Red and Green Light Indicators

📋 Product Overview

🚦 Red and Green Light – Intelligent Trading Signal Indicator

Red and Green Light is a professional trading signal indicator based on the multi-stage T3 smoothing algorithm. It integrates a visual traffic light system, intelligent signal recognition, risk alerts, and multiple notification features. Whether you're a manual trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) developer, this indicator helps you capture market opportunities with greater precision and effectively avoid the risks of counter-trend trading.

✨ Key Advantages

🎯 Accurate Signals : T3 algorithm filters market noise and captures genuine trends

: T3 algorithm filters market noise and captures genuine trends 🚦 Intuitive Visualization : Traffic light system for instant clarity

: Traffic light system for instant clarity ⚠️ Risk Protection : Automatically detects counter-trend trades

: Automatically detects counter-trend trades 🔔 Multiple Alerts : Pop-ups, sound alerts, and push notifications

: Pop-ups, sound alerts, and push notifications 🎨 Highly Customizable : Fully adjustable text, colors, and layout

: Fully adjustable text, colors, and layout ⚡ Real-Time Updates: Refreshes every 5 seconds with synchronized status

🎯 Core Features

1. T3 Algorithm: Based on Tim Tillson / Fulks-Matulich, 6-stage smoothing with dynamic channels. Parameters: Period 6–21, Hot coefficient 0.5–0.8, supports multiple price types.

2. Signal Recognition:

Buy when closing prices of N consecutive candles are above the upper T3 channel (T3_1u/2u/3u/5u).

when closing prices of N consecutive candles are above the upper T3 channel (T3_1u/2u/3u/5u). Sell when closing prices of N consecutive candles are below the lower T3 channel (T3_1d/2d/3d/5d).

Two modes available: Responsive Mode or Stable Mode.

3. Traffic Light 🚦:

Green = Go long

Yellow = Wait

Red = Go short

Auto-refreshes every 5 seconds, supports multiple timeframes, and position is adjustable.

4. Display System:

5 text display modes (Default / Long-Short / Buy-Sell / Entry / Custom), directional arrows, and customizable colors.

5. Alert System 🔔:

Pop-up windows, sound alerts, and push notifications. Custom sounds and configurable alert intervals.

6. Risk Alerts ⚠️:

Monitors manual or EA-initiated positions that contradict the current signal. Alerts via pop-up, sound, push notification, and on-chart warnings.

7. Vertical Lines:

Time-based markers, cross-timeframe support, and automatic cleanup.

📖 Quick Start Guide

Installation: Copy the .ex5 file to the MQL5/Indicators folder and drag it onto your chart. Usage: Watch the traffic light — go long on green, go short on red. Customization: Adjust display mode, alerts, text, and colors to suit your preferences.

Parameter Recommendations

Conservative : Period 18–21, check 2–3 candles, Stable Mode

: Period 18–21, check 2–3 candles, Stable Mode Aggressive : Period 10–12, check 1 candle, Responsive Mode

: Period 10–12, check 1 candle, Responsive Mode Intraday : Period 8–10, Hot 0.7–0.8

: Period 8–10, Hot 0.7–0.8 Medium/Long-Term: Period 18–21, Hot 0.5–0.6

Pro Tips

Confirm signals across multiple timeframes (e.g., H1 + H4), combine with trendlines, enable risk alerts, and assign distinct sounds for entry signals vs. warning alerts.

💡 Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Always yellow light?

→ Wait for a clear signal; reduce the number of candles checked or adjust the period.

Q2: Too many signals?

→ Increase the candle count (2–3), use Stable Mode, and raise the period.

Q3: Signals too slow?

→ Reduce candle count (1), switch to Responsive Mode, lower the period, and increase the Hot coefficient.

Q4: How to distinguish real vs. false signals?

→ Confirm across multiple timeframes, align with the dominant trend, and prefer Stable Mode.

Q5: Counter-trend warning triggered?

→ Pause trading and wait until your position aligns with the current signal.

Q6: Resource usage?

→ Circular buffer, incremental calculations, 5-second refresh → extremely low CPU/memory footprint.

🔧 Technical Specifications

Circular buffer, incremental computation, boundary checks, and exception handling. Compatible with all MT5 versions, all trading instruments, and all timeframes.

📊 Use Cases

Traders: Manual traders, EA developers, beginners, and professionals.

Markets: Forex, stocks, futures, cryptocurrencies.

Timeframes:

M5–M30 (short-term)

H1–H4 (intraday)

D1–W1 (medium/long-term)

🎁 Why Buy?

Mature T3 algorithm, market-proven Comprehensive functionality: signals, alerts, risk control User-friendly: intuitive traffic light interface Highly customizable to fit any trading style Continuous updates Exceptional value: one-time purchase, lifetime use

Return on Investment: Reduce losses, improve win rate, save time, and manage emotions better.

📞 Technical Support

Email: ivx@ivx.wang

Version: 1.3

Updates: Ongoing

Changelog:

v1.3 – Fixed some display issues

v1.2 – Performance optimizations

v1.1 – Added EA monitoring

v1.0 – Initial release

⚠️ Disclaimer

This indicator is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Trading involves risk. The developer assumes no responsibility for trading outcomes. Please use this tool responsibly according to your risk tolerance.

Red and Green Light – Your intelligent trading assistant. Start using it today and simplify your trading journey! 🚀

© 2025 Red and Green Light Indicator. All rights reserved.