KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro

KS PropFirm Dashboard Pro 1.1 - Advantages & Features

🎯 Core Purpose

Professional trading dashboard designed for prop firm challenge traders (FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5%ers, etc.) to monitor account metrics, rules compliance, and breach status in real-time.

✨ Key Advantages Prop Firm and Broker Account Auto Calculations

1. Multi-Firm Compatibility But make it Custom Setting For more Reliability Details Through Main User Input 

  • Pre-configured for 14+ major prop firms (FTMO, MyForexFunds, E8 Funding, The5%ers, FundedNext, Apex, etc.)
  • Auto-fills firm-specific rules with one click
  • Custom rules mode for any prop firm

2. Intelligent Account Detection

  • Auto-detects initial balance from first deposit in account history
  • No manual setup required - just attach and go
  • Manual override option available if needed

3. Professional Profit/Loss Tracking

  • Excludes swaps, commissions, and fees (pure trading profit only)
  • Tracks deposits/withdrawals separately
  • Calculates ROI (Return on Investment)
  • Up to 10 years of historical data (3,650 days)

4. Real-Time Monitoring

  • Live equity updates every second
  • Instant recalculation when trades close (via OnTrade event)
  • Shows floating P&L from open positions
  • Lightweight performance (30-second display refresh)

5. Zero Performance Impact

  • Does NOT interfere with EA trading
  • Does NOT block MT5 terminal
  • Does NOT cause hanging or freezing
  • Read-only indicator - never modifies trades
  • Optimized calculation engine with throttling
  • Compatible with multiple EAs simultaneously

🔥 Premium Features

Drawdown Management

  • Fixed Drawdown (from initial balance) or Trailing Drawdown (from peak)
  • Real-time Max Drawdown tracking with visual breach alerts
  • Daily Drawdown monitoring (resets at midnight server time)
  • Shows remaining drawdown room before breach
  • Percentage-based calculations matching prop firm rules

Consistency Rule Tracking

  • Monitors if total profit exceeds best day by X%
  • Shows consistency score in real-time
  • Advanced Profit Days analysis (days with ≥0.5% profit)
  • Top 10 most profitable days breakdown
  • Automatic compliance checking

Profit Target System

  • Visual progress tracking toward profit goal
  • Shows remaining profit needed
  • Calculates expected payout with profit split
  • Customizable target percentage

Smart Breach Alerts

  • State-change detection - alerts only when breach NEWLY occurs (no spam!)
  • Push notifications + desktop alerts + sound
  • Alerts for: Max DD, Daily DD, Consistency, Max Daily Profit
  • Prevents alert flooding with intelligent state tracking

Trading Days Counter

  • Tracks total trading days vs. minimum required
  • Counts profitable days vs. losing days
  • Win rate calculation
  • Best/worst day tracking

📊 Advanced Analytics

Performance Metrics

  • Win Rate percentage
  • Winning/Losing days count
  • Best day profit
  • Worst day loss
  • Average daily P&L
  • Total deposits/withdrawals
  • Net deposits calculation
  • ROI percentage

Profit Split Calculator

  • Shows your share vs. firm's share
  • Customizable split percentage (default 80/20)
  • Real-time payout estimation
  • Updates as profit grows

Daily P&L Breakdown

  • Scrollable popup window showing last 30 days
  • Date-stamped P&L history (DD.MM.YYYY format)
  • Color-coded profits/losses
  • Summary statistics (profit days, loss days, total)
  • Oldest-to-newest chronological order

Consistency Breakdown

  • Separate popup window with detailed analysis
  • Top 10 profitable days ranked
  • Consistency calculation breakdown
  • Advanced profit days metrics
  • Min profit threshold tracking (0.5% rule)


    🚀 Why Choose This Indicator?

    1. All-in-One Solution - No need for multiple tools
    2. Prop Firm Specific - Built for challenge rules, not generic trading
    3. Non-Intrusive - Never interferes with your EAs or trading
    4. Professional Grade - Used by serious traders passing funded challenges
    5. Highly Customizable - Adapts to any prop firm's rules
    6. Visual & Clear - Instant understanding of account status
    7. Smart Alerts - Know immediately when approaching danger zones
    8. Proven Reliability - Optimized code, no performance issues
      All of your suggestions will entertain in future update segment as per required Trader.

This indicator is a must-have for any serious prop firm trader looking to pass challenges efficiently while maintaining full awareness of all rules and metrics! 🏆

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
Göstergeler
New Version Updates 1. EA opening Position Overload Removed from CPU 2. Better Performance with less logs  Best Purpose for Use of this EA For live stream-  if any EA trade or Manual Trade than it will Automatically work with chart Risk Reward for all of user easily understand of positions SL TP  This is free indicator provides automatic, real-time visual representation of your risk and reward zones when trading. It requires zero manual input - just place a trade with SL/TP (via EA or
FREE
KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
Göstergeler
Trading Strategies SMT Indicator for invert BAR or Candles Correlation Trading - EUR/USD vs GBP/USD comparison Dollar Index Inverse - Inverted DXY with EUR confirmation Pattern Recognition - Find hidden patterns Multi-Timeframe - D1 trend with H1 entries Hedge Monitoring - Watch hedge positions live Cross-Market Analysis - Forex + indices correlation Key Features Explained Mode 1: Invert Current Chart Flips your chart upside down Mathematical inversion (multiply by -1) Same data, opposite
FREE
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
Göstergeler
This professional MT5 indicator provides: Key Features: Automatic TP/SL Calculation - Instantly calculates and displays levels when position opens Visual Price Perfect Professional Setup   - Shows TP, SL, Half Price, and Open Price with color-coded lines Dollar Amount Display - Shows exact dollar values for each level and Input User Amount. Interactive Dashboard - Clean control panel with live calculations Hide Show Buttons - Adjust risk and reward amounts in real-time  Auto-Update - Recalculat
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA
Kulvinder Singh
Yardımcı programlar
1. DOLLAR-BASED RISK MANAGEMENT Fixed Dollar Risk/Reward: You set exact dollar amounts ($4 risk, $20 reward) Consistent Risk: Every position risks the same dollar amount regardless of lot size Easy Planning: Know exactly how much you're risking and targeting per trade Auto-Adjustment: TP/SL distances automatically adjust based on position lot size 2. FULLY AUTOMATED TP/SL MANAGEMENT Auto Set on Entry: TP/SL applied immediately when position opens No Manual Work: Zero manual TP/SL setting re
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA
Kulvinder Singh
Yardımcı programlar
1. POINT-BASED RISK MANAGEMENT Fixed Point Based Risk/Reward: You set exact points (500 point risk, 15000 points reward) Consistent Risk: Every position risks the same point based of lot size Easy Planning: Know exactly how much you're risking and targeting per trade Auto-Adjustment: TP/SL distances automatically adjust based on position lot size 2. FULLY AUTOMATED TP/SL MANAGEMENT Auto Set on Entry: TP/SL applied immediately when position opens No Manual Work: Zero manual TP/SL setting req
KS Trading Book With Performance Calendar
Kulvinder Singh
Göstergeler
Key Features New Feature Add in New Version ROI calculation - true investment return Deposits & Withdrawals - money flow tracking Accurate Max DD - proper risk measurement Daily notifications - complete summary All metrics - comprehensive analytics As per Screenshot Transparent Set file available in Link you can download here https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ubQGxuCymZPLWjH2n9oXy-JMdfYPffHH/view?usp=drive_link 1. Visual Trading Book and Performance Calendar Monthly grid showing
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt