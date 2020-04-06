WS Brasil Index EA

WS B3 FiveYears 360 EA — A Brazilian EA Built for Those Who Don’t Rely on Brazil

While the Brazilian market reacts to political noise, WS B3 FiveYears 360 EA operates purely on statistics and recurring price behavior.

Developed from 5 years of real Mini Index (WIN) market data, the EA was designed to operate in conditions where many traditional strategies tend to fail:

— high volatility
— political noise
— heavy government influence
— cycles of fear and euphoria

Instead of relying on forecasts, news or economic expectations, the EA uses a rule-based pattern detected in more than 1,200 evaluated trades.

📈 Backtest Highlights (2020–2025)

(Descriptive historical data from the backtest — not predictive or guaranteed for future results)

✔ Using the same fixed volume (1 contract)

The historical test showed approximately:
+360% relative growth over the tested capital

✔ Using progressive scaling as equity doubled

(a natural compounding approach — without martingale and without grid)

The long-term backtest surpassed:
+1000% during the analyzed period

This type of scaling simply reflects how the balance would grow if position size increases only when equity doubles, following a conservative compounding structure.

Operational Characteristics

  • Only 1 trade per day

  • Controlled entry time

  • Fixed stop and target

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No holding losing positions

  • Minimal daily market exposure

🇧🇷 Why the Brazilian Mini Index (WIN)?

The Brazilian Mini Index is one of the world’s most volatile retail-tradable assets.
This volatility is challenging for traditional funds, but beneficial for a strategy focused on recurring price patterns.

The WS B3 FiveYears 360 EA was designed to capture a consistent behavioral structure that remained present even through:

  • the pandemic

  • elections

  • international crises

  • periods of strong economic instability

🔒 Operational Safety

  • simple and robust logic

  • suitable even for small accounts

  • no prolonged exposure

  • no high-risk techniques

  • fully rule-based approach

🌎 Who Is This EA For?

✔ Traders who prefer statistical and rule-based strategies
✔ Those who want exposure to the Brazilian market without relying on political sentiment
✔ Traders who prefer low-exposure systems (1 trade per day)
✔ Those who value long-term backtest consistency

