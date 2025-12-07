KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro

KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro: Your Ultimate Compliance Guardian for Prop Firm Challenges

Elevate Your Prop Firm Journey with Precision Monitoring Tired of juggling spreadsheets, calculators, and manual checks to stay compliant during high-stakes prop firm challenges? KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro is the all-in-one MT5 utility engineered for serious traders tackling firms like FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5%ers, and beyond. This lightweight dashboard delivers real-time insights into your account's health, automatically enforcing rules to prevent costly breaches—without slowing down your EAs or terminal. Pass challenges faster, trade smarter, and unlock funded accounts with confidence.

Why Choose KS PropFirm Dashboard? Unlock Professional-Grade Features

  • Seamless Multi-Firm Support: Pre-loaded templates for 14+ top prop firms, with effortless custom rules for any broker or challenge. Auto-detects your initial balance from deposit history—no guesswork required.
  • Bulletproof Drawdown Protection: Tracks Maximum and Daily Drawdown (fixed or trailing) with crystal-clear visuals and breach-risk alerts. Excludes swaps, commissions, and fees for accurate ROI calculations.
  • Consistency Mastery: Monitors profit consistency, advanced "profit days" (≥0.5% gains), and compliance scores to keep you on track for those elusive payouts.
  • Profit Target Tracker: Visual progress bars toward your goals, plus a smart split calculator estimating your share (default 80/20—fully customizable).
  • Advanced Analytics at Your Fingertips: Dive into 30-day P&L breakdowns, win rates, trading day counters, top 10 profitable days, and historical data up to 10 years back.
  • Intelligent Alerts That Matter: No spam—only state-change notifications for breaches (Max DD, Daily DD, Consistency, Max Daily Profit) via push, desktop, or sound. Act before it's too late!

Effortless Setup for Maximum Impact Attach to any MT5 chart and watch it auto-configure. It's read-only, resource-efficient (30-second refreshes, equity checks every second), and 100% compatible with multiple EAs. Whether you're in a challenge phase or scaling a funded account, this dashboard ensures zero interference while providing broker-agnostic reliability.

Proven for Traders Who Win Join hundreds of users who've aced prop firm evaluations with this tool's non-intrusive, optimized design. No lag, no freezes—just pure, actionable intelligence to manage risk, boost consistency, and hit targets.

Compatible with: MetaTrader 5 | Any Prop Firm or Broker | Multi-EA Environments Price: [As listed on MQL5] | Demo Available: Test it risk-free!

Ready to dominate your next challenge? Download KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro today and trade with the edge prop firms can't ignore. Your funded future starts here!

该产品的买家也购买
RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
指标
RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator Overview The RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator is a free, lightweight tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically visualizes risk-reward (RR) ratios on your chart. Designed for manual traders and automated systems (EAs), it detects open positions with defined stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels, then overlays clear visual zones to show potential risk and reward areas, including precise dollar amounts. This helps traders quickly assess trade setup
FREE
KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
指标
Overview Unlock a fresh perspective on your charts with the KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator – a powerful, zero-lag tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. This innovative indicator inverts bars or candles mathematically (by multiplying price data by -1), revealing hidden patterns, contrarian opportunities, and inverse correlations that traditional views might miss. Perfect for advanced traders employing correlation strategies, multi-timeframe analysis, or hedge monitoring. Whether you're spott
FREE
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
指标
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA
Kulvinder Singh
实用工具
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA Master dollar-based risk management like never before with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA —a game-changing MetaTrader 5 utility that automates precise, fixed-dollar risk/reward setups on your chart. Perfect for traders tired of volatile lot sizing or manual calculations, this EA locks in exact dollar risks (e.g., $50 per trade) and rewards (e.g., $150 for 1:3 RR), dynamically adjusting stops and targets based on position size. No m
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA
Kulvinder Singh
实用工具
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA Elevate your risk management game with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA —the ultimate MetaTrader 5 utility that turns complex risk-reward calculations into a simple, visual powerhouse on your chart. Designed for precision traders, this Expert Advisor (EA) automates point-based RR ratio analysis, helping you size positions, set stops and targets dynamically, and maintain ironclad discipline without manual math or guesswork. Say goodbye
KS Trading Book With Performance Calendar
Kulvinder Singh
指标
KS Trading Book With Performance Calendar This MetaTrader 5 indicator revolutionizes how traders track and analyze their performance by transforming raw trade data into a dynamic, visual trading journal and calendar—right on your chart. No more manual spreadsheets or expensive third-party tools (which can cost $30–$100/month). It automatically collects every trade, updates in real-time every 3 seconds, and delivers actionable insights to boost discipline, spot patterns, and refine your strategy
