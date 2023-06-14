Ai macd signals
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator is a gold mine that works with the MACDI strategy with alert supported by AI
it working on gold 5m time frame with 92% win
the stratige take 15 pip tp and 15 stop 1:1
follow us on telegram :
t.me/tuq98
youtube :
youtube.com/ssfx1
green color its buy with alert
red color its sell with alert
this indicator is one from top 10 in greece
and one from top 5 in iraq
it working on gold 5m time frame with 92% win
the stratige take 15 pip tp and 15 stop 1:1
follow us on telegram :
t.me/tuq98
youtube :
youtube.com/ssfx1
green color its buy with alert
red color its sell with alert
this indicator is one from top 10 in greece
and one from top 5 in iraq