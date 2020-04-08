Kaufmans AMA Candle

RITZ Candle Kaufman’s AMA

is a precision market-flow indicator built around Kaufman’s Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA / AMA) — a dynamic smoothing algorithm that automatically adjusts to changing volatility.
This enhanced version interprets AMA momentum directly into smart candle-color signals, giving traders a clean, noise-filtered view of trend strength and directional bias.

Where most indicators repaint or react too slowly, RITZ Candle AMA delivers stable, non-repainting color shifts based on real, confirmed price movement.
The result: clear visual guidance that works consistently across all timeframes — from fast scalping charts to MN1 macro structure.

“Clean trend-flow visualization powered by Kaufman’s Adaptive MA — stable, non-repainting, and precision-adaptive.”

Key Highlights

Adaptive Trend Coloring

Price candles are automatically colored based on the slope and acceleration of Kaufman’s AMA, helping you see trend continuation, exhaustion, and potential reversals at a glance.

Non-Repainting Logic

The indicator uses confirmed bars only.
No repainting. No ambiguity. What you see on the chart is what the market printed.

Volatility-Aware Precision

AMA reacts faster during high-volatility phases and slows down during consolidation — producing smooth, reliable signals without whipsaws.

Multi-Timeframe Stability

The engine is optimized to behave consistently from M1 to MN1, including historical segments where volatility behavior changes dramatically.

Works With Any Trading Style

Scalping • Day Trading • Swing Trading • Automated Strategy Confirmation • Trend Structure Visualization.

Who Is It For?

  • Traders who want cleaner charts with fewer false signals

  • Price-action traders needing dynamic trend confirmation

  • Algorithmic traders wanting stable, non-repainting logic

  • Anyone who likes AMA/KAMA but wants it visualized directly on candles

What Makes This Version Different

This implementation integrates Kaufman’s AMA into candle data itself — not merely as a separate line.
The indicator calculates true ER-based efficiency, applies non-repainting color logic, and preserves AMA-wave integrity even on very old or large timeframes.

It provides a smooth trend waveform that adapts intelligently and remains visually stable in all market regimes.

Produtos recomendados
SMC Engine
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
RITZ Quantum Market Structure Detection Adaptive ZigZag + SMC Engine Gunakan Bersama Indikator : Equilibrium Matrix RITZ Quantum Market Structure Detection adalah indikator generasi terbaru yang menggabungkan Adaptive ZigZag , Fractal Logic , RSI Strength Panel , dan Smart HH/HL/LH/LL Detection untuk membaca struktur pasar dengan presisi tinggi. Dirancang untuk trader SMC, scalper, intraday, maupun swing trader yang membutuhkan market mapping yang akurat, ringan, dan real-time. Indikator ini ti
FREE
FractalEfficiencyIndicatorMT5
Todd Terence Bates
Indicadores
FractalEfficiencyIndicator   A ratio between 0 and 1 with the higher values representing a more efficient or trending market,  It is used in the calculation of Perry J. Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), dividing the price change over a period by the absolute sum of the price movements that occurred to achieve that change. The Fractal Efficiency or also known as Efficiency Ratio was first published by Perry J. Kaufman in his book   ‘Smarter Trading‘. This is mostly considered a filter for v
FREE
AdaptiveCCiMt5
Francis Dube
4 (2)
Indicadores
The Commodity Channel Index computes the deviation of the typical price of each bar from the average price over a particular time period. Multiplying the median deviation by 0.015 facilitates normalization, which makes all deviations below the first standard deviation less than  -100, and all deviations above the first standard deviation more than 100. This adaptive version is based on the indicator described by John Ehlers, in the book Rocket Science for traders. The indicator uses the homodyne
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
Indicadores
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend and Fibonacci
Rodion Kachkin
Indicadores
Multi-timeframe trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator with Fibonacci levels The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. Fibonacci levels are added to the price chart, which have flexible settings. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then   it`s
FREE
Trend Moving Average
Denis Povtorenko
Indicadores
Технический индикатор Trend Moving Average позволяет определить глобальное направление рынка. Данный технический индикатор создан для того, чтобы определить «линию наименьшего сопротивления» рынка и понять в какую сторону направлен тренд. Помимо классического использования МА, индикатор позволяет понять направленность рынка на основе динамики его значений. Так, если значение индикатора демонстрируют переход с нисходящего значения в восходящее (и наоборот) - это является дополнительным торговым с
FREE
ThreePointsChannelFree
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (1)
Indicadores
This is a free version of the indicator, the period between the vertical lines is always 30 bars. In the paid version the period can be set by user, so a configuration with many ThreePointsChannel indicators with different periods is possible. The principle of construction - on top of any number of bars set by the user, a channel is constructed with maximum and minimum lines so that the bars touch the maximum and minimum of the channel at exactly three points. The name of the indicator follows
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicadores
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
KeltnerChannelIndicatorMT5
Todd Terence Bates
3 (2)
Indicadores
The Keltner Channel is a volatility-based technical indicator composed of three separate lines. The middle line is an exponential moving average (EMA) of the price. Additional lines are placed above and below the EMA. The upper band is typically set two times the Average True Range (ATR) above the EMA, and the lower band is typically set two times the ATR below the EMA. The bands expand and contract as volatility (measured by ATR) expands and contracts. Since most price action will be encompasse
FREE
HighLow MT5
Azamat Mullayanov
4 (2)
Indicadores
The indicator plots two lines by High and Low prices. The lines comply with certain criteria. The blue line is for buy. The red one is for sell. The entry signal - the bar opens above\below the lines. The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames It can be used either as a ready-made trading system or as an additional signal for a custom trading strategy. There are no input parameters. Like with any signal indicator, it is very difficult to use the product during flat movements. You
FREE
TrailingStop MA
Andrej Nikitin
3.5 (2)
Indicadores
O indicador desenha duas médias móveis simples utilizando preços máximos e mínimos A linha de MA_High é exibido quando a média móvel é direcionada para baixo. Ele pode ser usado para definir uma ordem de stop para uma posição de venda. A linha de MA_Low é exibido quando a média móvel é dirigida para cima. Ela pode ser usado para definir uma ordem de stop para uma posição comprada. O indicador é usado no Expert Advisor TrailingStop . Parâmetros Period - Período de cálculo da média móvel. Deviatio
FREE
Ichimoku V2
Quang Huy Quach
Indicadores
1. Overview The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (or Ichimoku Cloud) is a comprehensive, all-in-one technical analysis indicator designed to provide a deep understanding of market trends, momentum, and dynamic support and resistance levels. This indicator provides a clean, standard implementation of the five core Ichimoku lines. Its key feature is a non-intrusive Status Dashboard that gives you an at-a-glance summary of the current market situation according to the Ichimoku system, allowing for quick and effi
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Alpha Trend Analyzer
Le Trung Kien Hoang
Indicadores
SuperTrend Indicator – Description & Important Notice The SuperTrend is a composite technical indicator designed to help you identify the primary trend, measure its strength, and assess signal quality. However, an indicator is only a tool —it’s never 100% accurate and cannot replace sound risk management. 1. Core Formula & Components ATR (Average True Range): measures price volatility; customize sensitivity via Periods and Multiplier . Upper/Lower Bands: derived from ATR and your chosen source p
FREE
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
Indicadores
The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
FREE
Cross MA histogram
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
Indicadores
The Cossover MA Histogram indicator is a simple tool showing the trend based on crossover of moving averages. Simply specify two mobving averages and addicional parameters like MA method and Applied price. When fast MA is above slow MA the histogram is green, indicating an uptrend. When MA fast is below MA slow the histogram is red, indicating an downtrend.
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4 (39)
Experts
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
Auto Fibonacci
Ali Gokay Duman
5 (3)
Indicadores
This indicator calculates fibonacci levels via moving averages trend and draw these lines. You can change fast and slow Moving Averages settings for customization. Inputs: Fast MA Time Period :  64 Fast MA Shift: 0 Fast MA Method: Smoothed Fast MA Apply To: Median Price Slow MA Time Period: 32 Slow MA Shift: 0 Slow MA Method: Smoothed Slow MA Apply To: Median Price ZigZag: False ZigZag Color: Red ZigZag Type: DashDot ZigZag Width: VeryThin Fibo Settings TrendFibonacci: True FiboTrendColor: Black
FREE
RSI Divergence MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
3 (2)
Indicadores
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Nos mercados financeiros dinâmicos, identificar sinais de reversão de tendência é essencial para uma negociação eficaz. O RSI Divergence Scanner foi projetado para ajudá-lo a detectar sinais de divergência RSI em vários pares de moedas e prazos de forma precisa e eficiente. Veja mais a v
FREE
Intraday Momentum Index IMI
Danilo Hudson Couto Monteiro
Indicadores
Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) Descrição O Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) é uma poderosa ferramenta de análise técnica desenvolvida para identificar a força do momentum e potenciais reversões no mercado. Este indicador quantifica a relação entre ganhos e perdas durante um período específico, ajudando traders a avaliar a dinâmica atual do mercado. Características Oscila entre 0 e 100, facilitando a interpretação das condições de mercado Identifica com precisão áreas de sobrecomp
FREE
TSO Moving Average Slope MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
5 (3)
Indicadores
The Moving Average Slope (MAS) subtracts the moving average level n-periods ago from the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. Features Observe uptrends and downtrends at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for the trend of the moving average to be used as part of an EA. (see below) Inputs Moving Average Period : The period of the moving average (MA). Slope Period : Number of periods between
FREE
Qunity ADX Trend
Rodion Kachkin
Indicadores
Trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then it`s bullish movement; if PDI is less than NDI, then it`s bearish movement; if ADX is less than or equal to the filter value specified in the parameters, then there is no movement state. Input parameters of the indicator: Calculate Timeframe - timeframe for calculation; ADX Type - type of ADX calculation based
FREE
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Indicadores
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.81 (42)
Indicadores
O indicador identifica quando ocorre uma divergência entre o preço e um indicador ou oscilador. Ele identifica divergências regulares e ocultas. Combinado com suas próprias regras e técnicas, este indicador permitirá que você crie (ou aprimore) seu próprio sistema poderoso. Recursos Pode detectar divergências para os seguintes osciladores / indicadores:       MACD, OsMA, Stochastics, RSI, CCI, RVI, Awesome, ADX, ATR, OBV, Índice composto, MFI e Momentum. Apenas um oscilador / indicador pode ser
FREE
The EMA Navigator Pro
Quang Huy Quach
Indicadores
The EMA Navigator Pro is an advanced version of the popular EMA indicator, designed to provide superior flexibility and multi-timeframe analysis capabilities. This indicator not only displays EMA lines but also offers a powerful alert system to ensure you never miss a crucial signal. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: You can assign a separate timeframe to each individual EMA line, allowing you to analyze long-term (e.g., D1) and short-term (e.g., H1) trends on the same chart. Automatic Cro
FREE
ATR Plus
Ivan Pochta
Indicadores
ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems. How ATR Plus
FREE
Bollinger Bands B
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.25 (4)
Indicadores
John Bollinger created this indicator in 2010 as a way to read the original indicator (Bollinger Bands) in a more "technical" way, shown as an oscillator. The typical range of the Bollinger Bands %B is 0 - 0.5 - 1.0, where "0" represents the lower band, the "0.5" the middle band, and "1" the upper band. The line on the indicator represents the Closing prices. As simple as that. SETTINGS Bollinger Bands period of analysis Standard Deviation multiplier Shift Price type to be analyzed If you like
FREE
AdaptiveBollingerBandsMt5
Francis Dube
3 (1)
Indicadores
Bollinger Bands Technical Indicator (BB) is similar to envelopes. The only difference is that the bands of Envelopes are plotted a fixed distance (%) away from the moving average, while the Bollinger Bands are plotted a certain number of standard deviations away from it. Standard deviation is a measure of volatility, therefore Bollinger Bands adjust themselves to the market conditions. When the markets become more volatile, the bands widen and they contract during less volatile periods. This ada
FREE
MultiClock
Achadi Hari Soebagio
Indicadores
Indicator Name: DualClockWithSignalTime.mq5 Description: The DualClockWithSignalTime is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to display three pieces of real-time information directly on the chart: Broker Server Time Local Computer Time Last Signal Time (BUY/SELL) This indicator is helpful for traders who need to monitor both the broker's time and their own local time, ensuring better synchronization of trading actions. Additionally, it automatically detects and displays the latest BUY
FREE
ACI Bollinger Bands
Marat Sultanov
4 (3)
Indicadores
Tired of adjusting the indicator settings losing precious time? Tired of the uncertainty regarding their efficiency? Afraid of the uncertainty in their profitability? Then the indicator ACI (automatically calibrateable indicator) is designed exactly for you. Launching it, you can easily solve these three issues just performing the simplest action: clicking a single Calibrate button. To achieve the highest efficiency, you should perform another additional action: move the power slider to the maxi
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicadores
Gold Entry Sniper – Painel ATR Multi-Tempo Profissional para Scalping e Swing Trading em Ouro Gold Entry Sniper é um indicador avançado para MetaTrader 5 projetado para fornecer sinais de compra/venda precisos para XAUUSD e outros ativos, com base na lógica de Trailing Stop ATR e análise multi-tempo . Ideal tanto para scalpers quanto para swing traders. Principais Recursos e Vantagens Análise Multi-Tempo – Veja a tendência de M1, M5 e M15 em um único painel. Trailing Stop Baseado em ATR – Níveis
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Mais do autor
BUY and SELL Smart Detection
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Ritz Smart Detection BUY & SELL The Ritz Smart Detection BUY & SELL is a next-generation trading indicator engineered to detect high-probability entry signals by combining ATR-based volatility measurement , trend reversal detection , and smart alerting technology . It delivers real-time BUY/SELL opportunities with adaptive targets and risk levels, making it a versatile tool for both scalpers and swing traders. Core Market Logic ATR-Driven Volatility Analysis Uses multiple ATR methods (SMA, EMA,
FREE
Order Block Spectra
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Ritz Order Block SPECTRA Smart Predictive Engine for Candle Trend & Range Analysis Decode the Market Spectrum — Trade the Future. Core Concept Ritz SPECTRA is a next-generation predictive engine designed to analyze Order Blocks, Candle Structures, and ATR-based Adaptive Ranges — delivering an all-in-one visual and analytical experience. Compatible with all symbols and timeframes, SPECTRA provides multi-context market insights suitable for scalpers, intraday, and swing traders alike. Main Compone
FREE
Order Block Smart Finder
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Smart Finder Order Block The Ritz Smart Finder Order Block is a next-generation market structure recognition tool, designed to intelligently detect and highlight institutional footprints within price action. Built on a dynamic blend of order block theory, consolidation tracking, and adaptive volatility modeling, it provides traders with a sophisticated lens to anticipate high-probability market reactions. Core Capabilities Smart Order Block Detection Identifies both Bullish and Bearish Order Blo
FREE
Equilibrium Matrix
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (3)
Indicadores
Ritz EQUILIBRIUM MATRIX  Smart Premium–Discount Equilibrium Zone MTF Visual System Ritz EQUILIBRIUM MATRIX is built on the Premium–Discount–Equilibrium (PDE) Theory - the concept that price constantly moves between Premium (expensive) and Discount (cheap) zones, while the Equilibrium Zone represents fair value where buyers and sellers balance out. This indicator visually highlights these zones across multiple timeframes, allowing traders to instantly: Identify price location within the market
FREE
QQE Ritz
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (3)
Indicadores
RITZ QQE – Qualitative Quantitative Estimation (with RSI Momentum Anomaly Detector PRO) Advanced RSI–ATR Hybrid Momentum Analyzer Combine With ZigZag Fractal Candle : check my product RITZ QQE is an enhanced version of the classic Qualitative Quantitative Estimation indicator, designed for modern traders who demand precision and adaptability. It fuses RSI momentum with ATR-based volatility filtering, creating a responsive yet stable signal engine for both scalping and swing trading. This system
FREE
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
Smart Fibonacci Maximus
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Fibo Trend Smart MAXIMUS  Ritz Fibo Trend Smart MAXIMUS 1 is an advanced trading indicator that integrates various technical analysis tools into one comprehensive display. This indicator is designed to help traders identify trading opportunities with high accuracy, utilizing a combination of Fibonacci, ZigZag, and price action confirmation. Key Features Smart Fibonacci Retracement 11 Customizable Fibonacci Levels (0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 100%, 123.6%, 138.2%, 150%, 161.8%, 200%) Different
FREE
Fibo Pivot Optimus
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (1)
Indicadores
Ritz Smart FIBOPIVOT Optimus Pro Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Trading System SMART PREDICTION & ACCURATE FORECAST Revolutionary Fibonacci Pivot Technology combines traditional pivot points with advanced Fibonacci extensions, creating a powerful predictive tool for professional traders. Our algorithm intelligently detects significant price levels across multiple timeframes, delivering laser-accurate support and resistance zones before the market moves . INTELLIGENT VOLUME-VALIDATED SIGNALS
FREE
Quantum Pulse News OnChart
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
RITZ QUANTUM PULSE Next-Generation Economic Intelligence System Ritz Quantum Pulse — Next-Gen Economic Intelligence System. Experience quantum-level precision in news trading: real-time event detection, AI-powered filtering, and temporal synchronization. Anticipate volatility before it happens — not after. Where Market Intelligence meets Temporal Physics. Ritz Quantum Pulse   represents the convergence of   quantum logic ,   AI-driven analytics , and   real-time economic intelligence . This is
FREE
Consolidation Detection
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Ritz Area Konsolidasi – Smart Market Compression & Breakout Visualizer The Ritz Area Konsolidasi indicator intelligently detects and visualizes market consolidation zones — areas where price movement is compressed within a defined range before a potential breakout. By combining adaptive ATR-based volatility analysis with precise range logic, it helps traders identify key accumulation, distribution, or indecision zones in real time. Core Functionality: Dynamic Consolidation Detection Identifie
FREE
ScalpReactor X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
ScalpReactor X A Tactical Indicator for Precision Traders The Ritz Scalping Habbit is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders execute disciplined, high-probability trades through clear visual cues and multi-strategy confirmations. Whether you’re an intraday scalper or a swing trader , this tool integrates advanced market analysis into a single, easy-to-use interface. Key Strengths: Smart Buy & Sell Arrows — Based on multi-layer signals from RSI, ATR, EMA, ADX, and price momentum. Colo
ZigZag and Fractal Candle
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
ZIGZAG and FRACTAL CANDLE PRO ( Only candles, No RSI strength panel) " Suitable for QQE RITZ " > Check My Product is an advanced market structure visualization system built for precision trend detection, powered by dynamic fractal logic and adaptive swing validation. It seamlessly identifies Higher Highs (HH), Lower Lows (LL), and key structural shifts — allowing traders to read the true rhythm of market transitions with institutional clarity. This system combines   ZigZag precision ,   fractal
FREE
Smart Trend Adaptif Finder
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
RITZ SMART TREND ADAPTIVE FINDER Precision Trend Intelligence. Adaptive. Insightful. Real-Time. Ritz Smart Trend Adaptive Finder is an advanced market intelligence indicator engineered to detect and adapt to evolving market structures with dynamic precision. It automatically calibrates its analytical period based on real-time volatility, price momentum, and correlation strength — delivering true adaptive trend detection rather than static or lagging signals. By combining Pearson correlation , sl
FREE
Moving Average sentiment
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Moving Average Sentiment "Transform Raw Market Data into Clear Sentiment Vision" Moving Average Sentiment is a next-generation adaptive trend sentiment indicator that visualizes the true bias of the market — bullish, bearish, or neutral — in real time. It combines Moving Average dynamics with ATR-based volatility zones , creating a fluid, self-adjusting sentiment curve that reacts instantly to price structure and volatility shifts. This tool goes beyond a simple MA — it reads the behavior of th
FREE
PIVOT eXtreme
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Pivot eXtreme Pivot adalah level referensi penting yang digunakan trader untuk memetakan potensi support & resistance intraday maupun jangka lebih panjang. Dalam sistem ini, level pivot dikembangkan menjadi P (Pivot Point utama) , R1–R13 (Resistance) , serta S1–S13 (Support) . Pivot Point (P) Titik pusat utama, dihitung dari rata-rata harga (High + Low + Close) / 3 . Berfungsi sebagai acuan keseimbangan harga : Jika harga di atas P → tren cenderung bullish. Jika harga di bawah P → tren cenderung
FREE
Trend Adaptif Finder Smart
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Ritz Smart Trend Adaptive Finder – Auto-Detect Dynamic Trend Channels A powerful trend detection indicator that adaptively analyzes price structure using dynamic ATR and statistical filters to discover the most significant trend channels on any timeframe and symbol. This tool automatically finds the most relevant period and slope for price movement and draws upper/lower channel zones, midline (mean), and trend support/resistance. Suitable for trend-following, breakout, and mean-reversion strateg
FREE
Manual Trading Helper
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Utilitários
Manual Trade Helper is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed as an automated assistant for managing manually opened trades. This EA does not open trades on its own, but instead enhances manual trading by automatically managing risk and position settings. Remote Management via VPS + Mobile Devices When deployed on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), the RitzEAneha Manual Trade Helper allows traders to seamlessly manage their trades from anywhere using just a smartphone or tablet. Since the EA runs 24/7 on t
FREE
Ritz Candle Maximus
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Candle MAXIMUS RITZ Candle MAXIMUS adalah indikator visual cerdas yang menggabungkan kekuatan analisis tren berbasis Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA) , informasi perubahan harian (Daily Change), perbandingan OHLC terhadap hari sebelumnya, serta panel dominasi bar multi-hari. Dirancang untuk semua pair dan semua timeframe, indikator ini menghadirkan tampilan modern, bersih, serta informatif dalam satu panel kompak di chart Anda. Fitur Utama Trend Candle Warna Adaptif (Color Candles) Warna
FREE
Detect Trend and Consolidation Push Notification
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Detect Trend and Consolidation :  Push Notif for Mobile Trading  Overview Push Notif for Mobile Trading: Detect Trend and Consolidation is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator developed by Ritz_EANEHA that intelligently detects whether the market is in a trend (bullish/bearish) or in consolidation (sideways) . It uses a proprietary comparison of Standard Deviation (StdDev) and Average True Range (ATR) to assess volatility and market structure, and sends mobile push notifications to alert trade
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Utilitários
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection (BUY / SELL) Price action pattern re
FREE
Push Notif BUY and SELL for Mobile Trading
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Push Notif for Mobile Trading (Now you can trade perfectly through notifications to your Mobile Gadget, with Signals that you can adjust to your trading style, Use VPS to activate real time trading) Description Push Notif for Mobile Trading is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to send mobile push notifications to traders when certain price or indicator-based conditions are met. This allows traders to monitor markets remotely and act quickly, even when not at their trading terminal.
FREE
BUY and SELL Mobile Notification V2
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Utilitários
Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection The Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that detects BUY and SELL trading signals based on trend detection and ATR-based volatility filtering. It provides visual arrows , entry alerts , and mobile push notifications , making it suitable for traders using a VPS setup for 24/7 signal monitoring. How to Use the Indicator Install on MT5 : Place the .mq5 file in the MQL5/Indicators folder. Compile it in MetaEditor, then apply it to any chart. A
FREE
Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
indikator Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe : English Description Visual Panel Strength MultiTimeframe is a real-time trend strength indicator panel that displays the buy/sell pressure across multiple selected timeframes—such as M1, M3, and M5. The indicator utilizes ATR-based volatility analysis and a smoothed trend algorithm to calculate trend signals. Visually presented as a horizontal bar chart at the corner of your main chart, this tool helps traders instantly identify the prevailing
Support Resistance Sensitifity
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Support & Resistance Zone Indicator This indicator dynamically identifies and draws support and resistance zones based on recent price action and fractal patterns. By analyzing ZigZag pivot points and tracking price reactions (touches, bounces, and breaks), the indicator determines the strength and validity of each zone. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: Can work across different timeframes. Fractal-Based Detection: Utilizes both fast and slow fractal detection to find significant swing po
Scalping Flash X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
SCALPFLASH-X Where Fibonacci Precision Meets RSI Intelligence. Next-gen trading system combining Adaptive Fibonacci Pivots, RSI Heat Mapping, and Smart Candle Analytics. Detect market dominance, momentum shifts, and reversal zones in real time across multiple timeframes. Institutional accuracy, retail simplicity — built for speed, clarity, and precision. Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci & RSI-Driven Market Intelligence System ScalpFlash-X — A next-generation trading system combining Fibonacc
RUHM Reborn
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
RUHM REBORN for Micro Account / Cent Account XAUUSD - GOLD (Note: The grid-based system carries high risk during long trends without retrace. Use appropriate capital and understand the risks involved.) RUHM REBORN is a Grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) with ATR Entry developed to provide consistent, stable, and adaptive trading results on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. This EA is specifically designed for USD Cent accounts, allowing it to run with relatively affordable capital while maintaining stability
Smart Swing HL Fast Detection
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Smart Swing HH - LL Indikator ini dirancang untuk mendeteksi Swing High (HH) dan Swing Low (LL) secara cepat dan akurat pada grafik harga. Deteksi dilakukan berdasarkan analisa range ATR adaptif, konfirmasi pola candlestick (seperti pin bar dan engulfing), serta opsi tambahan menggunakan Fractal untuk validasi. Fitur utama: Deteksi otomatis titik Swing High dan Swing Low menggunakan ATR dan price action. Penyesuaian sensitivitas deteksi berdasarkan ATR multiplier dan range bar . Notifikasi real-
Support and Resistance Price Structure
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Ritz Smart Support & Resistance Zones Market Structure Based S/RT his advanced indicator detects and displays high-probability support and resistance zones based on actual market structure (swing highs and lows). Using intelligent zone merging and ATR-based fuzz buffers, it ensures the zone blocks are aligned with real price extremes without gaps. Zones are classified by strength (Proven, Verified, Untested, Turncoat, Weak) and visually rendered using colored rectangles. Ideal for traders seeki
Quantum RefleX
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Quantum Reflex Kuantum Reflex is a momentum-based oscillator indicator designed to deliver fast, accurate, and adaptive market insights. Built for real-time trading environments, it enables traders to spot rapid trend reversals, identify overbought/oversold levels, and combine short-term cross signals with higher-timeframe trend confirmation. Key Features Visual Cross Detection → Detects BUY/SELL signals from %K/%D crossover with instant updates for fast reversals. Dynamic Zone Highlight → Autom
BUYER or SELLER
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
BUY or SELL FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator The FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator is a next-generation trading tool engineered for precision scalpers, intraday strategists, and professional analysts who demand both speed and clarity in market visualization. It seamlessly integrates smart candle-based analytics, adaptive ATR logic, and real-time economic event awareness — giving you a fully synchronized view of market volatility and momentum. Through an elegant and optimized interface, FlashSc
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário