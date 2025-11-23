CombinedAlgo Gold EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Andrew Hahn
- Sürüm: 3.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
CombinedAlgo EA GOLD v3
Developed by a 16-Year Active Trader
No Grid. No Martingale. No Black-Box Magic.
I've been trading the global financial markets since August of 2009. My trading approach focuses on three core principles: disciplined risk management, systematic decision-making, and technical edge identification.
This EA implements my personal live-trading methodology – the exact filters, risk rules, and position management I use on my own accounts.
Historical Performance Test – XAUUSD M20
2-Year Backtest + 8-Month Forward Test (Mar–Nov 2025)
Forward Test Results (unseen data):
- Net Profit: +$20,164
- Profit Factor: 2.85
- Max Drawdown: 3.07 %
- Sharpe Ratio: 5.11
- Win Rate: 65.22 %
- Recovery Factor: 5.33
The forward test outperformed the backtest, indicating robust parameter selection.
Market Sense Detection System
- Detects market acceleration via statistical velocity and volume pressure
- 0–4 scoring: DEAD → WEAK → STRONG → EXPLOSIVE → PARABOLIC
- Auto-scales position size based on market conditions
- Automatically detects real or tick volume
Core Technology
- Market Sense Hybrid – velocity + volume pressure analysis
- HTFStructure3 – 5-method higher-timeframe structure analysis
- Zero-Lag EMA + 5-timeframe confluence
- ATR-based stops & targets (adapts to volatility)
- Split positions + breakeven + trailing stops
- Session filters (London, New York, Asian sessions)
- News blocker (±15 min high-impact events)
Professional Risk Management
- Default 0.33% risk per trade (fully configurable)
- Max positions per direction configurable (default 5)
- FTMO / Prop-Firm compliant (FIFO/netting safe)
Professional HUD Interface
- 3-column dashboard
- Real-time market state indicators
- Live news ticker + interactive controls
- Adaptive parameters + performance analytics
What You Get
- CombinedAlgo EA v3
- Verified set file (XAUUSD M20 – used in forward test)
- User manual with optimization strategies from 16 years of trading experience
- Free updates for all future versions
- Direct developer support
Price: $490
— ANDREW, Trader
Addtoit->FX | November 2025
Recommended: $1,000+ capital | 0.25–0.5% risk/trade | 1:100 leverage
Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices | Optimized for M20 (runs well on M5–H1)
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test thoroughly on demo before live use.