Adaptive Step Grid Engine

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Adaptive Step Grid Engine — Smart and Reliable Grid System

Adaptive Step Grid Engine is a simplified and stable grid trading system designed for consistent long-term growth.
It avoids aggressive martingale logic and uses an adaptive ATR-based grid distance to reduce risk during high-volatility periods.

The EA increases lot size only when equity grows(USD/JPY recommended).
This ensures proportional risk and protects the account during extended cycles.
All trades follow the higher-timeframe trend for safer entries and faster cycle recovery.

Key Features
• Adaptive ATR-based grid spacing
• Equity-based lot scaling (no martingale multipliers)
• H4 trend filter for directional entries
• Spread filter and automatic margin safety check
• Fully automatic, low maintenance
• No trades on high-risk symbols (XAUUSD blocked)

Recommended Settings
• Timeframe: H4
• Pairs: USDJPY
• Minimum deposit: 500 USD
• Any ECN/STP broker

Why Choose This EA?
A clean and safe grid engine with stable risk control, smooth equity growth, and reliable recovery logic.
Ideal for traders seeking a low-stress, trend-aligned grid system without complicated settings.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━


