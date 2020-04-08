HolyGrail MotherBar Indicator

The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator: Your Ultimate Path to Consistent Trading Profits





Pro Tips:

1. Make sure the break of the Mother Bar is at the fourth or fifth Candlestick or Bar

2. If the break is in the direction of prevailing trend , take 1:1.5 -2 RR trade

3. If the break is against the prevailing trend, take 1:1 Trade

4. Remember Stoploss is 1-pip Above/Below the MotherBar High/Low









Introducing: The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator





This isn't just another indicator. This is your trading GPS that guides you to high-probability setups while keeping risk management at the forefront.





What Makes The MotherBar Pattern So Powerful?





The MotherBar pattern represents market consolidation at its finest. It's the calm before the storm. The compression before the explosion. When price consolidates within a Mother Bar, it's building energy for the next significant move.





Here's what happens:





1. Mother Bar forms - A large candle that establishes a clear range

2. Two inside bars follow - Price consolidates, showing indecision

3. Breakout occurs - The market chooses direction with explosive momentum





This pattern works because it's rooted in market psychology:





· The Mother Bar shows initial strong momentum

· The inside bars represent trader indecision and consolidation

· The breakout represents resolution and new momentum





How to Trade The Holy Grail MotherBar Profitably





The Exact Setup (Step by Step):





Step 1: Pattern Identification





· Wait for the MotherBar indicator to detect the pattern

· Look for the green rectangle and "MOTHER BAR" label

· Ensure both subsequent candles are COMPLETELY inside the Mother Bar range





Step 2: Entry Strategy





· DO NOT enter when the pattern first appears

· WAIT for the breakout outside the Mother Bar range

· CONFIRM the breakout with a close above/below the Mother Bar high/low





Step 3: Risk Management (The Real Holy Grail)





· Stop Loss: Place at the opposite side of the Mother Bar

· For LONG trades: SL below Mother Bar low

· For SHORT trades: SL above Mother Bar high

· Take Profit: Set at 2x your risk (Risk:Reward = 1:2)





Step 4: Trade Management





· Move to breakeven when price reaches 1x your risk

· Consider taking partial profits at 1.5x risk

· Let runners go to 2x risk or use trailing stops





Real Example:





```

Mother Bar Range: 1.1050 - 1.1080

Breakout above: 1.1080

Entry: 1.1082

Stop Loss: 1.1048 (32 pips risk)

Take Profit: 1.1146 (64 pips reward)

Risk:Reward = 1:2

```





1. Built-In Patience Mechanism





Most indicators scream "TRADE NOW!" at every minor fluctuation. The Holy Grail MotherBar forces you to wait for the highest probability setups. The scanner finds opportunities, but the breakout confirmation prevents premature entries.





2. Automatic Risk Calculation





The Mother Bar naturally defines your risk parameters. The high and low become your automatic stop loss levels. No more guessing where to place stops!





3. Multi-Timeframe Capability





Trade the pattern on:





· M15 for day trading

· H1 for swing trading

· H4/D1 for position trading

The same rules apply across all timeframes.





4. Three-Layer Confirmation System





1. Pattern Detection - Finds the MotherBar formation

2. Breakout Confirmation - Waits for price to break the range

3. ZigZag Alignment - Uses built-in ZigZag to confirm trend direction





5. Complete Self-Containment





No external dependencies, no complicated installations, no ongoing fees. One indicator does it all.





Advanced Trading Strategies





Strategy 1: The Conservative Trader





· Only trade MotherBar patterns in the direction of the higher timeframe trend

· Wait for retest of breakout level before entering

· Use 1:3 risk-reward instead of 1:2





Strategy 2: The Aggressive Trader





· Trade every valid MotherBar pattern regardless of trend

· Enter on breakout candle (don't wait for close)

· Scale into positions with multiple entries





Strategy 3: The Scanner Trader





· Use the "SCAN ALL" feature to find setups across all pairs

· Focus on the strongest patterns with the cleanest breakouts

· Diversify across 3-5 currency pairs





Risk Management: Your Unfair Advantage





The built-in 1:2 risk-reward ratio means you only need to be right 34% of the time to be profitable. Most traders need to be right 60%+ with poor risk-reward.





With The Holy Grail MotherBar:





· Win 3 trades: +6R

· Lose 6 trades: -6R

· Net: BREAK EVEN at 33% win rate

· Win 4 trades: +8R

· Lose 6 trades: -6R

· Net: +2R profit at 40% win rate





Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator is a tool to assist with analysis but does not guarantee profits.