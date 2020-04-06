Golden City

The Golden City advisor truly shows promise thanks to its comprehensive approach to automating decision-making in the Forex market. However, it's important to consider a number of factors before using it:

The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller

Key Features of Golden City

  1. Automation :
    • The advisor makes decisions independently, based on complex algorithms for analyzing the market situation.
    • This allows to reduce the emotional burden on the trader and increase trading efficiency.
  2. Variety of strategies :
    • Trend following: Suitable for steady market movements.
    • Martingale: increases risks, but can provide quick compensation for losses.
    • Trailing stops: protect profits and minimize losses.
  3. Risk Management :
    • Customizable stop-loss and take-profit levels.
    • Adaptation to changes in market volatility.
    • Mechanisms for protection against sharp price fluctuations.
  4. Optimized parameters :
    • Selecting the optimal lot size.
    • Automatically change settings depending on market conditions.
  5. User support :
    • User-friendly interface.
    • Documentation and technical support.
  6. Testing and reliability :
    • Regular testing of historical data and simulations.
    • Disclosure of test results.

Recommendations for use

  1. Risk assessment : Before using any automated advisor, it's important to understand its operating principles and potential risks. Some strategies, such as Martingale, can lead to significant losses under unfavorable circumstances.
  2. Choosing the Right Timeframe : Despite the EA's versatility, it works best on specific timeframes (M5-H1). Using other timeframes may require additional adaptation and testing.
  3. Performance Monitoring : It's important to periodically check your advisor's performance and analyze its effectiveness. Even the most reliable systems require regular monitoring.
  4. Training and experience : Beginners are advised to start with a demo account to get used to working with the advisor and evaluate its potential.
  5. Risk management : Always set reasonable risk levels and be prepared for potential losses. The golden rule of trading is: never invest more than you can afford to lose.
Settings and recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (gold)
  • Timeframe: M5 or H1 (recommended: M5)
  • Minimum balance: $300 (standard accounts)
  • Broker: Any broker with low spreads (ECN recommended)

    Conclusion

    Golden City can be a useful tool for traders looking to improve their productivity and minimize risks. However, using any automated system requires caution and an understanding of its operating principles. Proper setup and regular monitoring will maximize the benefits of Golden City.


    おすすめのプロダクト
    Trading Vision Expert
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    エキスパート
    Product Description: Trading Vision – Automated Assistant for Forex Traders Introduction In today's financial markets, automating Forex trading is not just desirable but essential for success. The primary goal of automated trading systems like Trading Vision is to simplify the trading process by implementing advanced algorithms to analyze market trends. This allows traders to focus on strategic thinking while leaving routine operations to technology. What is Trading Vision? Trading Vision is a p
    MA H L turn and 1 to 12 MA H L turn trend 3 SL EA
    Klein Gyula
    エキスパート
    I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. - You can find the indicator by my name. Which is in the picture and the video. On mql5.com.  " Utam MA High Low" - Megkeresheti az indikátort a nevemnél. Ami a képen és a videóban van. Az mql5.com-on.  " Utam MA High Low" Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein (Első felvétel.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=
    EA Night Fox Scalper MT4
    Ruslan Pishun
    エキスパート
    The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
    HighScalpel
    Ivan Simonika
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    Introducing the HighScalpel scalping system. It is enough to optimize once, for example, per month. After that, he shows excellent results on the forward period (several times larger), which can be seen in the screenshots. Be attentive to the spread indicators of your broker! The higher the spread, the less often the market entries. If the spread is above 20 pips, then the number of inputs falls by two orders of magnitude. It is ideal to use a broker with a floating spread of 6 pips. Such bro
    Midnight Queen
    Kenji Ito
    エキスパート
    Midnight Queen MT4 — 静寂の女王が導く、夜のリバースロジックEA Midnight Queen MT4   は、 アジア時間（静かな相場）に特化した高精度ナイトスキャルピングEAです。 10年にわたるバックテストで一貫した右肩上がりの成績を記録し、 安定性と安全性を両立した “夜の女王” の名にふさわしい設計です。 特徴 取引通貨ペア： EURGBP（M5） 取引時間帯： 21:00〜07:00（ブローカー時間） ロジック：ボリンジャーバンド×RSIによる反転エントリー ニュースフィルター・スプレッド制限機能を搭載（高変動回避） ナンピン・マーチン・グリッド一切なし 自動ロット計算・資金管理機能付き バックテスト結果（2015–2025） 期間：10年間 総利益： 27,512 USD PF（プロフィットファクター）： 1.94 勝率： 約85% 総取引数： 3,560回 最大ドローダウン： 17.7% ️ 推奨環境 レバレッジ：1:100 以上 推奨ブローカー：低スプレッドECN口座（例：Axiory, ICMarkets, Peppers
    One Shot One Kill MT4
    Agus Santoso
    エキスパート
    MT4 バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128965 MT5 バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128966 「ワンショットワンキル」 - 金 (XAU/USD) の精密取引 安全で収益性の高い取引戦略で金市場を制覇 「ワンショットワンキル」は、金 (XAU/USD) の取引に特化して最適化されたプロ仕様のエキスパートアドバイザー (EA) であり、主要な外国為替ペアの取引にも十分な汎用性を備えています。この EA は、すべての注文で厳格なテイクプロフィット (TP) とストップロス (SL) のリスク管理システムを使用して規律あるアプローチを採用し、取引の安全性と一貫性を確保しています。 マーチンゲール、グリッド、または平均化に依存するリスクの高い戦略とは異なり、「ワンショットワンキル」は、事前に定義されたリスクと報酬レベルで高精度の取引を実行します。これは、厳格なリスク管理を維持しながら、金のボラティリティから利益を得たいトレーダーにとって最適なソリュ
    Intelligent trend
    Yang Pei Qin
    エキスパート
    1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
    AlphaFlow EA MT4
    Dolores Martin Munoz
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    Alpha Flow EA: 新たな高みへと導くトレーディングアドバイザー Alpha Flow EA は、戦略的な精度、適応力、そして高度な市場分析を通じて、あなたのトレーディング体験を変革するために設計された最新のトレーディングアドバイザーです。独自のトレーディングアルゴリズムと深い市場インサイトを駆使して、あらゆる市場環境で優れたパフォーマンスを発揮し、市場のトレンドを先取りするサポートをします。 Alpha Flow EA の特徴とは？ 洗練された市場分析 Alpha Flow EA   は、従来のテクニカル分析と最新のクオンツ戦略を融合した多次元分析アプローチを採用しています。高度なパターン認識機能により、新たなトレンドを見抜き、戦略的かつタイムリーな取引チャンスを提供します。 多様なトレーディング戦略 幅広い事前設定された戦略を搭載しており、 Alpha Flow EA   は市場の状況にシームレスに適応します。固定化されたルールに頼ることなく、最適な戦略を動的に選択し、さまざまな市場シナリオでパフォーマンスを最大化します。 高速かつ正確な注文実行 高頻度取引（HFT）技術
    Kapitalsecure
    Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
    エキスパート
    The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10) Next price: 600$ KAPITAL SECURE EA    : I s a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts. LIVE Signals: Capital #1  50K € Ca
    Work Stations
    Maryna Shulzhenko
    エキスパート
    Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
    EA Deposit Acceleration MT4
    Sergey Demin
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    Fully automatic grid advisor for deposit acceleration . Can be used for regular quiet trading . Any timeframe , but I recommend m15, any currency pairs with potential for return movement to the average price, i.e.: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Advantages of this advisor: 1. Usually, grids for return movement use instrument prices from the average value; this advisor uses an abnormal increase in volatility when deviating from the average price. 2. Usually, grids open orders with a further increase
    HERO Time USDJPY
    Yang Shu Shen Chuan
    エキスパート
    この度、「HERO_Time_USDJPY」へ関心を持っていただき ありがとうございます。 「 エントリーするタイミングに特徴 がある」EAです。 ・小資金から運用可能 ・数時間しかポジションをもたない ・完全放置できる ・わかりやすい設定 ポートフォリオに加えたくなるEAですので どうぞゆっくりとお読みください。 「HERO_Time_USDJPY」の概要 ・証拠金 1,000 USD から0.27ロット運用可能。 ・USDJPYの 1時間足 にセットして運用。 ・タイプはアノマリーのデイトレ系EA。 デイトレということで数時間しかポジションをもたない。 ・決まった時間にエントリー、TP/SL または決まった時間に決済をする。 相場の状況を確認し、優位性が高いときのみエントリーする。 ・スプレッド耐性がありスプレッドが広いブローカー、口座でも使用可能。 このような方にお勧め ・バックテスト・分析ツール等を駆使し、信頼性の高いEAを使用したい方 ・安定的な利益を追求し、リスクを抑えたい方 ・ポートフォリオを組みたい方にも最適 ・長期的な投資を考えている方にもお勧めのア
    QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel
    Nan Wang
    ユーティリティ
    QuantumGuard Pro - Intelligent Quantum Risk Management Trading System Core Features Five independent fund management groups for smart risk diversification Triple protection mechanism: profit target + drawdown protection + global risk control Professional trading panel for one-stop trade execution 24/7 real-time risk monitoring and protection Automatic display of average price lines for each group One-click close single group orders for precise control Order group highlighting for clear status o
    Dmf AI EA
    Ransom Dikpen Egene
    エキスパート
    DMF AI EA ROBOT Most Efficient Trading System Specifically Designed best for NASDAQ (USTECH100) with hidden tricks in beating the market rule. Many Newbies asks why trade just USTECH100(NASDAQ) well what we tell you is our robot works and support all other currency pairs and commodities what you should have in mind is 1 pair of currency can give you all you need in the fx market not by desiring to trade multipairs  what is important is knowing what you are doing in the market! Features: > Unique
    Way Trade
    Ivan Grachev
    4.5 (6)
    エキスパート
    An automatic trend trading advisor based on an analysis of the current market situation. The adviser determines the direction of the market, monitors built-in indicators, builds breakdown levels and enters the market after they cross. In this case, irrelevant levels are deleted. Advisor is fully automated and ready to go. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller Advantage: does not use locks, grids, sitouts, arbitrage and other risky trading strategies; high p
    FREE
    MA turn and 6 MA trend EA
    Klein Gyula
    エキスパート
    I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=9s (Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2id5O1KPrI Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp2i7QN-IMc Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7UbTWiM-Lw Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54q4Rasf2A&t=1s Harmadik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zYjsoe6ZQ Negyedik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGiB1AnxxfU ) Nice Day Sign
    Crazy Dominator
    Luciana Andrea Maggiori
    エキスパート
    NUEVO DESARROLLO EXCLUSIVO DISPONIBLE  Crazy Dominator Ideal para traders exigentes que buscan precisión y control total. Incorpora las siguientes mejoras clave: Filtro de entrada basado en el exitoso Crazy Filter Selección de días de operación Horario de trading configurable Cambio automático de multiplicador y distancia luego de X operaciones La configuración predeterminada  no esta configurada para ningun par especifico.  Este EA solo esta disponible para ser testeado y q
    Sure Hedging AIEA
    Osamudiamen Lambert Osawaru
    エキスパート
    EnhancedGridAI - Advanced Automated Trading System Comprehensive User Guide & Technical Reference Disclaimer:T rading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of_
    Booster for MT4
    Volodymyr Hrybachov
    エキスパート
    BOOSTER FOR MT4は、FOREX市場での日常業務のためのプロのスカルパーアドバイザーです。取引では、経験とともに、トレーダーは通常、ストップ注文の蓄積レベル、価格、時間が市場で重要な役割を果たすことを理解するようになります。この戦略は、このFOREX Expert Advisorで実装されており、この製品の使用を楽しむだけでなく、その開発にも参加していただければ幸いです。フィードバックは、https：// www.mql5.com/en/に残してください 。市場/製品/ 45915＃！タブ=レビュー MT5バージョン：https：// www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46235 オプション： 価格-割り当てられた期間内にトラバースする必要がある価格の距離。 TIME-割り当てられた時間（秒単位）。 HL_PERIOD-レベルを決定するためのバーの数。 HL_TIMEFRAME-レベルを決定するための時間枠。 BREAKTHROUGH_LEVEL-レベルを突破した後に注文を開きますか？; MAGIC_NUMBER-取引のマジックナンバ
    Inside Candle EA
    Hong Ling Mu
    1 (1)
    エキスパート
    Based on my original trading strategy, it appears that this EA is programmed to use technical analysis to identify an inside candle pattern in the current candle and wait for a breakout in either direction. If the price breaks out higher, the EA will place a buy order, and if it breaks out lower, the EA will place a sell order. The take profit and stop loss levels are set at 50 pips each. Additionally, using a martingale strategy, which involves increasing the lot size after a losing trade, ca
    FREE
    Gold BB PRO
    Vojtech Svobodnik
    1 (1)
    エキスパート
    Gold BB PRO is a professional version of Gold BB FREE, which uses a portfolio of strategies based on Bollinger Bands . Gold BB PRO was developed for XAUUSD . This Expert Advisor has been tested from year 2006 to 2021 .  Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous strategies. Backtest, which you can see bellow in screenshots section, used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. With this strategy one can trade using fixed lots  or using a risked percentage of the balance . Recommendations Symbol
    Tradonator nextGen
    Wolfgang Kuebel
    4 (2)
    エキスパート
    The Tradonator nextGen! trades not primarily on indicators or prices, but at the beginning of every new candle (controlled by Timeframe). determines the trading direction due to the integrated indicator, which can measure trend and volatility. creates a Sell- and a Buypool and manages them isolated. calculates with every trade for each of the pools a previously defined profit target and closes the pool only with a total profit once this goal has been achieved. basically works with any currency
    EvoTrade EA MT4
    Dolores Martin Munoz
    エキスパート
    EvoTrade: 市場初の自己学習型トレーディングシステム EvoTradeをご紹介します。これは、最新のコンピュータービジョンとデータ分析技術を駆使して開発されたユニークなトレーディングアドバイザーです。市場初の自己学習型トレーディングシステムであり、リアルタイムで稼働します。EvoTradeは市場状況を分析し、戦略を調整し、変化にダイナミックに適応することで、あらゆる環境で卓越した精度を実現します。 EvoTradeは、Long Short-Term Memory（LSTM）やGated Recurrent Units（GRU）といった高度なニューラルネットワークを活用して時間的依存性を分析し、畳み込みニューラルネットワーク（CNN）を使用して複雑な市場パターンを検出します。また、Proximal Policy Optimization（PPO）やDeep Q-Learningなどの強化学習アルゴリズムを使って、リアルタイムで戦略を適応させます。これらの技術により、EvoTradeは市場の隠れたシグナルを見つけ出し、現在の市場ダイナミクスに正確に対応します。 各トレード後、Evo
    Fisher Steels
    Ivan Simonika
    エキスパート
    The   Fisher Steel  bot implements the maximum of the HFT definitions. The expert system goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be converted into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the Commission field. Both virtual and real stop losses are used. Normal working conditions: The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. The more latency your broker has in the amount of the Internet ch
    Perfection
    Mikhail Senchakov
    エキスパート
    Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
    CloseDelet Orders
    Hafis Mohamed Yacine
    エキスパート
    CloseDelet_Orders CloseAtProfit is an EA that I use only to close orders after defined profit, or loss,  close all orders  ,  also delete pending orders.  I am using it in live trading.  The speed of closing depends on time when it trades, on broker you are using and symbols you are trading. INPUTS: win_USD_All   =    close all orders (sell+buy)  when the profit is greater than defined profit to close; win_USD_BUY =    close only orders buy   when the profit is greater than defined profit to cl
    First Scalper MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    4.25 (4)
    エキスパート
    First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop T
    AutoBBbot v1
    Ulugbek Sadullaev
    エキスパート
    Здравствуйте уважаемые автотрейдеры. Представляю Вам полностью автоматизированного торгового советника    AutoBBbot v1. Данный торговый советник открывает ордер по сигналу Bolinger Bands. Рекомендую торговать советником на индексах # NASDAQ_m , # DJI 30_m  и  # SP 500_m у брокера Freshforex на счетах Market Pro . Если Вы купите прямо сейчас этот советник за эту сумму, то я Вам абсолютно бесплатно отдам нового советника " AutoBBbot v0.4". После покупки свяжитесь со мной через электронную почту: s
    Gold Go Goal
    Kittipong Runganotipanich
    エキスパート
    GOLD GO GOAL ( GGG SYSTEM ) NEW RELEASES..!! Updated June 2020 Pure Indicator Technical Not  Martingale Not  Hedging Not  Grid Less  risk / More  reward Lots Size : 200 $ / 0.01 standard lots Currency : best on GOLD (XAUUSD) & SILVER (XAGUSD) **********  : ( not recommended ) NZD , JPY , CHF  Time Frame : H1 ( recommended ) or higher Survive on Sideway / Strong gain on Trend / Lower Drawdown ( less than 30% )
    Swing Strawberry
    Muhammad Radzhi Bin Abdul Rahman
    エキスパート
    Swing Strawberry Gold – Advanced Gold Swing Trading Expert Advisor (EA) Swing Strawberry is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for traders who utilize swing trading strategies on GOLD (XAUUSD) . This powerful EA identifies and capitalizes on market swings, aiming to maximize profits from short- to medium-term price movements while managing risk intelligently. Key Features: Optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD) trading Uses advanced swing trading logic to identify high-probability entrie
    このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (20)
    エキスパート
    Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.6 (10)
    エキスパート
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.32 (38)
    エキスパート
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Stock Indexes EA MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4 (4)
    エキスパート
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.81 (42)
    エキスパート
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
    Allistair Kabelo Mandow
    エキスパート
    $10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
    Opening Range Breakout Master
    Thushara Dissanayake
    エキスパート
    その   オープニングレンジブレイクアウトマスター は、次のような機関投資家の取引コンセプトを活用するために設計されたプロフェッショナルなアルゴリズム取引システムです。       ICT（インナーサークルトレーダー）、スマートマネーコンセプト（SMC）、流動性ベースの戦略など 。このエキスパートアドバイザーは、以下の取引の検出と実行を自動化します。     オープニングレンジブレイクアウト（ORB）     主要な世界為替セッションでは、     ロンドン、ニューヨーク、東京、そして深夜のキルゾーン でトレーダーが   マーケットメーカーの動き、流動性ハンティング、セッション主導のボラティリティ 。 トレーダーのために構築された   時間ベースの価格アクション、注文フローダイナミクス、および機関取引手法に基づいて 、このEAは価格がブレイクしたときに体系的に取引を開始することで感情的な意思決定を排除します。     初期残高が高いか低いか   セッションの焦点は   きれいな吹き出物   調整可能なリスクパラメータを組み込むことで、     セッションの選択、ブレイクアウトの確認フィ
    Scipio Gold Bot
    Stefano Frisetti
    エキスパート
    BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
    Three Little Birds
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    エキスパート
    ️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA 損失から鍛え上げられ、痛みを伴い完成させ、目的を持ってリリースされました。️ 構造。投機 ではありません。Three Little Birds EAは、ありきたりのトレーディングロボットではありません。長年の失敗を乗り越えて鍛え上げられたエンジンであり、 市場が過酷な状況に陥った際に、資産を守り、回復し、成長させることを唯一の使命として設計されています。3 つの強力な戦略 を完璧に同期さ せています。 マーチンゲール法による損失グリッド : 損失を吸収し、完全な回復に向けて構築します。 マーチンゲール法で勝利に近づくグリッド ：勢いに乗ってスマートな利益を積み重ねます。 ロット乗算によるヘッジ ：反転を捉え、収益性の高い出口を強制します。 時間枠:   H4 プラットフォーム:   MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 最低残高:   $10,000 ブローカー: 任意のブローカー ペア: 任意のペア (デフォルト設定:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD、OIL、US30、US100、
    Bitcoin Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.63 (65)
    エキスパート
    The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
    Hedging Forex EA1
    Samir Arman
    5 (2)
    エキスパート
    ️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
    ChimeraFxTool
    Marve Edom Agbor
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
    Exorcist Projects
    Ivan Simonika
    3 (1)
    エキスパート
    Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
    GridSync Pro
    Thushara Dissanayake
    エキスパート
    グリッドシンクプロ   は   洗練されたグリッド取引EA     のために設計   メタトレーダー4     組み合わせる   完全に自動化された実行   と   手動取引の柔軟性 。これは   スマートグリッドEA     実装する   非マーチンゲール、高度なグリッド戦略   と   正確なリスク管理コントロール 、以下を含む   日々の利益目標、損失制限、トレーリングストップ   資本を保護するために   不安定な市場状況 。システムは   事前に間隔をあけた保留注文の連続グリッド     （停止または制限）両方向   境界なく 、体系的に埋める   価格差   両方の間   範囲と傾向の状況 。 EAは、     カスタマイズ可能なグリッドネットワーク   と   調整可能なステップサイズ（3ピップ以上）     そして   注文密度（片側2件以上の注文） により、トレーダーは以下のいずれかを選択できます。     ストップ注文、指値注文、またはハイブリッドアプローチ 。     高度なリスク管理   価格がちょうど反転すると、損失ポジションを利益で自動的にクローズします  
    Trade Vantage v4
    Yvan Musatov
    エキスパート
    Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
    Trillion Pips GridX EA
    Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
    エキスパート
    Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
    MATrader QuickScalper
    MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
    エキスパート
    MATrader QuickScalper – MATraderコアで動く精密スキャルピング MATrader QuickScalper は Marc Albrecht Trading による専用スキャルピングEAで、 よく知られている MATrader AI とは別の独立した戦略として開発されています。 MATrader AI が適応型サイクルロジックと大きめの値動きを重視するのに対し、 MATrader QuickScalper は 高速な執行、短い保有時間、きれいなスキャルピングエントリー を目的に設計されています。 このEAが MATrader の名前を冠しているのは、同じ中核思想に基づいているからです： 検証されたロジック、実運用を前提にした条件、そして近道はしない 。 （私たちは MATrader のシステムを MQL5 に公開する前に、長い期間テストと改善を続けてきました。 元の MATrader 掲載は #1 に到達しましたが、削除→再アップロードとなり、レビューとランキングがリセットされました。 しっかりテストした上でレビューを書いてもらえたら、とても助かります
    PinTrade MT4
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    エキスパート
    The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
    Gold Lady
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    1 (1)
    エキスパート
    The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
    Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
    Harsh Tiwari
    エキスパート
    ### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
    Btcusd Grid
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    1 (1)
    エキスパート
    BTCUSD GRID EA は、グリッド取引戦略を使用するように設計された自動プログラムです。 BTCUSD GRID EA は、初心者にも経験豊富なトレーダーにも同様に非常に役立ちます。 使用できる他のタイプの取引ボットもありますが、グリッド取引戦略の論理的性質により、暗号グリッド取引ボットは問題なく自動取引を簡単に実行できます。 BTCUSD GRID EA は、グリッド取引ボットを試してみたい場合に使用するのに最適なプラットフォームです。 BTCUSD GRID EA は、通貨が不安定な場合でも理想的な価格ポイントで自動取引を実行できるため、暗号通貨業界にとって非常に効果的です。 この自動取引戦略の主な目的は、EA 内で事前に設定された値動きで多数の売買注文を行うことです。 この特定の戦略は自動化が容易であるため、暗号通貨取引によく使用されます。 グリッド取引戦略を正しく使用すると、資産の価格が変化したときに利益を得ることができます。 グリッド取引戦略が最も効果的であることが証明されています 。 暗号通貨の価格が変動するため。   -------------------
    EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    エキスパート
    It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
    Guran xauusd
    Ran Gu
    エキスパート
    Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
    Perfect Smart Scalper
    Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh
    5 (2)
    エキスパート
    We are pleased to introduce our new and innovative product, the high-quality automated trading robot, designed to be a lifelong Passive income source. Live Monitoring Accounts Contact me on messages After renting or purchasing, please contact me via private message to receive the link to our Telegram group. Also  You can test the product for a period of 3 months before purchasing it for only $30. Instructions: Use Default Setting On Those Pairs(Change only the risk type depending on Each pai
    GOLD Max MT4
    Peng Peng Gao
    エキスパート
    GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
    Benefit EA
    Vsevolod Merzlov
    エキスパート
    Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
    Meat EA
    Roman Kanushkin
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
    Octopus Stability
    Aleksandr Shurgin
    エキスパート
    After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
    PointerX
    Vasja Vrunc
    エキスパート
    PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
    Milch Cow Hedge
    Mohamed Nasseem
    エキスパート
    MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
    作者のその他のプロダクト
    Gold Pivot Dominator
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    GOLD PIVOT DOMINATOR is an expert advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD), developed according to the principles of institutional market logic. Only 5 copies at premium price, then the price will increase! GOLD PIVOT DOMINATOR is an expert advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD), developed using the principles of institutional market logic and prioritizing the quality of trading decisions over their quantity. The strategy is focused on working from key pivot zones of support and resistance , with mandatory
    Golden Impulse V
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Gold Impulse – An Effective Trading Robot for XAU/USD Features of Gold Impulse Versatility and Adaptability Versatility : Gold Impulse supports a variety of trading approaches and concepts. Automation : Frees users from constant market monitoring. Customizability : Can be adapted to specific tasks and market conditions. Market Analysis Technical Indicators : Uses moving averages, Bollinger Bands and price channels for analysis. Fluctuation Filtering : Effectively filters out random price fluctu
    M1 Gold Scalper
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    "M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
    Golden Amulet
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Golden Amulet представляет собой торговый советник, разработанный специально для работы с инструментом XAU/USD (золото против американского доллара). Советник отличается своей сложной структурой и использованием современных технологий машинного обучения и обработки больших объемов данных. Вот ключевые особенности и принципы работы данного торгового робота: Основные характеристики: Использование глубоких нейронных сетей : Это позволяет одновременно анализировать исторические ряды цен, экономичес
    Gold Lady
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    1 (1)
    エキスパート
    The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
    Aurus Gold
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    "Aurus Gold" is a program that can automatically analyze and trade on the foreign exchange market (Forex) without human intervention. This innovative tool for decisions about buying or selling currency pairs. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The main task of Aurus Gold is to maximize profits and minimize risks for investors. It is able to work around the clock, based on predetermined parameters and trading rules. The main benefits
    Gold Angel
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
    Golden Fairy
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    GOLDEN FAIRY – Gold Trading Platform on MetaTrader 4 (MT4) (XAU/USD) Dive into the exciting world of trading, where technology becomes your faithful ally! GOLDEN FAIRY is an innovative trading advisor created for reliable and effective interaction with the gold market. It is based on powerful artificial intelligence algorithms, which, combined with deep analysis of market trends and strict risk management principles, allow you to extract maximum benefit from each transaction. the full list fo
    Gold Fish Scalp
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Gold Fish Scalper Advisor for gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system created specifically for trading gold assets (XAU/USD). Typically, such robots use algorithmic methods to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This program uses built-in formulas to process data in real time, effectively adapting to changes in the market and provid
    Golden AI
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    1 (1)
    エキスパート
    The Gold AI EA for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them t
    Black Gold MT4
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    The MT4 Forex Advisor called Black Gold EA is an advanced solution for automated trading on the XAUUSD (gold to US dollar) currency pair. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advantages of the Black Gold EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without emotional factors, fast decision-making and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profit and requires careful configuration and monitoring
    Alive Gold
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    The Alive Gold MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Alive Gold
    Golden Raider
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Golden Raider MT4 Gold Trading Advisor is an automated trading robot designed to make profits in the gold market (XAU/USD). It uses complex algorithms and technical indicators to analyze price charts and identify potential entry and exit opportunities. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Golden Raider analyzes volatility, trends, and support/resistance levels, adapting to changing market conditions. The EA has customizable parameters, a
    Gold Axis
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Axis Gold Trend MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Axis Gold
    Gold X5
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    The MT4 Forex Expert Advisor called Gold X5 EA is an advanced automated trading solution for the XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar) currency pair. The advantages of the Gold X5 EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without the emotional factor, fast decision making, and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profits and requires careful setup and monitoring to achieve optimal results. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/
    Gold of the Incas
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
    Smart Gold EA
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Smart Gold EA for MT4 is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Smart Gold EA Advantages Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes trades in the fore
    Gold Emperor EA
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
    Gold Fox MT4
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Gold AI EA for gold trading in MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specially designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them to achieve su
    Smart Gold MT4
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Smart Gold MT4 Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD , optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Advantages of Smart Gold EA Advisor Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes tra
    Gold Aliance AI
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    The foreign exchange (forex) market is the world's largest and most liquid financial market, with currencies traded 24 hours a day, five days a week. Currency trading offers both experienced and novice traders alike the opportunity to profit from exchange rate fluctuations. However, successfully navigating the forex market requires a deep understanding of the factors that influence currency movements, technical analysis skills, and risk management strategies. the full list for your convenience i
    Gold Ai Ea
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Gold Ai Ea is not just an advisor, it is a virtuoso of short-term trading, born to conquer highly volatile markets with minimal spreads. At its core is the beating heart of a unique multi-component algorithm that processes market data in real time at lightning speed. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Next price 999 : Price increases depending on the number of licenses sold This scalping master, like a predator, opens trades accordin
    Merlin Scalp
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Merlin Scalp EA – MT4 Expert Advisor Specializing in Gold Merlin Scalp EA is an automated trading robot designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Its goal is to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:  Specialized in XAU/USD: The EA is designed to take into account the unique features of gold price behavior, such as its volatility and susceptibility to global economic events. Adaptive Strategy: Merlin
    Aurum Master
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Aurum Master Expert Advisor  is designed for efficient trading of gold and any currency assets, minimizing risks and maximizing profit potential. The advisor actively adapts to changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of predictive accuracy. This allows you to determine the optimal points for opening and closing positions, striving for maximum potential profit. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users
    Pharaoh Gold
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Pharaoh Gold  is carefully designed for effective trading of gold and any currency assets with an emphasis on reducing risks and increasing potential profits. Trading is carried out by pending orders in the direction of the trend. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor is able to adapt to the constantly changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of forecasting accuracy. Th
    Falcon Gold
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Falcon Gold is a high-frequency EA with relatively low risk. The scalping algorithm is designed to detect high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that each trade is executed with the highest chance of success. The optimal currency pair to work with this scalping robot is XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar). It is ideal for traders who prefer an active trading environment. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller MT4 version Key features:
    Apex Gold MT4
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Apex Gold Advisor: Accuracy and Efficiency for MT4 In the fast-paced world of forex trading, where every second and every pip counts, Apex Gold Advisor stands out as a tool designed to provide high accuracy of market entries. Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this advisor is a powerful solution for traders looking to maximize their profitability while minimizing risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Apex G
    Advanced Gold Sniper
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Advanced Gold Sniper is an automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Key Features: Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movements, including its volatility and sensi
    Gold Predictor MT4
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Gold Predictor is a high-frequency expert with a moderate risk level. Its scalping algorithm is designed to find entry and exit points with a high probability of success, ensuring maximum efficiency of each trade. The currency pair most suitable for working with this robot is XAUUSD (gold to the US dollar). It is ideal for traders who prefer a dynamic trading environment. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Buy Stop is a pending order
    Golden Cheetah
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    エキスパート
    Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
    フィルタ:
    レビューなし
    レビューに返信