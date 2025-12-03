Daily Active Fractals

**The cleanest, most accurate Break & Bounce trading tool for Scalpers and Day Traders.**

Are you tired of messy charts full of old fractals that represent invalid levels? Do you struggle to distinguish between a weak high and a strong reversal point?

**Daily Active Fractals AO** is a next-generation trading tool designed specifically for volatile instruments like **Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Forex pairs**. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your screen with history, this tool focuses **only on the Current Day** and actively manages your chart to show you *only* the levels that matter right now.

### 🚀 Why This Indicator is Different

Most fractal indicators leave arrows on the chart even after the price has smashed through them. This indicator is dynamic:

1. **Break = Delete:** If the price breaks a Support or Resistance level, the indicator immediately removes the signal. You never see "failed" levels, only active ones.

2. **Bounce = Stay:** If the level holds, the line and arrow remain, confirming a valid zone for entry.

3. **AO Momentum Filter:** It doesn't just look at price. It scans the **Awesome Oscillator (AO)** to ensure the fractal aligns with a momentum peak or valley.

--- ### 🌟 Key Features

* **Smart History Cleaning:** Automatically hides fractals from previous days. Your chart resets every day at 00:00 Server Time.

* **Auto-Validation Logic:**

* **Strong Signal (Colored Arrow + Line):** Fractal matches an Awesome Oscillator Peak. This is a high-probability reversal zone.

* **Weak Signal (Grey Dot):** Fractal exists but lacks momentum confirmation. Good for aggressive scalping or take-profit zones.

* **Flexible Alignment:** Includes a smart "Tolerance" feature that detects momentum peaks even if they are slightly offset (by 1 bar) from the price high/low.

* **Visual "Tunnel" Lines:** Draws horizontal Support/Resistance lines extending to the current candle. As long as the line is visible, the level is holding.

* **Ghost Protection:** When you load the chart, it scans today's history and hides any levels that were already broken earlier in the day.

* **Alert System:** Get instant Push Notifications to your mobile or PC alerts when a NEW valid Strong Level is confirmed.

--- ### 🎮 How to Trade

**Strategy 1: The Bounce (Reversal)**

1. Wait for a **Colored Arrow (Green/Red)** and a horizontal line to appear.

2. This confirms a Strong Level where Price and Momentum (AO) are aligned.

3. **Entry:** If the next candle touches the line and fails to break it (the line remains on screen), enter in the direction of the arrow.

4. **Stop Loss:** Just beyond the fractal arrow.

**Strategy 2: The Breakout**

1. Identify an active Horizontal Line on the chart.

2. Watch price approach the line.

3. **Entry:** If the price moves through the line and the **line suddenly disappears**, this indicates a Breakout.

4. Trade in the direction of the break. ---

### ⚙️ Input Settings

* **Valid Signals (Colors):** Customize colors for Strong Resistance (AO > 0) and Support (AO < 0).

* **ShowLines:** Toggle the horizontal trend lines on/off.

* **ShowWarnings:** Choose to see "Weak" fractals (Grey dots) or hide them completely for a cleaner view.

* **UseFlexibleAO:** *(Recommended: True)* Allows the AO peak to be within +/- 1 bar of the price high/low. Crucial for volatile pairs like Gold.

* **Alerts:** Enable Pop-up alerts or Mobile Push notifications.

### 📋 FAQ

**Q: Does it repaint?

** A: The fractal formation is **Non-Repainting** (it confirms after 2 bars). However, the indicator features a **"Delete on Break"** logic. This is not repainting; it is a feature to clean the chart of invalid levels.

**Q: Which timeframe is best?

** A: It works on all timeframes. * **M15 / M30:** Best for Gold (XAUUSD) and Intraday Scalping. * **H1 / H4:** Best for Swing Trading valid Support/Resistance zones. --- **Clean your charts and trade with precision today.

** **Download Daily Active Fractals AO now!**

