VeloCity Trader

The VeloCity Trader is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to help traders trade the markets more efficiently. This EA uses a combination of technical indicators to make buying and selling decisions.


Main functions :

  • Combination of proven indicators: RSI, MA and STO. VelocityTrader harnesses the power of RSI (Relative Strength Index), Moving Average (MA) and Stochastic Oscillator (STO) to generate precise trading signals.
  • If the current price is above the moving average and the value of the RSI and stochastics is in the oversold region, a buy position is opened.
  • Conversely, a sell position is opened when the current price is below the moving average and the value of the RSI and stochastics are in the overbought region.
  • The EA uses fixed stop loss and take profit levels to minimize risk and maximize profits.

Fully customizable parameters :

  • Magic number
  • the lot size
  • Stop loss
  • Take profit
  • MA settings: time window, period, offset, method, price
  • RSI Settings: Time Window, Period, Price, Oversold Area, Overbought Area
  • STO settings: time window, K and D period, slowdown, method, price, oversold area, overbought area

Target Audience : VeloCity Treader is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trading strategies.

Trading Strategy : The EA uses a combination of trend following and oscillator strategies to identify profitable trading opportunities.

With VeloCity Treader you can trade the markets with confidence. Harness the power of automation and let VeloCity Treader work for you! VelocityTrader offers you full control over your trading strategy.
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4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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Overnight Gap Trader
Oliver Schwabe
Experts
The Overnight Gap Trader is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to help traders trade the markets more efficiently. This EA uses price gaps that arise overnight to make buying and selling decisions. Main functions : Trading price gaps that form overnight between the previous day's closing price and the starting time's opening price Detecting the gap and placing the order in the direction of the gap closure Closing the trade when the gap is closed, the stop loss or closing pric
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