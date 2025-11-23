━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Adaptive Step Grid Engine is a simplified and stable grid trading system designed for consistent long-term growth.

It avoids aggressive martingale logic and uses an adaptive ATR-based grid distance to reduce risk during high-volatility periods.

The EA increases lot size only when equity grows(USD/JPY recommended).

This ensures proportional risk and protects the account during extended cycles.

All trades follow the higher-timeframe trend for safer entries and faster cycle recovery.

Key Features

• Adaptive ATR-based grid spacing

• Equity-based lot scaling (no martingale multipliers)

• H4 trend filter for directional entries

• Spread filter and automatic margin safety check

• Fully automatic, low maintenance

• No trades on high-risk symbols (XAUUSD blocked)

Recommended Settings

• Timeframe: H4

• Pairs: USDJPY

• Minimum deposit: 500 USD

• Any ECN/STP broker

Why Choose This EA?

A clean and safe grid engine with stable risk control, smooth equity growth, and reliable recovery logic.

Ideal for traders seeking a low-stress, trend-aligned grid system without complicated settings.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━