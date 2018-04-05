VeloCity Trader

Theis an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to help traders trade the markets more efficiently. This EA uses a combination of technical indicators to make buying and selling decisions.





Main functions :

Combination of proven indicators: RSI, MA and STO. VelocityTrader harnesses the power of RSI (Relative Strength Index), Moving Average (MA) and Stochastic Oscillator (STO) to generate precise trading signals.

If the current price is above the moving average and the value of the RSI and stochastics is in the oversold region, a buy position is opened.

Conversely, a sell position is opened when the current price is below the moving average and the value of the RSI and stochastics are in the overbought region.

The EA uses fixed stop loss and take profit levels to minimize risk and maximize profits.

Fully customizable parameters :

Magic number

the lot size

Stop loss

Take profit

MA settings: time window, period, offset, method, price

RSI Settings: Time Window, Period, Price, Oversold Area, Overbought Area

STO settings: time window, K and D period, slowdown, method, price, oversold area, overbought area



Target Audience : VeloCity Treader is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trading strategies.



Trading Strategy : The EA uses a combination of trend following and oscillator strategies to identify profitable trading opportunities.

With VeloCity Treader you can trade the markets with confidence. Harness the power of automation and let VeloCity Treader work for you! VelocityTrader offers you full control over your trading strategy.