Volquis Gold M30
- Experts
-
Koo HotbeomAn algorithm designer with over 10 years of market experience.
★ Forward Test
OFFICIAL VERIFIED LIVE DEMO TRACK RECORD VIA MYFXBOOK
TITLE: NASDAQ M15 Intraday Forward Test
ID: strateric
★ Telegram
- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 9 July 2026
- Activations: 5
VOLQUIS GOLD M30
Professional Algorithmic Trading System
7 Consecutive Years of Positive Annual Performance (2020–2026)
No Losing Year. Controlled Drawdown.
Built on Proven Performance
VOLQUIS is continuously validated through live forward testing.
Early adopters receive the lowest available price, while pricing will increase as the verified track record grows.
PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
|Backtest Period
|2020.01.01 – 2026.06.30
|History Quality
|99%
|Net Profit
|$26,412
|Maximum Equity Drawdown
|10.41%
|Profit Factor
|1.48
|Recovery Factor
|10.37
|Sharpe Ratio
|3.33
|Completed Trades
|965
|Winning Trades
|50.98%
YEARLY PERFORMANCE
|Year
|Net Profit
|Annual Return
|Maximum Drawdown
|2020
|$1,412
|+14.1%
|10.43%
|2021
|$1,535
|+15.4%
|8.99%
|2022
|$3,107
|+31.1%
|11.90%
|2023
|$4,011
|+40.1%
|5.33%
|2024
|$1,508
|+15.1%
|12.27%
|2025
|$6,754
|+67.5%
|15.71%
|2026*
|$7,783
|+77.8%
|14.42%
* Results through June 30, 2026
Performance results are based on annual tests with a $10,000 starting balance.
Maximum Drawdown represents the largest equity decline recorded during each test period.
KEY PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
|
$26.4K
NET PROFIT
|
10.41%
MAX EQUITY DD
|
1.48
PROFIT FACTOR
|
10.37
RECOVERY FACTOR
|
3.33
SHARPE RATIO
|
99%
REAL TICK QUALITY
WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS LIKE THIS SYSTEM
✔ Verified with 99% Every Tick Data
✔ Single Contract Trading
✔ Intraday Execution
✔ Positive Results Every Calendar Year Since 2020
✔ Maximum Equity Drawdown Maintained Around 10%
✔ Recovery Factor Above 10
✔ Sharpe Ratio Above 3.0
✔ Nearly 1,000 Completed Trades
✔ Fully Automated MT5 Expert Advisor
|
Risk Disclosure
Trading leveraged financial products involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.
Past performance, including historical testing and verified live records, does not guarantee future results.
Users are solely responsible for all trading decisions and account management.
Designed for Consistency, Not Speculation.
Professional MT5 Expert Advisor
Copyright © 2026 VOLQUIS
For product, licensing, and technical support inquiries:
volquis2026@gmail.com