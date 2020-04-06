CombinedAlgo Gold EA

CombinedAlgo EA GOLD v3

Developed by a 16-Year Active Trader


No Grid. No Martingale. No Black-Box Magic.


I've been trading the global financial markets since August of 2009. My trading approach focuses on three core principles: disciplined risk management, systematic decision-making, and technical edge identification.

This EA implements my personal live-trading methodology – the exact filters, risk rules, and position management I use on my own accounts.


Historical Performance Test – XAUUSD M20

2-Year Backtest + 8-Month Forward Test (Mar–Nov 2025)


Forward Test Results (unseen data):

- Net Profit:          +$20,164

- Profit Factor:       2.85

- Max Drawdown:         3.07 %

- Sharpe Ratio:         5.11

- Win Rate:             65.22 %

- Recovery Factor:      5.33


The forward test outperformed the backtest, indicating robust parameter selection.


Market Sense Detection System

- Detects market acceleration via statistical velocity and volume pressure

- 0–4 scoring: DEAD → WEAK → STRONG → EXPLOSIVE → PARABOLIC

- Auto-scales position size based on market conditions

- Automatically detects real or tick volume


Core Technology

- Market Sense Hybrid – velocity + volume pressure analysis

- HTFStructure3 – 5-method higher-timeframe structure analysis

- Zero-Lag EMA + 5-timeframe confluence

- ATR-based stops & targets (adapts to volatility)

- Split positions + breakeven + trailing stops

- Session filters (London, New York, Asian sessions)

- News blocker (±15 min high-impact events)


Professional Risk Management

- Default 0.33% risk per trade (fully configurable)

- Max positions per direction configurable (default 5)

- FTMO / Prop-Firm compliant (FIFO/netting safe)


Professional HUD Interface

- 3-column dashboard

- Real-time market state indicators

- Live news ticker + interactive controls

- Adaptive parameters + performance analytics


What You Get

- CombinedAlgo EA v3

- Verified set file (XAUUSD M20 – used in forward test)

- User manual with optimization strategies from 16 years of trading experience

- Free updates for all future versions

- Direct developer support


Bonus Gift: Free Drawdown Monitor Utility with Purchase Every purchase includes a complimentary license for AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor v4.0 (valued at $189). This utility helps track daily and overall drawdown limits, supports 14 prop firm presets. After purchase, contact the seller via private message to receive the utility file and setup instructions.


Price: $490


— ANDREW, Trader  

Addtoit->FX | November 2025


Recommended: $1,000+ capital | 0.25–0.5% risk/trade | 1:100 leverage  

Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices | Optimized for M20 (runs well on M5–H1)


Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test thoroughly on demo before live use.

