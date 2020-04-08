FVG Detector Pro

FVG Detector Pro — Advanced Fair Value Gap Detection System

FVG Detector Pro is a powerful and precise tool designed to automatically identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on any symbol and timeframe.
It helps traders spot potential supply and demand imbalance zones that can signal high-probability reversal or continuation opportunities.

This indicator was engineered for professional traders who rely on price action, imbalance, and institutional order flow concepts — while maintaining excellent performance and chart clarity.

Key Features

  • Automatic Fair Value Gap Detection
    Instantly detects both Bullish (Demand) and Bearish (Supply) FVGs on any timeframe and instrument.

  • Smart Filtering with ATR
    Uses the Average True Range (ATR) to filter insignificant gaps and highlight only valid, high-quality FVG zones.

  • Custom Sensitivity Control
    Choose from four sensitivity levels to adapt detection accuracy to your trading style:

    • Very Aggressive

    • Aggressive

    • Defensive

    • Very Defensive

  • Adjustable Forward Extension
    Extend detected FVG boxes forward for a specified number of bars to visualize how price interacts with the zone.

  • Visual Clarity and Customization

    • Separate colors for Demand (Bullish) and Supply (Bearish) zones.

    • Easy on/off control for each zone type.

    • Optional on-chart information display for quick reference.

  • High Performance
    Optimized for smooth chart updates and minimal resource usage — even when scanning hundreds of bars.

Input Parameters

Parameter Description
Sensitivity Select how aggressively the indicator detects FVGs (Very Aggressive → Very Defensive).
ForwardBars Number of candles to extend each FVG box forward.
FVGFilterEnabled Enable or disable advanced FVG filtering using ATR and price structure logic.
ShowDemandFVG Show or hide Bullish (Demand) FVGs.
ShowSupplyFVG Show or hide Bearish (Supply) FVGs.
ATRPeriod ATR period used for dynamic volatility-based filtering.
ShowInfo Display system info such as ATR value, sensitivity mode, and total FVG count on the chart.
DemandColor / SupplyColor Customize colors for each zone type for better visual separation.

Why Traders Choose FVG Detector Pro

  • Accurate and efficient imbalance detection.

  • Helps identify institutional footprints in the market.

  • Saves time and improves precision in your analysis.

  • Works on all assets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and Stocks.

  • Simple setup, yet professional-grade performance.

How to Use

  1. Attach FVG Detector Pro to any chart or timeframe.

  2. Adjust sensitivity and ATR settings to fit your trading style.

  3. Observe where price reacts to Fair Value Gaps — these zones often mark strong liquidity levels or continuation points.

  4. Combine with your price action or smart money concepts strategy for best results.

FVG Detector Pro brings clarity to price imbalances and helps you stay aligned with institutional order flow — without chart clutter or delay.


Prodotti consigliati
Daily Volatility Tracker
Suvashish Halder
Indicatori
Daily Volatility Tracker is a practical and lightweight indicator designed to help traders monitor and analyze market volatility based on historical daily price movements. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or scalper, understanding how much a market moves per day is critical for: Choosing the right pairs to trade Setting accurate stop-loss and take-profit levels Adapting to changing market conditions MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134960/ Join To Learn Market Dept
FREE
BirdsIview
Abraham Correa
Indicatori
is a user-friendly MetaTrader 4 indicator that creates a centralized dashboard for traders to oversee several cryptocurrency pairs simultaneously across different timeframes, presenting price movements through simple dots or miniature candlestick charts, complemented by volume indicators to facilitate quick assessments of market trends and fluctuations. It automatically resizes grid cells according to the number of bars shown per timeframe for better use of screen space, features adjustable co
The Trend Professor
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
The Trend Professor is a moving average based indicator designed for the purpose of helping the community of traders to analyse the price trend. The indicator will be displayed in the main chart as it is indicated on the screenshot section. How it works The indicator has lines of moving averages and colored histograms to depict the direction of the trend. There will be a fast signal line colored blue/yellow/red at some points. The red/yellow colored lines stands for bearish trend/signal while th
Fibonacci CSM
Emir Revolledo
Indicatori
Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter (FCSM) Early Access Sale!! This new product is still in the process of adding new features and settings. For early bird buyers. The Price will be 50% Sale. In a few weeks, the product will be done. Go Grab your copy while it's still cheap. More details will be added soon. Things to be added. Alert Levels Mobile and Email Alert From it's name, Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter is a combination of Fibonacci levels and Currency Strength Meter. The plot of Fibona
Double MA Fibo and Bolinger Bands
Mir Mostofa Kamal
Indicatori
2 Moving Averages with Fibonacci And Bollinger Bands Author: Mir Mostofa Kamal Version: 1.00 Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Overview 2 Moving Averages with Fibonacci And Bollinger Bands is a powerful, all-in-one custom indicator designed for traders who want to combine moving average crossover strategies with multi-time frame logic and Fibonacci retracement levels . It intelligently adapts its behavior based on the current chart time frame and adds visual and audible alerts when trading sign
FREE
EMA Dashboard
Chantal Sala
1 (1)
Indicatori
Ema Dashboard is an innovative dashboard that allows you to monitor Moving Average on multiples symbols and different timeframes. This dashboard allows you to analyze information on 28 pairs on an unique chart. Its functionality includes analysis of All Time Frames. This configuration allows you to identify the Long Term Trend with extreme ease. This panel allows you to take very important directional movements. A click on button opens a new chart (symbol and timeframe). Graphic Object Symbol l
SPV Body
Yvan Musatov
Indicatori
The SPV Body indicator displays the average analysis of the intersection of adjacent bars. The indicator can easily detect unusual market movements which can be used as a filter. For clarity, poke the graphs to the very beginning of the history when the bars were incomplete, and the indicator will easily display this anamaly. A very effective system for building various filters and confirmations of market entry, to exclude anomalies from trading. It also fixes cyclicity, it turns out that the in
MA H L turn and 1 to 12 MA H L turn trend 3 SL EA
Klein Gyula
Experts
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. - You can find the indicator by my name. Which is in the picture and the video. On mql5.com.  " Utam MA High Low" - Megkeresheti az indikátort a nevemnél. Ami a képen és a videóban van. Az mql5.com-on.  " Utam MA High Low" Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein (Első felvétel.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicatori
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
Sarangani Venom
Sherwin Dennis Tava Ruiz
Indicatori
sarangani venom is 100% profitable, easy to use indicator, a chart without indicator is stressful and will lead you to many losses, this indicator is pleasing to the eye that will gives you more confident to trade when there is signal, your computer will gives sound and the spider will animate, it can be used to all time frame and to all currency, you have many options, when the candlestick touches to upper line it is buy, when it touches to lower line it is sell, when the rope is pull to buy ar
Cancer
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
Cancer indicator is great for trend trading! An intelligent indicator algorithm with high probability shows the points of potential market reversal. If you are trading in a trend, then a trading strategy built on the basis of this indicator is perfect for you. The indicator filters out market noise, almost everything and all the necessary functions for working with a thread are built into one tool. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes, indicator setting - according to your desire
Magic SMMA
Imre Heli
Indicatori
The Magic SMMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEE
FREE
Trend Oracle
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
Trend Oracle trend indicator, shows entry signals. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk coefficient. The indicator can be used for both short-term pipsing and long-term trading. Uses all one parameter for settings. Length - the number of bars to calculate the indicator. When choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually similarize s
Realtime Stop Hunting
Ning Liu
Indicatori
Realtime Stop Hunting Background What Is Stop Hunting? I refer to the definition of Stop Hunting from Investopedia, Stop hunting is a strategy that attempts to force some market participants out of their positions by driving the price of an asset to a level where many individuals have chosen to set stop-loss orders. The triggering of many stop losses at once typically creates high volatility and can present a unique opportunity for investors who seek to trade in this environment. Setting up the
Dominant Candle Finder
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicatori
Dominant Candle Finder   is a significant candlestick on a price chart that stands out due to its size, volume, or price movement compared to surrounding candles. It often indicates strong buying or selling pressure and can be used to identify potential reversal points, breakouts, or continuations in the market. Dominant candles can serve as key indicators for traders to make informed decisions, providing insights into market sentiment and potential future price movements. MT5 Version -  https:
ProbabilityRiskManagedEA
Pranav Sanghadia
1 (1)
Experts
Probability and risk management based trading algorithm EA. This EA works on any timeframe, in fact it does not take the timeframe in account. Please backtest and generate the optimized values for your MT4 broker.  Please use the optimized input parameters only for the given currency pair and don't modify TP or SL once the trade is placed. As per the probability of coin flip the buy and sell orders will be equal in some time, the EA remains profitable because of the optimized parameters. 
FREE
OverBought OverSold Average Level Dashboard
Pearly Gianan
Indicatori
This is  a dashboard indicator that displays the Average Level of each selected currency pairs that filters and gives us a signal for overbought (>=90%) or if price at extreme peak above 90, and/or oversold (<=10%) or if price at extreme peak below 10. The calculation is using Relative Strength Index default periods (2 & 9) applied to three different higher time frames H4,D1,&W1. This won't change or altered even if you change symbol or switch to lower time frames or even in monthly and year
Diamond Hedge MT4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
2 (1)
Experts
L'implementazione ripetuta di una strategia solida spesso si rivela un compito impegnativo. Comprendiamo che il tuo tempo è prezioso, ed è per questo che presentiamo " Diamond Hedge ". Questa soluzione rivoluzionaria offre una strategia vincente, consentendoti di godere del successo senza il peso di trascorrere ore a monitorare i grafici. Importante! Contattami immediatamente dopo l'acquisto, e ti fornirò i parametri che utilizzo! Come funziona? Configura il tuo canale di trading e scegli il m
FREE
Trend Entry Point Indicator by RevCan
A K M Syedur Rahman
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
[75% OFF! - SALE ENDS SOON] -  RevCan Trend Entry Point is a trend based trade alert indicator for serious traders. It does all the price and chart analysis all by itself, and whenever it finds any potential high quality trading opportunity(Buy or Sell) using its revolutionized price prediction algorithms, it sends instant trade alert directly on the chart, MT4 terminal and on the mobile device.  The trade signals will be visible on the chart as Up and Down arrows, while the instant audible aler
Pyro Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
Pyro Trend is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). The indicator is applicable for any data and periods. The middle of the trend wave, as well as the edges, are places of special heat and market behavior; when writing the indicator, an attempt was made to implement precisely finding the middle. Pyro Trend is a trend indicator that uses an original calculation algorithm. This indicator paints arrows in different colors depending on the
FBO Impact
Abayomi Bello
Indicatori
FBO Impact  is a professional yet simple to use trend following system. It detects the prevailing trend and gives entry points after pullbacks to significant price levels. To determine the trend it uses a unique filtering algorithm. Suitable for defining entry points for scalping as well as for intra-day trading. Features Works with the prevailing market trend. Suitable for all currency pairs. Ideal for all time frames but higher time frames are recommended. Does not redraw/repaint the arrows on
Currency StrengtT
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicatori
What Is Currency StrengtT Indicator? A currency strengthT indicator is a graphical tool that shows the strength of a currency. Common indicators usually show the strength of a currency in relation to another currency, however, with some calculations it is possible to find the absolute strength of each individual currency. Therefore, a currency strength matrix indicator (or meter) is a tool that tries to express the absolute strength of a currency, so that you can compare this strength with the
CCI Dashboard
Pablo Mozo Bel
Indicatori
The CCI Dashboard is an information panel which allows you to have a global market vision through a Commodity Channel Index. CCI Dashboard analyzes and tracks all the actives you want to invest in. Take advantage of this useful dashboard where you can open in a few seconds the chart and quickly invest on it. Main Features of CCI Dashboard Graphic panel that allows you to know the situation of many assets. 7 Different Commodity Channel Index situations to discover when an asset is overbought or
Shawshank
Yvan Musatov
Indicatori
Tired of adjusting the indicator settings, wasting precious time? Tired of the lack of confidence in their optimality? Frightened by the unknown in their profitability? Shawshank - Unique indicator for identifying trends. The new system adapts to the market, eliminates additional conditions and copes with its task. A revolutionary new way to identify the start of a trend early. The Shawshank indicator is just for you. It will save you a lot of time that can be spent on more useful activities, fo
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Indicatori
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Two Symbols Smooth Correlation Line
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicatori
TWO SYMBOLS CORRELATION  line indicator    It compares the power/strength lines of two user input symbols and create a SMOOTHED line that indicates the degree of deviation of the 2 symbols Strategy#1- FOLLOW THE INDICATOR THICK LINE when CROSSING O LEVEL DOWN --- TRADE ON INDICATOR THICK LINE (TREND FRIENDLY) !! Strategy#2- TRADE INDICATOR PEAKS (Follow indicator Reversal PEAKS Levels)!! you input - the index of calculation ( 10/20/30....)                 - the indicator Drawing start point (ind
Forex strength meter
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Forex strength meter is a useful indicator with which novice traders and professionals can analyze the market and see when and where to open a deal. Forex strength meter is an analytical complex for Metatrader4 which, in the form of lines on the chart, shows the trader the direction of the trend and its reversals. The interpretation of the indicator is very simple. When the indicator draws a red line above the blue line on the chart, it means that the trend is now going down. At this point, it
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Indicatori
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Imagic02
Aleksandr Morozov
Indicatori
An indicator showing volumes with the addition of four moving averages of these volumes. What is this indicator for? When analyzing the Forex markets, metals, indices on the H1, H4 charts, at the beginning of the day and at the end of the trading day according to server time, the volumes are less than in the middle of the day. This indicator was created for this. It will help you compare trading volumes within the day. The indicator is distributed as is. Tags: Volume, Custom Volume, MA, Custom M
FREE
SMT Divergences MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicatori
MT5 Version SMT Divergences MT4 SMT Divergences is one of the most innovative indicators in the market. It offers the possibility of analyzing price divergences between 2 pairs. These divergences highlight and help to foresee what banks and institutions are planning to do. SMT divergences also provides you with a kill zones indicator and the possibility of filtering divergences occurring during these kill zones.  The strategy tester is limited in MT4. Contact the author to get your Demo Version.
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicatori
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicatori
Questa è una strategia semplice basata sui livelli BREAKOUT e FIBONACCI. Dopo uno scoppio, in ogni caso, il mercato continua il movimento direttamente ai livelli 161, 261 e 423 oppure, ritorna al livello del 50% (chiamato anche correzione) e successivamente molto probabilmente continua il movimento nella direzione iniziale verso i livelli 161, 261 e 423. La chiave del sistema è il rilevamento della breakout bar indicata con un oggetto rettangolare verde (UP TREND) o rosso (DOWN TREND). Al
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " ZigZag on Trend " è un assistente nel determinare la direzione del movimento dei prezzi, nonché un calcolatore di barre e pip. È costituito da un indicatore di trend che monitora la direzione del prezzo con una linea di trend presentata sotto forma di zigzag e da un contatore che calcola il numero di barre passate nella direzione del trend e il numero di punti su una scala verticale. (I calcoli vengono effettuati dall'apertura della barra) L'indicatore non viene ridisegnato. Per c
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicatori
Media Mobile Adattiva AMD (AAMA) AAMA è un indicatore di media mobile adattiva per MetaTrader 4 che regola automaticamente la sua reattività in base alle condizioni di mercato. Caratteristiche principali: Media mobile adattiva basata sul Rapporto di Efficienza di Kaufman – reagisce rapidamente durante i trend e filtra il rumore nelle fasi laterali Rilevamento automatico delle 4 fasi di mercato AMD: Accumulazione, Markup (rialzo), Distribuzione, Markdown (ribasso) Adattamento alla volatilità tra
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Indicatori
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
POWR Rise Coming
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicatori
This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Indicatori
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicatori
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicatori
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicatori
Acquista subito RFI LEVELS e ricevi gratuitamente un altro indicatore di livelli avanzati Per riceverlo, scrivi nei messaggi privati. ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT5 Funzioni principali: Visualizza le zone attive di venditori e acquirenti! L'indicatore mostra tutti i livelli/zone di primo impulso corretti per acquisti e vendite. Quando questi livelli/zone vengono attivati, ovvero dove inizia la ricerca dei punti di ingresso, i livelli cambiano colore e vengono riempiti
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicatori
Segnale GoldRush Trend Arrow L'indicatore GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal fornisce un'analisi precisa e in tempo reale dei trend, pensata appositamente per gli scalper ad alta velocità e a breve termine nel mercato XAU/USD. Progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto, questo strumento mostra frecce direzionali che indicano chiari punti di ingresso, consentendo agli scalper di navigare con sicurezza nelle condizioni di mercato volatili. L'indicatore è composto da frecce di avviso PRIMA
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'Oscillatore dell'Indice di Precisione (Pi-Osc) di Roger Medcalf di Precision Trading Systems La Versione 2 è stata attentamente rielaborata per essere estremamente veloce nel caricarsi sul tuo grafico e sono state apportate alcune altre migliorie tecniche per migliorare l'esperienza. Il Pi-Osc è stato creato per fornire segnali di sincronizzazione del trading accurati progettati per individuare punti di esaurimento estremi, i punti ai quali i mercati vengono costretti a recarsi solo per eli
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicatori
Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicators are based on a man-made formula. They often lag, fail over time, or need constant re-optimization.  Hidden Cycles is different. It’s the first and only MT4 indicator rooted in universal proportion and perfect relation — the invisible structure that governs all market behavior. Inspired by ideas from Fibonacci, Gann, and Murrey — and built as somethi
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Indicatori
ENIGMERA: Il cuore del mercato Importante: La demo di MQL5.com funziona nel Strategy Tester e potrebbe non riflettere completamente le funzionalità di Enigmera. Consulta la descrizione, gli screenshot e il video per maggiori dettagli. Non esitare a inviarmi un messaggio se hai domande! Il codice dell'indicatore è stato completamente riscritto. La versione 3.0 aggiunge nuove funzionalità e corregge i bug accumulati dall'inizio dell'indicatore. Introduzione Questo indicatore e sistema di trading
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Indicatori
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Sistema professionale di segnali di tendenza senza repaint / senza ritardo con tasso di vincita eccezionale | Per MT4 / MT5 Caratteristiche principali: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition è un sistema intelligente di segnali progettato specificamente per il trading di tendenza. Utilizza una logica di filtraggio multilivello per identificare esclusivamente i movimenti direzionali forti, supportati da un reale slancio (momentum). Questo sistema non tenta di prevedere
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicatori
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Scientific trade
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicatori
An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicatori
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Supreme Commander
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
4.13 (8)
Indicatori
The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicatori
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
Wall Street Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Indicatori
Ultimate Arrow Indicator - Il Tuo Strumento per il Successo nel Trading! Sei stanco di strumenti che promettono tanto ma offrono poco? Il nostro Ultimate Arrow Indicator per MT4 è la soluzione definitiva che porta il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Questo indicatore è stato progettato con precisione chirurgica per offrirti segnali chiari, affidabili e senza compromessi. Ecco perché Ultimate Arrow Indicator è la scelta ideale per trader esperti e principianti: Prestazioni Straordinarie - Ris
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
Altri dall’autore
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Buy Sell Arrow MT
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Introducing a powerful, precision-engineered indicator that seamlessly combines Pivot Points, Moving Averages, and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to deliver high-probability Buy and Sell signals in real-time. This tool is your strategic edge, designed to identify trend reversals, market momentum, and optimal trade entries, no matter your preferred trading style. Our algorithm goes beyond standard indicators—by analyzing multiple timeframes simultaneously, it spots true market turning points while fi
Gold Trend EA Pro
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Introducing my powerful SMC and Moving Average-based Gold Trend EA, meticulously designed for traders seeking exceptional growth with minimal risk. This EA is ideal for small accounts, capable of handling an initial deposit as low as $500 with a lot size of 0.01. Unlike traditional martingale strategies that often risk excessive drawdowns, this EA operates with a single-trade logic, ensuring maximum capital preservation and consistent performance. No Need to Read anything, first test and let me
GoldenCrossEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Golden Cross EA – Intelligent Trend Trading with Pullback Precision Step into the world of smart trading with Golden Cross EA , a powerful, feature-rich Expert Advisor designed to identify golden opportunities using the classic and time-tested 2 Moving Average Golden Cross strategy. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced trader, this EA brings a professional edge to your automated trading experience by combining smart logic, dynamic visuals, and total customization. First test in a Demo plea
Price Expert EA MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Price Expert EA MT4 – Smart Trading Made Simple Hello Everyone! Introducing Price Expert EA MT4 , a powerful yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to follow price action with precision and protect your profits intelligently using a dynamic trailing stop system. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA is built to make your trading experience more effective and visually informative. Core Strategy: At its core, Price Expert EA follows price movement and reacts to market beh
SuperTrend EA Pro
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
SUPER TREND EA – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA , a professional Expert Advisor designed for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe , from fast 1-minute scalps to long-term daily trends. Whether you are an intraday trader or a swing trader, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals, advanced money management, and
MagicCrossOverEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
MagicCrossOverEA – Smarter Trend Trading with Powerful Control MagicCrossOverEA is a fully automated trading system built on the time-tested 2 Moving Average crossover strategy , reimagined with modern smart features for today’s markets. Designed for traders who demand both precision and flexibility , this EA intelligently detects trend shifts, confirms entries using higher timeframe filters, and enhances accuracy with optional pullback validation. This is more than just a crossover bot— it’s a
Dream Trend EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Introducing the Ultimate Gold Trend EA – Built for Precision, Powered by Smart Money Concepts!   Do you want to dominate the gold market like a true professional? Meet Gold Trend EA , your all-in-one algorithmic trading powerhouse designed specifically to analyze, adapt, and conquer in volatile gold environments. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA delivers cutting-edge precision by blending classic technical indicators with the Smart Money Concept (SMC) approach used
Show Pip MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Ultimate Trading Companion Indicator for MT5   Hi there! This intelligent and easy-to-use indicator is designed to give you a clear edge in the market. It shows: Live Pips of Open Trades – Instantly see how much you're gaining or losing in pips. Candle Countdown Timer – Know exactly when the current candle will close. Real-Time Spread Display – Stay aware of market conditions and avoid bad entries. Fully Customizable Colors – Choose your own Profit, Loss, and Neutral display colors for a clean a
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy.    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.    Whether you're a scal
Smart Combine EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Build Your Trading Career with a Powerful & Intelligent Forex EA – Version 1.0  Take your trading to the next level with a smart, customizable, and battle-tested Expert Advisor built for serious traders. Whether you're a beginner looking to automate your edge or a professional seeking a reliable trading assistant — this EA is designed for you.  Dual-Strategy Engine for Maximum Flexibility This EA runs on two powerful and proven strategies , giving you full control and adaptability in any market
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
Gold Trend Master MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Turn Market Trends into Profit Automatically – Trade Gold & Forex Like a Pro! Stop guessing and start trading with precision. The XAUUSD & Forex Smart Trend EA detects strong trends, waits for optimal pullbacks, and executes trades with advanced risk management—so you can maximize profits while protecting your capital. Why Traders Choose This EA: Entry after confirmed trend with smart pullback detection (EMA or Fibonacci). Trailing and ATR-based stop loss for dynamic risk control. Take Profit op
Buy Sell Swing Indicator
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Swing Master Auto Pro – Adaptive Swing High/Low Detector Turn Market Swings Into Smart Entries! No more manual tuning — Swing Master Auto Pro automatically adjusts its sensitivity based on your timeframe . Whether you trade fast M1 scalps or long-term D1 setups, this indicator intelligently adapts to deliver accurate swing highs and lows , perfectly balanced for each chart. Key Features Automatic Timeframe Optimization – Forget manual tweaking! The indicator automatically sets the ideal Swing
Gold Scalper Ultimate
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Gold Scalper Ultimate is designed for aggressive scalping and precise short-term trading on Forex markets. Gold Scalper Ultimate is a fully automated Expert Advisor built to identify high-probability buy and sell signals using advanced ATR-based trailing stops and optional Heikin Ashi candle analysis. It is optimized for scalping strategies and works on multiple timeframes with minimal latency. The EA includes: Advanced Risk Management: Fixed or risk-based lot sizing, dynamic stop-loss and take-
Trend Range Filter
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Catch Market Turning Points Instantly with Precision Arrows! Tired of missing perfect entries or chasing false signals? This indicator is designed to pinpoint real buy and sell opportunities with high accuracy. Whether you trade crypto, forex, or indices, it helps you spot trend reversals early and confirm entries with confidence. Ideal for both scalpers and intraday traders who want clear visual guidance. How It Works The indicator analyzes market momentum and price behavior in real time to d
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione