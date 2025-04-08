MoneyMachine MT5 EA

MoneyMachine MT5 Expert Advisor is a fully automated forex trading robot designed using our ten unique trading strategies that we have developed over the years. In addition, you get a Metatrader 5 Expert Advisor builder featuring many technical indicators.

We assign each of these strategies weights to determine how much they contribute to each trade. The combination of these successful strategies ensures maximum efficiency. Each strategy loops through different settings for signal confirmation. We combine these strategies with well known technical indicators for further confirmation.

MoneyMachine MT5 EA works on any pair and time frame. However, it works best on GBP and EUR pairs on H1 timeframe or higher. The default values are for GPBUSD H1.


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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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IntelRabbit MT5 EA
Genetic Graphics, Inc.
Experts
IntelRabbit MT5 Expert Advisor is a fully automated forex trading robot designed using our reversal trading strategies that we have developed over the years. These strategies find the highest probability entries and set TakeProfit and StopLoss accordingly. IntelRabbit MT5 EA works on any pair and timeframe. The default settings are for GBPUSD H1 timeframe.   IntelRabbit MT5 EA settings and recommended ranges 1. Strategy Settings - Reversal Range: range of bars to calculate the reversal area. Th
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