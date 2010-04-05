Risk manager shield

1.Multi-horizon telemetry: calculates profit, equity drawdown, open positions, and positions opened today for each period, feeding both the report tab and the risk engine. 


2.Draggable on-chart console with twin tabs—Report for at-a-glance P/L & drawdown plus the Unlock Trading button, and Risk Manager for editing thresholds, timeouts, and toggles without opening MetaTrader dialogs. 


3.Fully configurable rule stack: every limit offers Alert, Push, Email, Close Positions, Close Orders, Lock Trading, Disable Until Next Period, and Disable After Activation switches, each with its own notification cooldown timer to prevent spam.


4.Precision inputs: numeric fields for each threshold, per-rule notification timeout, and a global retry counter for trade closure attempts, all persisted to RiskManagerPro.dat for seamless restarts.


5.Symbol scope & P/L source switches let you run the guardian across the whole account or only the chart symbol, with or without unrealized profit, so the same EA adapts to scalping, swing, or prop-firm rule sets.


6.Automated enforcement: once a rule triggers, the EA sends the chosen notifications, deletes pending orders, exits positions with retry logic, locks trading, and schedules resumption or permanent disablement exactly as configured.


7.Built-in trade bans: daily-loss bans persist until the next session and require a manual unlock, preventing accidental revenge trading and obeying prop-firm cooldowns. 


8.Timer-driven engine (default 5 seconds) guarantees rule evaluation even when the market is flat or the chart is idle, so protections never sleep.
