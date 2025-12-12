SL TP Modified
- 유틸리티
- Afzan Bin Abdul Rahman
- 버전: 1.0
~~~~~Product Description~~~~~
This Ea can use to modified all Sell Limit (SL) or Take Profit (TP) entry
with same symbol or not to value that u entry on input box .
Sell Limit (SL) can be use as Breakeven (BE) when u entry value on input
box .
Only if empty = True , just change all value follow input box if your order
not set Sell Limit (SL) or Take Profit (TP) .
May be some broker delay to use this EA
Just trade with amount you dare to lose .