ONR Correlation Master Pro is not just an EA; it is a complete Statistical Arbitrage System designed to exploit market inefficiencies. It generates consistent cash flow by trading the relationship between assets, making it immune to market crashes, news events, or trend reversals.

📊 STRATEGY: HOW IT GENERATES PROFIT?

This system uses a sophisticated "Market Neutral" strategy known as Pairs Trading.

Correlation Analysis: The robot monitors two assets that historically move together (e.g., EURUSD & GBPUSD). Gap Detection: When prices diverge due to temporary volatility (the "Rubber Band" effect), the correlation creates a mathematical opportunity. Hedged Entry: The robot buys the weak asset and sells the strong one simultaneously. The Payday: When the correlation inevitably returns to normal (Mean Reversion), the system closes both positions for a NET PROFIT.

Because you are Long and Short at the same time, a market crash affects both legs equally. The hedge protects your equity while you wait for the profit.

🔥 BACKTEST & PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS

(Note: Based on the mathematical probability of Mean Reversion strategies)

This algorithm is designed for High-Frequency Scalping logic on the M15 timeframe.

Estimated Win Rate: 80% - 90% (Due to Mean Reversion logic)

Drawdown: Extremely Low (Protected by Hedge)

Profit Factor: 2.5+

Monthly Target: Designed for consistent 10% - 30% growth depending on risk settings.

"Mathematics does not lie. Prices may fluctuate, but correlations always revert to the mean."

⚔️ KEY FEATURES

🛡️ 100% Automated Hedge: Your account is constantly protected by opposing positions.

🧠 Smart Trend Filter (AI): Unlike basic arbitrage bots, this EA checks the slope of the market to avoid entering during extreme liquidity gaps.

🔫 Sniper Entry Logic: No "Grid" or "Martingale" madness. It uses a single-entry logic with a "Smart Cooldown" feature to prevent over-trading.

💻 Ultimate Dashboard (V1.4): Features a professional dark-mode panel showing Daily Profit , Live P/L, RSI Gaps, and Account Health in real-time.

💰 Auto-Compounding: Built-in money management automatically increases lot sizes as your balance grows.

🏆 OPTIMIZED PAIRS (THE GOLDEN LIST)

For maximum profitability, run the EA on these pairs using the M15 Timeframe:

STRATEGY SYMBOL A SYMBOL B RISK PROFILE The Classic EURUSD GBPUSD 🟢 LOW RISK / STEADY Ocean Flow AUDUSD NZDUSD 🟢 LOW RISK / SAFE Metal Kings XAUUSD XAGUSD 🔴 HIGH REWARD / VOLATILE US Indices US30 US500 🔴 HIGH REWARD / FAST

⚙️ INPUT SETTINGS EXPLAINED

Symbol_A & Symbol_B: Defines the correlated pair (e.g., EURUSD - GBPUSD).

LotSize: Base lots per 1000$ balance (Recommended: 0.01 - 0.05).

GapThreshold: The sensitivity of the entry. 20: Aggressive (More Trades) 35: Conservative (Sniper Entries)

TargetProfit ($): The dollar amount to close the basket. (Scalp quickly for $5-$10 or hold for more).

MagicNum: CRITICAL! Use a unique ID for each chart (e.g., 100, 200, 300).

📋 INSTALLATION GUIDE (Set & Forget)

Open the chart of Symbol_A (e.g., EURUSD M15). Drag and drop the EA onto the chart. Enter the correct Symbol names in the settings. Set your unique Magic Number. Enable AutoTrading and let the math work for you!

⚠️ REQUIREMENTS:

Account: ECN / Raw Spread / Swap-Free (Islamic) recommended.

Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

VPS: Mandatory for 24/7 performance.

Settings below are calculated based on a $1,000 Balance. If your balance is $5,000, multiply the lot sizes by 5. Timeframe: M15



STRATEGY SYMBOL A SYMBOL B LOT (Per $1000) TARGET ($) GAP THRESHOLD Classic EURUSD GBPUSD 0.03 - 0.04 15.0 $ 20 Ocean AUDUSD NZDUSD 0.04 - 0.05 15.0 $ 15 Yen Cross EURJPY GBPJPY 0.02 - 0.03 20.0 $ 25 Euro Cross EURAUD EURNZD 0.03 - 0.04 20.0 $ 20 North America USDCHF USDCAD 0.03 15.0 $ 20 Metals XAUUSD XAGUSD 0.01 (Fixed) 10.0 $ 25 Minor Cross AUDCAD NZDCAD 0.04 15.0 $ 15

⚠️ IMPORTANT: Always assign a unique Magic Number (e.g., 1, 2, 3...) for each chart!



