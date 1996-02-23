Fractal grid

The advisor trades based on a developed indicator that allows you to determine the correct entry points when the price continues its unidirectional movement.


Extensive experience in trading allowed me to correctly create a robot according to my personal strategy, which loves working with a volatile market. Therefore, the system is not afraid of news and works around the clock.

For better results, a martigail has been added to the system, which increases profitability in a volatile market.
Like all scalpers, it is advisable for the robot to work with small spreads.


This robot has passed many tests over time. And with the advent of crypto-instruments, it became even more profitable. After all, the cryptocurrency has very high volatility and spreads have decreased significantly over the past couple of years.

Based on backtests, you can easily determine the best trading instruments: EURUSD, EUFGBP.AUDCAD, XAUUSD, UK100, US100. You can download the robot and test it yourself.

Recommended Time Frame: M1


Please ask for setting.


