MoneyMachine MT5 Expert Advisor is a fully automated forex trading robot designed using our ten unique trading strategies that we have developed over the years. In addition, you get a Metatrader 5 Expert Advisor builder featuring many technical indicators.

We assign each of these strategies weights to determine how much they contribute to each trade. The combination of these successful strategies ensures maximum efficiency. Each strategy loops through different settings for signal confirmation. We combine these strategies with well known technical indicators for further confirmation.

MoneyMachine MT5 EA works on any pair and time frame. However, it works best on GBP and EUR pairs on H1 timeframe or higher. The default values are for GPBUSD H1.



