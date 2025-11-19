WS Brasil Index EA

WS B3 FiveYears 360 EA — A Brazilian Robot for Those Who Don’t Trust Brazil

If the Brazilian market lives by politics, the WS B3 FiveYears 360 EA lives by pure statistics.

Built on 5 years of real analysis of the Mini Index (WIN), it was designed to perform precisely where traditional funds and managers consistently fail:

— high volatility

— political noise

— government interference

— cycles of fear and euphoria

Instead of relying on speeches, promises, or Brasília’s decisions, the WS B3 FiveYears 360 EA operates 100% based on recurring price behavior, proven through more than 1,200 tested trades.

📈 Performance Highlight

During the analyzed period (2020–2025), the robot delivered approximately:

⭐ +360% net return on exposed capital

No insane leverage, no martingale, no grid, and only one trade per day.

Meaning:

➡️ Less exposure

➡️ Less regulatory risk

➡️ Less impact from political news

➡️ More long-term consistency

While Brazilian multimarket funds struggle to deliver even 1% per month — and still charge 2/20 — the WS B3 FiveYears 360 EA does the opposite:

🔹 1 trade per day

🔹 fixed and controlled risk

🔹 100% statistical strategy

🔹 tolerant to chaotic scenarios (COVID / elections / war / interventions)

It is literally an “anti-fragility Brazilian robot.”

🇧🇷 Why the Brazilian Mini Index?

Brazil is one of the most volatile markets in the world.

For funds and traditional investors, this is a nightmare.

For a specialized strategy like the FiveYears 360 EA, it is a statistical gold mine.

The robot exploits a behavior that simply hasn’t disappeared over 5 years — even during the worst moments of national politics.

🔒 Operational Safety

No suicidal techniques

No holding losses

Fixed stop

Controlled entry time

Minimal daily exposure

Ideal even for small accounts

🌎 Who is this robot for?

✔️ Investors who want exposure to Brazil without depending on politics

✔️ Foreigners seeking emerging-market potential with measurable risk

✔️ Traders who want simple + robust + scalable

✔️ Those who want real performance proven by long-term backtests