WS Brasil Index EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Wemerson Santana Brigido
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
WS B3 FiveYears 360 EA — A Brazilian Robot for Those Who Don’t Trust Brazil
If the Brazilian market lives by politics, the WS B3 FiveYears 360 EA lives by pure statistics.
Built on 5 years of real analysis of the Mini Index (WIN), it was designed to perform precisely where traditional funds and managers consistently fail:
— high volatility
— political noise
— government interference
— cycles of fear and euphoria
Instead of relying on speeches, promises, or Brasília’s decisions, the WS B3 FiveYears 360 EA operates 100% based on recurring price behavior, proven through more than 1,200 tested trades.
📈 Performance Highlight
During the analyzed period (2020–2025), the robot delivered approximately:
⭐ +360% net return on exposed capital
No insane leverage, no martingale, no grid, and only one trade per day.
Meaning:
➡️ Less exposure
➡️ Less regulatory risk
➡️ Less impact from political news
➡️ More long-term consistency
While Brazilian multimarket funds struggle to deliver even 1% per month — and still charge 2/20 — the WS B3 FiveYears 360 EA does the opposite:
🔹 1 trade per day
🔹 fixed and controlled risk
🔹 100% statistical strategy
🔹 tolerant to chaotic scenarios (COVID / elections / war / interventions)
It is literally an “anti-fragility Brazilian robot.”
🇧🇷 Why the Brazilian Mini Index?
Brazil is one of the most volatile markets in the world.
For funds and traditional investors, this is a nightmare.
For a specialized strategy like the FiveYears 360 EA, it is a statistical gold mine.
The robot exploits a behavior that simply hasn’t disappeared over 5 years — even during the worst moments of national politics.
🔒 Operational Safety
No suicidal techniques
No holding losses
Fixed stop
Controlled entry time
Minimal daily exposure
Ideal even for small accounts
🌎 Who is this robot for?
✔️ Investors who want exposure to Brazil without depending on politics
✔️ Foreigners seeking emerging-market potential with measurable risk
✔️ Traders who want simple + robust + scalable
✔️ Those who want real performance proven by long-term backtests