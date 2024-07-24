Magicx

The indicator places a buy or sell signal when the conditions of the strategy it was designed with are met. The strategy is guaranteed, strong, and has been tested for 9 years. The indicator is for binary options and can be converted into a bot by linking it to MT2Trading, where it sends the signal to this platform. This platform automatically opens a trade on the trading platform you are using, whether it is Pocket Option, IQ Option, or any other binary options platforms. The entry is on the next candle after the signal. It works on all timeframes, but the best timeframe is 5 minutes, and the trades last for 5 minutes. 
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Bonjour cette vente nous vous apportera rien elle a juste pour but de récupérer des fond d’un broker malhonnête je n’ai rien à vendre ni à promouvoir bon trade à tous et passez votre chemin. Je doit continuer d’écrire pour valider les 300 caractères mais vraiment n’attendez rien de ce système , un groupe de personne c’est fait arnaquer par un broker qui ne veut pas valider de retrait alors je vais récupérer les fond différents mêmes s’il faut s’assoir sur une jolie Com’ prise par Mql5
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3 (2)
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HandleTrend
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Trend indicator, a revolutionary unique solution for trend trading and filtering with all important trend features built into one tool! This is a 100% non-repainting multi-timeframe and multi-currency indicator that can be used on all currency pairs. HandleTrend is an effective trend following indicator that gives trend signals in the form of arrows on the chart.
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Cortex Fibo Pro is an advanced math-based daily level projection indicator designed to calculate high-probability trade setups. It utilizes daily Fibonacci expansions based on previous day highs and lows, filtered through a non-repainting dual moving average synergy structure. Key Features: Neural MA Alignment: Aligns Trend and Signal channels to verify directions. Fibo Projection Engine: Projects daily key entry levels and mathematical profit targets. Ergonomic GUI: Highly readable layout track
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Zenith Fibo Premium is a prop-firm ready, professional-grade trend and range trading indicator. It is strictly engineered to assist traders in passing prop firm challenges by providing clear mathematical entry levels, targets, and risk-management boundaries. Key Features: Prop Firm Safe: Focuses on high-probability setups to protect daily drawdown limits. Drawdown Boundaries: Clearly plotted Entry, Target, and Stop Loss lines. Visual Candles: Non-repainting candle coloring engine for trend conti
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TOPTICK SMC Advanced Smart Money Concepts Trading Indicator TOPTICK  SMC is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading indicator designed to help traders analyse market structure, institutional order flow, liquidity zones and high-probability trading opportunities from a single chart. The indicator combines multiple SMC tools into one complete trading workspace, allowing traders to identify market structure shifts, order blocks, fair value gaps, premium and discount zones, key higher-time
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