Risk manager shield

1.Multi-horizon telemetry: calculates profit, equity drawdown, open positions, and positions opened today for each period, feeding both the report tab and the risk engine. 


2.Draggable on-chart console with twin tabs—Report for at-a-glance P/L & drawdown plus the Unlock Trading button, and Risk Manager for editing thresholds, timeouts, and toggles without opening MetaTrader dialogs. 


3.Fully configurable rule stack: every limit offers Alert, Push, Email, Close Positions, Close Orders, Lock Trading, Disable Until Next Period, and Disable After Activation switches, each with its own notification cooldown timer to prevent spam.


4.Precision inputs: numeric fields for each threshold, per-rule notification timeout, and a global retry counter for trade closure attempts, all persisted to RiskManagerPro.dat for seamless restarts.


5.Symbol scope & P/L source switches let you run the guardian across the whole account or only the chart symbol, with or without unrealized profit, so the same EA adapts to scalping, swing, or prop-firm rule sets.


6.Automated enforcement: once a rule triggers, the EA sends the chosen notifications, deletes pending orders, exits positions with retry logic, locks trading, and schedules resumption or permanent disablement exactly as configured.


7.Built-in trade bans: daily-loss bans persist until the next session and require a manual unlock, preventing accidental revenge trading and obeying prop-firm cooldowns. 


8.Timer-driven engine (default 5 seconds) guarantees rule evaluation even when the market is flat or the chart is idle, so protections never sleep.
Рекомендуем также
MrRexo Trade Panel
ARKADIUSZ KROL MULTIPRO
Утилиты
A detailed description of the panel, along with access to a fully functional demo version (note: the demo does not allow opening positions), is available at http://mrtp.eu . MrRexo Trade Panel MrRexo Trade Panel is an Expert Advisor designed for manual trade management in MetaTrader 5. The panel provides tools for order execution, position control, and market structure visualization directly on the chart. It supports both hedging and netting account types. Main Functions 1. Position Sizing
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
Утилиты
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
Focus Time Line
Gakko Takahashi
Утилиты
Обзор продукта Одним кликом перемещайте фокус графика к нужной точке времени (Mode: Single Line) Устанавливайте несколько точек времени и перемещайте фокус графика по ним по порядку (Mode: Multi Lines) new! Синхронизируйте нужную точку времени на нескольких графиках и одновременно перемещайте фокус всех графиков (Mode: SnglSync) Надёжный инструмент, который помогает эффективно просматривать графики, не теряя важных аналитических моментов. Как бы далеко вы ни увели график, одним кликом можно
Virtual TP SL TS
Andrei Sviatlichny
Утилиты
Сделайте уровни Take Profit, Stop Loss и Trailing Stop невидимыми для брокера! Главная опция:   STEALTH MODE (РЕЖИМ НЕВИДИМКИ) Виртуальный Trailing Stop Виртуальный   Take Profit Виртуальный   Breakeven Виртуальный   Stop Loss Виртуальное   Время действия ордера ВНИМАНИЕ: Советник не выставляет ордера самостоятельно. Вы должны открывать ордера самостоятельно (в том числе через панель Эксперта) или использовать стороннего эксперта на другом графике той же валютной пары. Укажите Magic «-1» в настр
Simple History Statistics MT5
Filip Valkovic
Утилиты
Simple Stats is utility for trades history management. (works as Expert Advisor) Allowing you to:   see trading performance for each symbol separately , and so it     helps you to find the M0ST and the W0RST profitable type of trades  based on past results. filters: see only manual trades see only EA trades see only EA trades from one specific Magic Number select time period for history SS will  distinguish reports with filename - each history report is named with account number an
HotKey Trade
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
Утилиты
HotKey Trade is a fast-execution panel that lets you trade with just the press of a key. Open BUY (C), SELL (V), or close all (X) orders instantly, without menus or clicks. Additionally, you can adjust the lot size with the ↑↓ arrows and view P&L, margin, and lot size in real time. Ideal for scalpers, manual traders, and those who value speed. Key-based operation - P&L and margin display - Dynamic lot size control - Compatible with any symbol and timeframe Key to BUY (Default: C) Key to SELL (De
Close all with one click
Jun Xiao
Утилиты
Этот инструмент поможет вам закрыть все открытые ордера одним щелчком мыши, просто нажмите «Закрыть все». Если вы хотите закрыть только прибыльные ордера, нажмите кнопку «Закрыть прибыльные», после нажатия все плавающие ордера будут закрыты; Если вы хотите закрыть только ордера с плавающими убытками, нажмите кнопку «Закрыть убыточные», после нажатия все ордера с плавающими убытками будут закрыты.
Percentage Trailing Stop Expert
Udeme Anietie Okon
Утилиты
This EA trails your stops based on percentage of current TP, for both manually and auto-opened trades.   You can edit the percentage value in the inputs. Trailing stop   is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. T railing stop  is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage you
Keyboard Trading MT5
Michael Mcbride
Утилиты
Keyboard Trading MT5 — это утилита с горячими клавишами MT5. Чтобы торговать с помощью горячих клавиш, график, на который загружен советник, должен быть активным (нажатым мышкой). Если открыто много позиций, перемещается стоп-лосс соответствует первой сделке, а остальные необходимо настроить. с помощью мыши.   Входы на выбор:   1. Добавьте примечания 1 и 2 для отображения в левом верхнем углу. 1. Размер лота (минимум 0,01) 2. СтопЛосс и ТейкПрофит в пунктах (0 = отключено): применяютс
Simple Telegram Notification
Rian Rassetiadi
Утилиты
Simple Telegram Notification – Stay Informed on Your MT5 Trading Activity! Stay connected with your MetaTrader 5 trading activity using Simple Telegram Notification , the Expert Advisor that sends real-time notifications to your Telegram app whenever orders are opened, modified, or closed . Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you’ll always be up-to-date with critical trading information. Key Features: Order Notifications : Receive instant Telegram alerts whenever an order is opened, mod
MultiCharts Symbols Changer MT5 Lite
Fabrizio Malavasi
5 (1)
Утилиты
This utility can compare simultaneously time frames of different instruments and keep under control   the nine major time frames  of an instrument. It is composed by two changers, a crosshair and some additional components : the  multicharts time frames changer   is designed to  compare  simultaneously  up to thirty time frames  of different symbols with the  keyboard or the button the multicharts symbols changer can  link up to nine charts and control simultaneously the nine major time frame b
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
Auto Symbol Switcher
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 – Watchlist Rotation for Multi-Asset Charts Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 is a utility panel that automatically cycles the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for traders who follow many markets and want the chart to move through a watchlist without clicking symbols one by one. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any trades and it does not change your account in any way. You can use the panel for Forex, indices, c
Spread and Swap monitor
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (1)
Утилиты
Индикатор для определения размера спреда, свопа, разрешенных дилинговым центром уровней для установки стоп ордеров и стоп лоссов от текущей цены,  а также риска 1 пункта в валюте депозита. Индикатор информирует трейдера о возможных дополнительных затратах или прибылях в случае переноса позиции на следующую торговую сессию по конкретному торговому инструменту, о размерах спреда, а также о удаленности размещения отложенных ордеров, стоп лосса, трейлингу прибыли. Кроме того, индикатор сообщает трей
Master Close via Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
Утилиты
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -  
Multi trades update
Abdelaziz Omar Abdelaziz Nader
Утилиты
Core Features: Profit Target Control: Automatically closes all open positions once a defined total profit value is reached. Drawdown Protection: Monitors total floating losses and closes all trades if the loss exceeds a set percentage of the account balance. Trading Halt on Target: Automatically stops further trading once a desired percentage profit of account balance is achieved. Dynamic SL/ TP Adjustment: Optionally adjusts Take Profit and Stop Loss for all open trades to pr
FREE
Auto risk manager PRO MT5
Igor Chugay
Утилиты
AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO: ваш партнёр в торговле на Форекс! AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT4  версия для мт4  Demo версия + подробное описание   Перестаньте терять деньги из-за эмоций! Пора доверить управление рисками профессиональному алгоритму. Представьте ситуацию: рынок резко идёт против вашей позиции, а вы в это время спите, работаете или проводите время с семьёй. Обычная история? С Auto Risk Manager Pro — больше нет! Преимущества: Революционный подход к управлению рисками  Автоматическая защита кап
Binaries Trend Analyzer Educational Tool
Juan Manuel Scandizzo
Утилиты
English: Binarias_Script.mq5 is a technical script designed for binary options traders who wish to evaluate the market from a multi-timeframe, multi-indicator perspective (M15, M5, M1). This tool does not trade , but rather provides a structured signal assessment for manual decision-making. ️ Highlighted Features: CALL/PUT signal analysis with confidence percentages. Validations include: EMA21, MACD, RSI, ADX, ATR, CCI, Donchian Channel, volume, and structure. On-screen output with clear si
Diagram of Trades
Jinsong Zhang
Утилиты
Скрипт показывает статистику торговли за указанный период. Например, если вы хотите получить статистику торгов победителя ATC2010 ( bobsley ): Войдите на его счет под инвесторским паролем (MetaTrader5); Откройте график рабочего символа советника (EURUSD); Запустите скрипт на графике; В поле "date from" введите "2010.10.1", и вы увидите статистику его торговли.
Risk control of your Robots for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
Советник Risk Controller, программа позволяющая контролировать общий риск ваших торговых советников на счету. С помощью данной программы вы можете контролировать максимальный риск, который будет допустим на счете для всех советников. К примеру, вы поставили риск 30% максимальной просадки, значит если ваши торговые роботы по equity превысят риск в 30%, Risk Controller закроет все позиции советников, а так же может закрыть все открытые графики, тем самым не позволив советникам далее работать. Сове
Auto Close Trades at Percentage MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Утилиты
If you prefer manual trading and open multiple trades then this utility is just made for you. This is a simple utility which will close all your open trades at TP1, TP2 and TP3 by the given input percentage. NOTE: - This utility is helpful for multiple trades only (not for a single trade). You can set three Take Profit levels/targets at three Percentages to close trades partially. Inputs Explained: 1. TP 1 Pips - here you can set the first Take Profit Target in Pips for all trades combined. 2. 
RenkoChart EA
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
4.6 (5)
Утилиты
The RenkoChart tool presents an innovative and highly flexible approach to visualizing market data in MetaTrader 5. This expert creates a custom symbol with Renko bricks directly on the chart, displaying accurate prices at the respective opening date/time for each brick. This feature makes it possible to apply any indicator to the Renko chart. Furthermore, this tool also allows access to historical brick data through native methods in the MQL5 programming language, such as iOpen, iHigh, iLow and
FREE
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
Утилиты
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
Click and Go Trade Manager MT5
Victor Christiaanse
5 (2)
Утилиты
Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders, y
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 Free
Kin Hang Tan
Утилиты
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
FREE
Auto Close Timer Ultimate
WenMing Yang
1 (1)
Утилиты
AutoCloseTimer позволяет закрывать позиции и удалять отложенные ордера в определенное время. Применение Загрузите и перетащите AutoCloseTimer на график. Включите опцию "Разрешить авто-торговлю" на вкладке "Общие". Установите параметры на вкладке "Входные параметры". Примечание: Время закрытия должно быть позже текущего рыночного времени. Входные параметры CloseSymbol - предусмотрены 2 опции SymBol Of Chart - закрыть символ текущего графика All Symbols - закрыть все символы CloseTimerDay - уста
Reverse Copier for Prop Firms
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Утилиты
Instructions for Using Reverse Copier EA Attach EA to Charts Open MetaTrader and attach the EA to any chart on both accounts (master & slave). Make sure AutoTrading is enabled. Master Account (Signal Sender) Set Mode = Master in EA settings. This account will send trade signals. Slave Account (Signal Receiver) Set Mode = Slave in EA settings. This account will receive trades in reverse (opposite direction). Lot Multiplier In Slave EA settings, set Multiplier to control lot size. Example: 1.0
TP SL Calculator
Pham
Утилиты
For MT4: TP SL Calculator for MT4 This tool helps you to automatically calculate profit at Take - Profit price and loss at Stop - Loss price. Feature: - Calculate profit at TP price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with TP price is greater than 0. Profit is expressed in money and points. - Calculate loss at SL price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with SL price is greater than 0.   Loss is
TendecialCX
Yojhan Estiven Villalba Suarez
Индикаторы
Ayuda a interpretar la tendencia del precio de mercado de acuerdo a las mediciones en tiempo real, ideal para reforzar los resultados mostrados por el RSI  las bandas de Bollinguer. Recuerde que el mercado de instrumentos financieros es altamente volatil, no opere con dinero que ponga en riesgo su estabilidad financiera. Solo use fondos que este dispuesto a perder. Resultados pasados no garantizan resultados futuros. Mantenga Siempre control sobre el riesgo.
FA Crosshair Plus
Danan Pooladi
Утилиты
Global crosshair for spotting levels and positions on multiple chart (timeframes). Features: Toggle with middle click (replace default MT5 crosshair). Toggle with HotKey shortcut and on chart button. Multi instance feature. (every chart can draw separate instance). Customizable Display Style. (color / line style / ex.) Global crosshair for spotting levels and positions on multiple chart (timeframes).
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (145)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Утилиты
HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для позиций - Перевод в безубыток и трейлинг стоп-лосса - Интуитивно понятный,  адаптивный, настраиваемый интерфейс - Визуализация сессий и сильных алгоритмических уровней - Любые активы и тип
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Утилиты
Grid Manual — это торговая панель для работы с сеточными стратегиями. Утилита универсальная, имеет гибкие настройки и понятный интерфейс. Работает с сеткой ордеров не только в сторону усреднения убытков, но и в сторону наращивания прибыли. Трейдеру не нужно создавать и сопровождать сетку ордеров, это сделает утилита. Достаточно открыть ордер и Grid manual автоматически создаст ему сетку ордеров и будет сопровождать его до самого закрытия. Полная инструкция и демо-версия здесь . Основные особенно
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Утилиты
Советник Риск Менеджер для МТ5, очень важная и по моему мнению необходимая программа для каждого трейдера. С помощью данного советника вы сможете контролировать  риск на вашем торговом счету. Контроль риска и прибыли может осуществляться как в  денежном $ эквиваленте так и в % процентном. Для работы советника просто прикрепите его на график валютной пары и выставите значения допустимого риска в валюте депозита или в % от текущего баланса.   [ Инструкция с описанием настроек ] Функции советника
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Утилиты
UTM Manager — это интуитивно понятный и простой в использовании инструмент, предлагающий быстрое и эффективное исполнение сделок. Одной из выдающихся функций является режим «Игнорировать спред», который позволяет вам торговать по цене свечей, полностью игнорируя спреды (например, позволяет торговать парами с более высокими спредами на LTF, избегая выхода из сделок из-за спреда). Еще одним ключевым аспектом UTM Manager является его уникальный локальный копировщик сделок, позволяющий гибко запуска
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Утилиты
Риск-менеджер позволяет контролировать свою торговую активность и защищать от убытков. Настройки теперь организованы в логические группы, что упрощает конфигурацию различных параметров риска. При превышении любого лимита риск-менеджер может принудительно закрыть открытые позиции, остановить работу других советников и даже полностью закрыть терминал, чтобы предотвратить эмоциональную торговлю, не соответствующую вашей торговой стратегии. Настройки Risk Manager Защита Счета Check min equity limit
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
AI Trade Analyzer — интеллектуальный инструмент рыночного анализа, реализованный в формате индикатора. Программа визуализирует сигналы на графике и помогает трейдеру оценивать рыночную ситуацию на основе технических индикаторов и новостного фона. Поддерживаемые модели: Совместимо с новейшими версиями ChatGPT — GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 и GPT-3.5-turbo . Модель GPT-5.1 обеспечивает максимально точный анализ, расширенное понимание контекста и сложных торговых ситуаций. GPT-4o — сбаланси
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Утилиты
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв