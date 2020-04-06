CombinedAlgo Gold EA

CombinedAlgo EA GOLD v3

I've been trading the global financial markets since August of 2009. My trading approach focuses on three core principles: disciplined risk management, systematic decision-making, and technical edge identification.

This EA implements my personal live-trading methodology – the exact filters, risk rules, and position management I use on my own accounts.





Historical Performance Test – XAUUSD M20

2-Year Backtest + 8-Month Forward Test (Mar–Nov 2025)





Forward Test Results (unseen data):

- Net Profit: +$20,164

- Profit Factor: 2.85

- Max Drawdown: 3.07 %

- Sharpe Ratio: 5.11

- Win Rate: 65.22 %

- Recovery Factor: 5.33





The forward test outperformed the backtest, indicating robust parameter selection.





Market Sense Detection System

- Detects market acceleration via statistical velocity and volume pressure

- 0–4 scoring: DEAD → WEAK → STRONG → EXPLOSIVE → PARABOLIC

- Auto-scales position size based on market conditions

- Automatically detects real or tick volume





Core Technology

- Market Sense Hybrid – velocity + volume pressure analysis

- HTFStructure3 – 5-method higher-timeframe structure analysis

- Zero-Lag EMA + 5-timeframe confluence

- ATR-based stops & targets (adapts to volatility)

- Split positions + breakeven + trailing stops

- Session filters (London, New York, Asian sessions)

- News blocker (±15 min high-impact events)





Professional Risk Management

- Default 0.33% risk per trade (fully configurable)

- Max positions per direction configurable (default 5)

- FTMO / Prop-Firm compliant (FIFO/netting safe)





Professional HUD Interface

- 3-column dashboard

- Real-time market state indicators

- Live news ticker + interactive controls

- Adaptive parameters + performance analytics





What You Get

- CombinedAlgo EA v3

- Verified set file (XAUUSD M20 – used in forward test)

- User manual with optimization strategies from 16 years of trading experience

- Free updates for all future versions

- Direct developer support





Price: $490





— ANDREW, Trader

Addtoit->FX | November 2025





Recommended: $1,000+ capital | 0.25–0.5% risk/trade | 1:100 leverage

Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices | Optimized for M20 (runs well on M5–H1)





