KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro
- Kulvinder Singh
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 5
KS PropFirm Dashboard Pro 1.1 - Advantages & Features
🎯 Core Purpose
Professional trading dashboard designed for prop firm challenge traders (FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5%ers, etc.) to monitor account metrics, rules compliance, and breach status in real-time.
✨ Key Advantages Prop Firm and Broker Account Auto Calculations
1. Multi-Firm Compatibility But make it Custom Setting For more Reliability Details Through Main User Input
- Pre-configured for 14+ major prop firms (FTMO, MyForexFunds, E8 Funding, The5%ers, FundedNext, Apex, etc.)
- Auto-fills firm-specific rules with one click
- Custom rules mode for any prop firm
2. Intelligent Account Detection
- Auto-detects initial balance from first deposit in account history
- No manual setup required - just attach and go
- Manual override option available if needed
3. Professional Profit/Loss Tracking
- Excludes swaps, commissions, and fees (pure trading profit only)
- Tracks deposits/withdrawals separately
- Calculates ROI (Return on Investment)
- Up to 10 years of historical data (3,650 days)
4. Real-Time Monitoring
- Live equity updates every second
- Instant recalculation when trades close (via OnTrade event)
- Shows floating P&L from open positions
- Lightweight performance (30-second display refresh)
5. Zero Performance Impact
- Does NOT interfere with EA trading
- Does NOT block MT5 terminal
- Does NOT cause hanging or freezing
- Read-only indicator - never modifies trades
- Optimized calculation engine with throttling
- Compatible with multiple EAs simultaneously
🔥 Premium Features
Drawdown Management
- Fixed Drawdown (from initial balance) or Trailing Drawdown (from peak)
- Real-time Max Drawdown tracking with visual breach alerts
- Daily Drawdown monitoring (resets at midnight server time)
- Shows remaining drawdown room before breach
- Percentage-based calculations matching prop firm rules
Consistency Rule Tracking
- Monitors if total profit exceeds best day by X%
- Shows consistency score in real-time
- Advanced Profit Days analysis (days with ≥0.5% profit)
- Top 10 most profitable days breakdown
- Automatic compliance checking
Profit Target System
- Visual progress tracking toward profit goal
- Shows remaining profit needed
- Calculates expected payout with profit split
- Customizable target percentage
Smart Breach Alerts
- State-change detection - alerts only when breach NEWLY occurs (no spam!)
- Push notifications + desktop alerts + sound
- Alerts for: Max DD, Daily DD, Consistency, Max Daily Profit
- Prevents alert flooding with intelligent state tracking
Trading Days Counter
- Tracks total trading days vs. minimum required
- Counts profitable days vs. losing days
- Win rate calculation
- Best/worst day tracking
📊 Advanced Analytics
Performance Metrics
- Win Rate percentage
- Winning/Losing days count
- Best day profit
- Worst day loss
- Average daily P&L
- Total deposits/withdrawals
- Net deposits calculation
- ROI percentage
Profit Split Calculator
- Shows your share vs. firm's share
- Customizable split percentage (default 80/20)
- Real-time payout estimation
- Updates as profit grows
Daily P&L Breakdown
- Scrollable popup window showing last 30 days
- Date-stamped P&L history (DD.MM.YYYY format)
- Color-coded profits/losses
- Summary statistics (profit days, loss days, total)
- Oldest-to-newest chronological order
Consistency Breakdown
- Separate popup window with detailed analysis
- Top 10 profitable days ranked
- Consistency calculation breakdown
- Advanced profit days metrics
- Min profit threshold tracking (0.5% rule)
🚀 Why Choose This Indicator?
- All-in-One Solution - No need for multiple tools
- Prop Firm Specific - Built for challenge rules, not generic trading
- Non-Intrusive - Never interferes with your EAs or trading
- Professional Grade - Used by serious traders passing funded challenges
- Highly Customizable - Adapts to any prop firm's rules
- Visual & Clear - Instant understanding of account status
- Smart Alerts - Know immediately when approaching danger zones
- Proven Reliability - Optimized code, no performance issues
