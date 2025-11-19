Red and Green Light Indicators

# 🚦 Red and Green Light Trading Signal Indicator

## 📋 Product Overview

**Red and Green Light** is a professional trading signal indicator based on the T3 multi-stage smoothing algorithm. It integrates a visual traffic light system, intelligent signal recognition, risk alerts, and multiple notification features. Perfect for both manual traders and EA developers.

### ✨ Key Advantages

- 🎯 **Precise Signals** : T3 algorithm filters noise, captures real trends

- 🚦 **Intuitive Visualization** : Traffic light system at a glance

- ⚠️ **Risk Protection** : Auto-detects counter-trend trades

- 🔔 **Multiple Alerts** : Pop-up, sound, push notifications

- 🎨 **Highly Customizable** : Text, colors, layout fully adjustable

- ⚡ **Real-time Updates** : 5-second refresh, synchronized status

---

## 🎯 Core Features

**1. T3 Algorithm** : Tim Tillson/Fulks-Matulich, 6-stage smoothing, dynamic channels. Parameters: Period 6-21, Hot 0.5-0.8, multiple price types.

**2. Signal Recognition** : Buy when N candles above T3 upper channels (T3_1u/2u/3u/5u). Sell when N candles below T3 lower channels (T3_1d/2d/3d/5d). Real-time or Stable mode.

**3. Traffic Light 🚦** : Green=Long, Yellow=Wait, Red=Short. Auto-refresh 5s, multi-timeframe, customizable position.

**4. Display** : 5 text modes (Default/Long-Short/Buy-Sell/Enter/Custom), buy/sell arrows, customizable colors.

**5. Alerts 🔔** : Pop-up, sound, push notifications. Custom sounds, interval control.

**6. Risk Alerts ⚠️** : Monitors manual/EA trades for counter-trend positions. Pop-up, sound, push, chart warnings.

**7. Vertical Lines** : Scheduled marking, cross-timeframe support, auto cleanup.

---

## 📖 Quick Start

1. **Install** : Copy `.ex5` file to `MQL5/Indicators` directory, drag onto chart

2. **Use** : Observe traffic light - green = long, red = short

3. **Customize** : Adjust display mode, alerts, text, and colors

### Parameter Recommendations

**Conservative** : Period 18-21, Check Bars 2-3, Stable Mode | **Aggressive** : Period 10-12, Check Bars 1, Real-time Mode | **Day Traders** : Period 8-10, Hot 0.7-0.8 | **Swing** : Period 18-21, Hot 0.5-0.6

### Tips

Multi-timeframe confirmation (H1+H4), combine with trend lines, enable risk alerts, use different sounds for buy/sell/warning.

---

## 💡 FAQ

**Q1: Always yellow?** Wait, reduce check bars, adjust period. **Q2: Too frequent?** Increase check bars (2-3), stable mode, higher period. **Q3: Too slow?** Reduce check bars (1), real-time mode, lower period, higher Hot. **Q4: Real vs false?** Multi-timeframe confirmation, combine trend, stable mode. **Q5: Counter-trend warnings?** Pause trading, wait alignment. **Q6: Resources?** Ring buffer, 5s refresh, minimal usage.

---

## 🔧 Technical Features

Ring buffer, incremental calculation, boundary checks, exception handling. Supports all MT5 versions, instruments, timeframes.

---

## 📊 Suitable For

**Traders** : Manual, EA developers, beginners, professionals. **Markets** : Forex, Stocks, Futures, Crypto. **Timeframes** : M5-M30 (short), H1-H4 (intraday), D1-W1 (swing/long-term).

---

## 🎁 Why Choose?

1. Proven T3 algorithm, market-tested 2. Comprehensive: signals, alerts, risk control 3. Easy: intuitive traffic light 4. Customizable for all styles 5. Continuous updates 6. Great value: one-time purchase (Unlimited Usage), lifetime use

**ROI** : Reduce losses, increase win rate, save time, control emotions

---

## 📞 Support

**Email** : ivx@ivx.wang | **Version** : 1.2 | **Updates** : Continuous | **Changelog** : v1.2-Performance | v1.1-EA monitoring | v1.0-Initial

---

## ⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading reference only, not investment advice. Trading involves risk. Developer assumes no responsibility for results. Use responsibly.

---

**Red and Green Light** - Your intelligent trading assistant. Start now and make trading simpler! 🚀