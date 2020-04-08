Kaufmans AMA Candle

RITZ Candle Kaufman’s AMA

is a precision market-flow indicator built around Kaufman’s Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA / AMA) — a dynamic smoothing algorithm that automatically adjusts to changing volatility.

This enhanced version interprets AMA momentum directly into smart candle-color signals, giving traders a clean, noise-filtered view of trend strength and directional bias.

Where most indicators repaint or react too slowly, RITZ Candle AMA delivers stable, non-repainting color shifts based on real, confirmed price movement.

The result: clear visual guidance that works consistently across all timeframes — from fast scalping charts to MN1 macro structure.

“Clean trend-flow visualization powered by Kaufman’s Adaptive MA — stable, non-repainting, and precision-adaptive.”

Key Highlights

Adaptive Trend Coloring

Price candles are automatically colored based on the slope and acceleration of Kaufman’s AMA, helping you see trend continuation, exhaustion, and potential reversals at a glance.

Non-Repainting Logic

The indicator uses confirmed bars only.

No repainting. No ambiguity. What you see on the chart is what the market printed.

Volatility-Aware Precision

AMA reacts faster during high-volatility phases and slows down during consolidation — producing smooth, reliable signals without whipsaws.

Multi-Timeframe Stability

The engine is optimized to behave consistently from M1 to MN1, including historical segments where volatility behavior changes dramatically.

Works With Any Trading Style

Scalping • Day Trading • Swing Trading • Automated Strategy Confirmation • Trend Structure Visualization.

Who Is It For?

Traders who want cleaner charts with fewer false signals

Price-action traders needing dynamic trend confirmation

Algorithmic traders wanting stable, non-repainting logic

Anyone who likes AMA/KAMA but wants it visualized directly on candles

What Makes This Version Different

This implementation integrates Kaufman’s AMA into candle data itself — not merely as a separate line.

The indicator calculates true ER-based efficiency, applies non-repainting color logic, and preserves AMA-wave integrity even on very old or large timeframes.

It provides a smooth trend waveform that adapts intelligently and remains visually stable in all market regimes.