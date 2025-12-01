Gold Rain EA

Unleash the full potential of the Gold market. Gold Rain EA is a professional, fully automated trading robot designed specifically for the high volatility of XAUUSD. By combining multi-timeframe trend analysis with dynamic volatility adjustments, this EA seeks to capture profitable moves while strictly managing risk.

Why Gold Rain? To survive in the Gold market, you need to trade with the trend but enter at the perfect moment. Gold Rain EA does exactly that by filtering noise and focusing on high-probability setups.

The Strategy: Gold Rain utilizes a sophisticated 3-Layer-Logic to execute trades:

  1. H1 Trend Filter: The EA identifies the major trend direction using the 50 EMA on the Hourly chart. It never trades against the main trend.

  2. Multi-Timeframe Precision: It scans M15 and M5 timeframes to pinpoint the optimal entry timing, ensuring you enter the market efficiently.

  3. ATR Volatility Protection: Gold is volatile. Static Stop Losses fail. Gold Rain uses the Average True Range (ATR) to dynamically adapt the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to current market conditions.

Risk Management (RRR): Profitability comes from a solid Risk-Reward Ratio.

  • Built-in RRR: The EA is pre-configured to target a Risk-Reward Ratio of 1:2 or 1:3.

  • Growth Focus: This ensures that your winning trades are significantly larger than losing trades, allowing the strategy to remain profitable even with a varied win rate.

Key Features:

  • 100% Safe Logic: No Martingale. No Grid. No dangerous averaging strategies.

  • FIFO Compliant: Opens one trade at a time ( OrdersTotal=0 check).

  • Prop Firm Ready: Due to the strict use of Stop Loss and risk management, this EA is suitable for funding challenges.

  • Customizable: Easily adjust the Lot Size, RRR (Risk-Reward), and Indicator settings to fit your risk appetite.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: Attach to M15 or H1 chart (EA scans multiple TFs internally).

  • RRR Input: 2.0 (Balanced) or 3.0 (Aggressive Growth).


Altri dall’autore
Prop Master EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Experts
199 USD for the next 10 buyers, then it will rise again to 249 $ Prop Master EA – The Ultimate Prop Firm Trading Solution! Pass FTMO, The Funded Trader, FXIFY  and all the other Challenges with Confidence!  Are you struggling to pass proprietary trading firm challenges? Prop Master EA is a fully automated trading solution designed to help traders meet the strict rules of FTMO, The Funded Trader, FXIFY, and other prop firms. With intelligent risk management, dynamic lot sizing, built-in news fil
Tibors Timer Mt5
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Utilità
Indikator mit den Notwendigen Anzeigen im Chart - Als Expert installieren !  Dieser Indikator wurde von mir Entwickelt damit die Anzeige der relevanten Parameter klar und deutlich im Chart ist.  Er dient zur Information und ist ohne Gewähr.  Folgende Parameter werden angezeigt: - Aktueller Kurs - Das Aktuelle Handelspaar - Die Restzeit zur nächsten Kerzenbildung / Zum Abschluss der Aktuellen Kerze - Die Kontonummer des Handelskontos - Die Frei Verfügbare Margin - Die Margin auf 1 Lot - Der Akt
FREE
TiborsTimer
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Indicatori
Tibors Timer -  Indikator zur Übersicht und Klarheit im Chart Dieser Indikator wurde von mir geschrieben, da ich oftmals die wichtigsten Informationen während eines Trades bzw. im Chart mühevoll suchen musste. Bitte täglich neu in den Chart ziehen.   Er zeigt folgendes an: - Akuteller Kurs - Aktuelles Handelspaar - Die Zeiteinheit - Die Restzeit zur nächsten Kerzenbildung - Die Nummer des Handelskontos - Die Frei Verfügbare Margin - Margin auf 1 Lot - Der Aktuelle Hebel  - Der Aktuelle Spprea
FREE
Goldmarie EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Experts
Goldmarie EA is an automated scalping Expert Advisor designed for XAU/USD (Gold) trading on M15 timeframe. It uses a combination of RSI, Bollinger Bands, and dynamic lot sizing to identify high-probability trade setups. The EA also features an advanced risk management system, preventing overtrading and margin issues. The price for Goldmarie EA will increase by every 10 sales. Final price U$D 999 This guide explains Goldmarie EA's features, including the built-in dashboard and how to configure th
TreeBert EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Experts
TreeBert EA H4 – Smart Swing Trading Automation for EURUSD and More Unlock the power of multi-timeframe trading with institutional logic – fully automated. The MTF Momentum EA H4 is a high-precision, low-frequency trading robot designed for smart swing traders who want to combine trend-following principles with momentum confirmation – using professional multi-timeframe analysis. How It Works This Expert Advisor operates on the H4 timeframe and uses a three-level decision system: Trend Detection
H1Bert Expert Adviro
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Experts
Automated Short-Selling Strategy based on Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages and RSI. Description: The H1Bert Forex EA is a rule-based trading algorithm developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is designed to execute Short positions by analyzing market conditions across two different timeframes (Daily and Hourly) combined with a momentum filter. Trading Logic & Strategy: The EA operates on a "Trend-Pullback" methodology. It identifies an established downtrend and looks for temporary price spikes
TrendFriendIndi
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Indicatori
TrendFriendIndi   Features & Benefits: Timeframes: All - The higher the more precise!  Clear buy & sell signals → Green arrows for BUY, Red arrows for SELL Confirmation candle to reduce false signals → Signals appear only after a strong confirmation Built-in news filter → Blocks signals during high-volatility events to minimize risks Stop-Loss & Take-Profit levels displayed on the chart → Helps you plan your trades with ease Three Take-Profit targets (TP1, TP2, TP3) → Perfect for different tra
