ONR Correlation Master Pro is not an ordinary indicator bot. It is a professional Statistical Arbitrage (Pairs Trading) system designed to exploit price inefficiencies. It focuses on the relationship (correlation) between assets, not their direction, providing consistent cash flow.

📊 STRATEGY: THE MARKET NEUTRAL EDGE

Correlation Analysis: Monitors two historically correlated assets (e.g., EURUSD & GBPUSD) in real-time. Price Divergence (Gap): When prices decouple due to volatility ("Rubber Band Effect"), a mathematical opportunity arises. Hedge Entry: The bot BUYS the weak asset and SELLS the overvalued one simultaneously. Profit Taking: When correlation inevitably returns to the mean, the system closes both positions for a NET PROFIT.

✅ MARKET CRASHING? WE DON'T CARE.

Since you are Long and Short simultaneously, market crashes or rallies protect your equity. You only wait for the convergence.

⚔️ KEY FEATURES

🛡️ 100% Automated Hedge: Your account is always hedged against directional risk.

🧠 AI Trend Filter: Checks market slope to avoid trading into liquidity voids.

🔫 Sniper Logic: NO MARTINGALE. NO GRID. Avoids over-trading with "Smart Cooldown" logic.

💻 Pro Dashboard (V1.4): Dark mode interface showing Daily Profit, Live P/L, RSI Gap, and metrics.

🏆 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS (M15 / $1000 Balance)

Lots below are calculated for $1000. Multiply accordingly for larger balances.

GROUP SYMBOL A / B GAP RANGE LOT ($1k) TARGET ($) Classic Majors EURUSD / GBPUSD 15 - 20 0.04 $5.0 Ocean Line AUDUSD / NZDUSD 12 - 16 0.05 $4.0 Japanese Yen EURJPY / GBPJPY 20 - 28 0.03 $7.0 Francophone USDCHF / USDCAD 15 - 22 0.03 $5.0 Euro Cross EURAUD / EURNZD 15 - 22 0.04 $7.0 Pacific Cross AUDCAD / NZDCAD 12 - 18 0.04 $5.0 Yen Cross AUDJPY / NZDJPY 20 - 28 0.03 $6.0 Franc Cross AUDCHF / NZDCHF 15 - 22 0.03 $5.0 CAD Cross GBPCAD / EURCAD 18 - 25 0.03 $6.0 Pound Line GBPAUD / GBPNZD 18 - 25 0.03 $7.0 Pound Franc GBPCHF / EURCHF 15 - 22 0.03 $5.0 Franc/Yen CHFJPY / CADJPY 22 - 30 0.02 $6.0 Metals (Gold) XAUUSD / XAGUSD 25 - 40 0.01 $8.0 Euro Metals XAUEUR / XAUUSD 30 - 45 0.01 $8.0





⚠️ IMPORTANT: Use a unique Magic Number (e.g., 1, 2, 3...) for each chart!