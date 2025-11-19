Red and Green Light Indicators
# 🚦 Red and Green Light Trading Signal Indicator
## 📋 Product Overview
**Red and Green Light** is a professional trading signal indicator based on the T3 multi-stage smoothing algorithm. It integrates a visual traffic light system, intelligent signal recognition, risk alerts, and multiple notification features. Perfect for both manual traders and EA developers.
### ✨ Key Advantages
- 🎯 **Precise Signals**: T3 algorithm filters noise, captures real trends
- 🚦 **Intuitive Visualization**: Traffic light system at a glance
- ⚠️ **Risk Protection**: Auto-detects counter-trend trades
- 🔔 **Multiple Alerts**: Pop-up, sound, push notifications
- 🎨 **Highly Customizable**: Text, colors, layout fully adjustable
- ⚡ **Real-time Updates**: 5-second refresh, synchronized status
---
## 🎯 Core Features
**1. T3 Algorithm**: Tim Tillson/Fulks-Matulich, 6-stage smoothing, dynamic channels. Parameters: Period 6-21, Hot 0.5-0.8, multiple price types.
**2. Signal Recognition**: Buy when N candles above T3 upper channels (T3_1u/2u/3u/5u). Sell when N candles below T3 lower channels (T3_1d/2d/3d/5d). Real-time or Stable mode.
**3. Traffic Light 🚦**: Green=Long, Yellow=Wait, Red=Short. Auto-refresh 5s, multi-timeframe, customizable position.
**4. Display**: 5 text modes (Default/Long-Short/Buy-Sell/Enter/Custom), buy/sell arrows, customizable colors.
**5. Alerts 🔔**: Pop-up, sound, push notifications. Custom sounds, interval control.
**6. Risk Alerts ⚠️**: Monitors manual/EA trades for counter-trend positions. Pop-up, sound, push, chart warnings.
**7. Vertical Lines**: Scheduled marking, cross-timeframe support, auto cleanup.
---
## 📖 Quick Start
1. **Install**: Copy `.ex5` file to `MQL5/Indicators` directory, drag onto chart
2. **Use**: Observe traffic light - green = long, red = short
3. **Customize**: Adjust display mode, alerts, text, and colors
### Parameter Recommendations
**Conservative**: Period 18-21, Check Bars 2-3, Stable Mode | **Aggressive**: Period 10-12, Check Bars 1, Real-time Mode | **Day Traders**: Period 8-10, Hot 0.7-0.8 | **Swing**: Period 18-21, Hot 0.5-0.6
### Tips
Multi-timeframe confirmation (H1+H4), combine with trend lines, enable risk alerts, use different sounds for buy/sell/warning.
---
## 💡 FAQ
**Q1: Always yellow?** Wait, reduce check bars, adjust period. **Q2: Too frequent?** Increase check bars (2-3), stable mode, higher period. **Q3: Too slow?** Reduce check bars (1), real-time mode, lower period, higher Hot. **Q4: Real vs false?** Multi-timeframe confirmation, combine trend, stable mode. **Q5: Counter-trend warnings?** Pause trading, wait alignment. **Q6: Resources?** Ring buffer, 5s refresh, minimal usage.
---
## 🔧 Technical Features
Ring buffer, incremental calculation, boundary checks, exception handling. Supports all MT5 versions, instruments, timeframes.
---
## 📊 Suitable For
**Traders**: Manual, EA developers, beginners, professionals. **Markets**: Forex, Stocks, Futures, Crypto. **Timeframes**: M5-M30 (short), H1-H4 (intraday), D1-W1 (swing/long-term).
---
## 🎁 Why Choose?
1. Proven T3 algorithm, market-tested 2. Comprehensive: signals, alerts, risk control 3. Easy: intuitive traffic light 4. Customizable for all styles 5. Continuous updates 6. Great value: one-time purchase (Unlimited Usage), lifetime use
**ROI**: Reduce losses, increase win rate, save time, control emotions
---
## 📞 Support
**Email**: ivx@ivx.wang | **Version**: 1.2 | **Updates**: Continuous | **Changelog**: v1.2-Performance | v1.1-EA monitoring | v1.0-Initial
---
## ⚠️ Disclaimer
Trading reference only, not investment advice. Trading involves risk. Developer assumes no responsibility for results. Use responsibly.
---
**Red and Green Light** - Your intelligent trading assistant. Start now and make trading simpler! 🚀
*© 2025 Red and Green Light Indicator. All rights reserved.*