays the size of the candlestick body for the current timeframe as a histogram. The indicator does not provide any specific trading signals or recommendations Measures the size of of the candlestick. That is the difference between the open and close as the case may be for either a bullish or a bearish candle. This can be use to filter out entry position as to maximise profit and minimis
Trend Signals Alerts
Obaida Kusibi
インディケータ
トレンドフォローおよび再描画のない外国為替取引ゲージ。 そのシグナルは、完全に自動化された方法で計算および提供され、移動平均の交差に基づいています。 これらのシグナルは単純な売買矢印の形で表示されるため、初心者に優しいツールです。 それにもかかわらず、信号の信頼性は本当にしっかりしています。 あらゆる外国為替取引戦略と組み合わせて使用できます。 トレンド シグナル アラート インジケーターは、あらゆる種類の時間枠と通貨ペアに適合します。 メインの取引チャートに直接表示されます。 デフォルト設定は、入力タブから直接変更できます。 トレンド シグナル アラート インジケーターの詳細 そのインディケータの背後にある主なアイデアは、市場のトレンドとトレードシグナルを示す簡単な方法を提供することです. その結果、初心者と上級トレーダーの両方がツールを利用できます。 スクリーンショットで MT5 でアクティブ化したときにどのように見えるかを見てください。 トレンド シグナル アラート インジケーターの構造 ご覧のとおり、これは、それに応じて取引する売買矢印の付いた単なる線です。 矢印は
Professional PinBar Reversal Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
PIN BAR POWER REVERSAL SCANNER MT5   UNLOCK THE SECRET OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING WITHOUT THE HEDGE FUND BUDGET What If I Told You There's a Way to Spot Reversals BEFORE They Happen? Professional traders know: Pin bars at key levels are where fortunes are made. The institutions use them. The smart money follows them. And now, YOU can trade them with surgical precision. ---SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •········································
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
インディケータ
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Candlestick Pattern Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
インディケータ
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies 11 candlestick patterns, filters them to generate trading signals which do not repaint. This signal are supposed to be high probability setups. It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models
FREE
Hunttern Harmonic Finder MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
インディケータ
"Hunttern harmonic pattern finder" base on the dynamic zigzag with the notification and prediction mode This version of the indicator identifies 11 harmonic patterns and predicts them in real-time before they are completely formed. It offers the ability to calculate the error rate of Zigzag patterns depending on a risk threshold. It moreover sends out a notification once the pattern is complete. The supported patterns: ABCD BAT ALT BAT BUTTERFLY GARTLEY CRAB DEEP CRAB CYPHER SHARK THREE DRIV
