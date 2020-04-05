GoldenZone

GOLDEN ZONE — XAUUSD Precision EA

Tired of EAs that trade like a caffeinated squirrel? So were we.

Golden Zone keeps it simple and picky. It hunts one thing on Gold: price pulling back into the 61.8% Fibonacci "golden zone", where a fresh Order Block and a real support/resistance level are all shaking hands at the same spot. No confluence, no trade. It would rather sit on its hands than force a bad entry — kind of like your grandpa at a poker table.

What's under the hood:

  • 📊 Trades XAUUSD (Gold) — its one and only love
  • 🎯 Entries built on Fibonacci 61.8 + Order Block + S/R confluence
  • 🧭 Higher-timeframe (H4) trend filter, executes on M5
  • 🛡️ Fixed 100-pip stop loss from your real entry — no mystery risk
  • ⏰ Session filter (Asia / London / New York)
  • 🔒 One-trade-per-day mode: takes its shot, then clocks out like a union worker
  • ⚙️ Fully adjustable — strict, balanced, and relaxed presets included

Who it's for: traders who like rules, patience, and knowing exactly where the exit is before they walk in the door.

Straight talk (because you deserve it): No EA prints money. Past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. Trade on a demo account first, use risk you can afford to lose, and get comfortable with the settings before going live. Gold moves fast and doesn't care about your feelings.

Set it up, pick your preset, and let Golden Zone do the waiting for you. 🥇


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Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
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Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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