The Recuroid indicator shows very good entry points. Just look at the screenshots, then download the free version and look in the strategy tester and see for yourself.





The system is based on two key algorithms.

The first algorithm (managed) creates a system of balanced transition from the buy zone to the sell zone and vice versa, draws arrows and lines, and forms entries. The second algorithm (managing) corrects the initial data for the first algorithm (managed) by measuring virtual windows, that is, the range of the price chart that was in history, such a volatility over a large period of history.





Thus, the resulting system is adaptive and behaves very well on the price chart. Works on any instrument, adapts to any timeframe.





Visually, you can see a line in two colors, which is accompanied by the corresponding arrows. Maximum simplicity and visibility. The indicator works on the opening prices and each signal appears exactly at the opening price exactly, no redrawing. Everything is as accurate as possible. The algorithm is simple, trade in the direction of the arrows. You can also use a trailing stop to improve results or any other way to increase profits. The main thing is to close at the opposite signal, and never ignore the closing rule.





Indicator settings.

BarsWindow - The number of bars for calculating the virtual window of the control algorithm. And the subsequent control of the controlled algorithm.

- The number of bars for calculating the virtual window of the control algorithm. And the subsequent control of the controlled algorithm. OnInversion - Inversion of the rises and falls of the virtual window data (control algorithm).

- Inversion of the rises and falls of the virtual window data (control algorithm). InversionSynchronization - Synchronization of inverted values ​​to adapt the output of the control algorithm to the input of the control algorithm. That is, for the control algorithm to work correctly with the controlled one.

- Synchronization of inverted values ​​to adapt the output of the control algorithm to the input of the control algorithm. That is, for the control algorithm to work correctly with the controlled one. Deviation - Expanding or narrowing values ​​for adaptation. (similar interpretation as the previous parameter).

- Expanding or narrowing values ​​for adaptation. (similar interpretation as the previous parameter). Polinom - Polynomial algorithm for control system correction.





As can be seen from the settings, all control levers relate specifically to the control algorithm, and the controlled algorithm completely depends on the user controlled by it and does not have a direct impact on it.





Once again, the indicator works at open prices and is not redrawn at all. Test and be sure to buy!