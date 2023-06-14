Ai macd signals

MMM Gold Sniper MT5 Gilang Wardhana Purnama Putra Indicators

Indicator is based on Market Maker Strategy. NO REPAINT. MM's are traders and their objective is to make money. This includes strategies to trade against retails traders. The major difference between them and other traders is that they have the ability, through access to massive volumes, to move price at their will. So to make money, they aim to buy at a lower price and then sell at a higher price. They achieve this by: 1. Inducing traders to take positions. This is achieved by using a