DMI Scalper GOLD MT5 - Premium Automated Trading System

🎯 Overview

DMI Scalper GOLD is a high-precision Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair using an advanced strategy based on the DMI (Directional Movement Index) indicator.





This automated system has been developed for traders looking to capitalize on scalping movements in the gold market, with an optimized configuration for trading on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe, ideal for both personal accounts and funded accounts (prop firms).





💎 Key Features

✅ Advanced DMI/ADX Strategy





Intelligent signal filtering using DI+ and DI- crossovers

Trend validation with minimum ADX levels

Automatic market momentum detection

✅ Controlled Grid System





Automatic placement of pending orders (BUY STOP / SELL STOP)

Maximum distance control between orders

Configurable limit on simultaneous pending orders

✅ Advanced Risk Management





Automatic Stop Loss on all trades

Automatic closing system based on profit target (in pips)

Dynamic Trailing Stop with aggressive option

Automatic Break Even to protect profits

Maximum spread control

✅ Intelligent Money Management





Fixed lot size or by risk percentage

Automatic validation of available margin

Automatic lot size adjustment based on balance

✅ Protection Filters





Trading hours filter (avoids high volatility hours)

Maximum spread control

Verification of trading conditions Market

📊 Technical Specifications

Parameter Recommended Value

Currency Pair XAU/USD (Gold)

Timeframe M15 (15 minutes)

Minimum Capital $1,000 USD

Recommended Lot Size 0.20 - 0.50 lots

Maximum Spread 30 pips

Stop Loss 20 pips (adjustable)

Auto Take Profit 15 pips (adjustable)

Trailing Stop Activatable from 5 pips

⚙️ Optimal Configuration

For Personal Accounts:





Initial Capital: $1,000 - $5,000 USD

Fixed Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.30

Risk per trade: 0.5% - 1%

For Funded Accounts (Prop Firms):





Allocated Capital: According to the firm

Conservative Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.40

Trailing Stop Configuration Aggressive: Enabled

Auto-profit closing: Recommended to meet targets

🎯 Competitive Advantages

Adapted for Gold: Parameters optimized for XAU/USD volatility

Funding Compatible: Conservative settings to pass assessments

Professional Management: Comprehensive capital protection system

No Martingale: Does not exponentially increase risk

Fully Automated: Operates 24/5 without manual intervention

💼 Ideal For:

✔️ Traders trading XAU/USD

✔️ Short-term scalpers

✔️ Prop trading accounts

✔️ Traders seeking full automation

✔️ Traders with capital starting at $1,000 USD





⚡ DMI Scalper GOLD - Your Automated Partner in the Gold Market