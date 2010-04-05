Risk manager shield

1.Multi-horizon telemetry: calculates profit, equity drawdown, open positions, and positions opened today for each period, feeding both the report tab and the risk engine. 


2.Draggable on-chart console with twin tabs—Report for at-a-glance P/L & drawdown plus the Unlock Trading button, and Risk Manager for editing thresholds, timeouts, and toggles without opening MetaTrader dialogs. 


3.Fully configurable rule stack: every limit offers Alert, Push, Email, Close Positions, Close Orders, Lock Trading, Disable Until Next Period, and Disable After Activation switches, each with its own notification cooldown timer to prevent spam.


4.Precision inputs: numeric fields for each threshold, per-rule notification timeout, and a global retry counter for trade closure attempts, all persisted to RiskManagerPro.dat for seamless restarts.


5.Symbol scope & P/L source switches let you run the guardian across the whole account or only the chart symbol, with or without unrealized profit, so the same EA adapts to scalping, swing, or prop-firm rule sets.


6.Automated enforcement: once a rule triggers, the EA sends the chosen notifications, deletes pending orders, exits positions with retry logic, locks trading, and schedules resumption or permanent disablement exactly as configured.


7.Built-in trade bans: daily-loss bans persist until the next session and require a manual unlock, preventing accidental revenge trading and obeying prop-firm cooldowns. 


8.Timer-driven engine (default 5 seconds) guarantees rule evaluation even when the market is flat or the chart is idle, so protections never sleep.
Produtos recomendados
MrRexo Trade Panel
ARKADIUSZ KROL MULTIPRO
Utilitários
A detailed description of the panel, along with access to a fully functional demo version (note: the demo does not allow opening positions), is available at http://mrtp.eu . MrRexo Trade Panel MrRexo Trade Panel is an Expert Advisor designed for manual trade management in MetaTrader 5. The panel provides tools for order execution, position control, and market structure visualization directly on the chart. It supports both hedging and netting account types. Main Functions 1. Position Sizing
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
Utilitários
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
Focus Time Line
Gakko Takahashi
Utilitários
Capture facilmente o "tempo desejado" em um instante. Sincronização definitiva para análise multi-timeframe. Onde exatamente está no tempo gráfico menor aquele ponto que você marcou no maior? Não é mais necessário perder tempo rolando o gráfico para encontrá-lo novamente. Foque com alta precisão no ponto de tempo desejado, não apenas em um único gráfico, mas sincronizando vários simultaneamente. Elimine o "estresse de busca" e eleve a precisão da sua análise ao limite. Uma ferramenta especializa
Virtual TP SL TS
Andrei Sviatlichny
Utilitários
Torne seus níveis Take Profit, Stop Loss e Trailing Stop invisíveis para o corretor! Opção principal: STEALTH MODE Virtual Trailing Stop Virtual Take Profit Ponto de equilíbrio virtual Virtual Stop Loss Vida útil dos pedidos virtuais AVISO: O Expert Advisor não faz pedidos sozinho. Você mesmo deve abrir os pedidos (inclusive por meio do painel de Especialistas) ou usar um Especialista terceirizado em outro gráfico do mesmo par de moedas. Especifique o número mágico "-1" nas configurações do Espe
Simple History Statistics MT5
Filip Valkovic
Utilitários
Simple Stats is utility for trades history management. (works as Expert Advisor) Allowing you to:   see trading performance for each symbol separately , and so it     helps you to find the M0ST and the W0RST profitable type of trades  based on past results. filters: see only manual trades see only EA trades see only EA trades from one specific Magic Number select time period for history SS will  distinguish reports with filename - each history report is named with account number an
HotKey Trade
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
Utilitários
HotKey Trade é um painel de execução rápida que permite operar com apenas um toque de tecla. Abre ordens de COMPRA (C), VENDA (V) ou fecha todas (X) instantaneamente, sem menus nem cliques. Além disso, você pode ajustar o lote com as setas ↑↓ e visualizar P&L, margem e tamanho do lote em tempo real. Ideal para scalpers, traders manuais e quem valoriza a velocidade. Operacional com teclas, Visualização de P&L e margem, Controle dinâmico do lote, Compatível com qualquer símbolo e temporalidade Te
Close all with one click
Jun Xiao
Utilitários
This tool can help you close all open orders with one click, just click "Close all". If you only want to close profitable orders, click the "Close profitable" button. After clicking, all floating orders will be closed; If you only want to close the orders with floating losses, click the "Close losable" button. After clicking, all orders with floating losses will be closed. This tool has been tested for a year. The one-click position closing function is very complete, the position closing is time
Percentage Trailing Stop Expert
Udeme Anietie Okon
Utilitários
This EA trails your stops based on percentage of current TP, for both manually and auto-opened trades.   You can edit the percentage value in the inputs. Trailing stop   is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. T railing stop  is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage you
Keyboard Trading MT5
Michael Mcbride
Utilitários
Keyboard Trading MT5 é um utilitário MT5 de teclas de atalho O gráfico no qual o EA está carregado deve ser o gráfico ativo (clicado com o mouse) para poder negociar com as teclas de atalho. Se muitas posições forem abertas, o stoploss movido é o da primeira negociação, mas o restante precisa ser ajustado com o mouse.   Entradas para escolher:   1. Adicione notas 1 e 2 para exibir no canto superior esquerdo 1. Tamanho do lote (mínimo 0,01) 2. StopLoss e TakeProfit em pontos (0 = desab
Simple Telegram Notification
Rian Rassetiadi
Utilitários
Simple Telegram Notification – Stay Informed on Your MT5 Trading Activity! Stay connected with your MetaTrader 5 trading activity using Simple Telegram Notification , the Expert Advisor that sends real-time notifications to your Telegram app whenever orders are opened, modified, or closed . Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you’ll always be up-to-date with critical trading information. Key Features: Order Notifications : Receive instant Telegram alerts whenever an order is opened, mod
MultiCharts Symbols Changer MT5 Lite
Fabrizio Malavasi
5 (1)
Utilitários
This utility can compare simultaneously time frames of different instruments and keep under control   the nine major time frames  of an instrument. It is composed by two changers, a crosshair and some additional components : the  multicharts time frames changer   is designed to  compare  simultaneously  up to thirty time frames  of different symbols with the  keyboard or the button the multicharts symbols changer can  link up to nine charts and control simultaneously the nine major time frame b
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilitários
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
Auto Symbol Switcher
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 – Watchlist Rotation for Multi-Asset Charts Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 is a utility panel that automatically cycles the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for traders who follow many markets and want the chart to move through a watchlist without clicking symbols one by one. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any trades and it does not change your account in any way. You can use the panel for Forex, indices, c
Spread and Swap monitor
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (1)
Utilitários
O indicador tem o objetivo de determinar o tamanho do spread e swap, a distância para configurar ordens pendentes, stop loss permitido com o preço atual e o risco por 1 ponto na moeda de depósito. O indicador informa ao trader sobre possíveis despesas e os lucros adicionais relacionados com a transferência de uma posição para a próxima sessão de negociação do instrumento financeiro. Ele também informa sobre o tamanho do spread, a distância das ordens pendentes, stop loss e o trailing stop a part
Master Close via Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilitários
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -  
Multi trades update
Abdelaziz Omar Abdelaziz Nader
Utilitários
Core Features: Profit Target Control: Automatically closes all open positions once a defined total profit value is reached. Drawdown Protection: Monitors total floating losses and closes all trades if the loss exceeds a set percentage of the account balance. Trading Halt on Target: Automatically stops further trading once a desired percentage profit of account balance is achieved. Dynamic SL/ TP Adjustment: Optionally adjusts Take Profit and Stop Loss for all open trades to pr
FREE
Auto risk manager PRO MT5
Igor Chugay
Utilitários
AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO: o seu parceiro no trading Forex! AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT4 — versão para MT4 Versão demo + descrição detalhada Pare de perder dinheiro por causa das emoções! É hora de confiar a gestão de risco a um algoritmo profissional. Imagine a situação: o mercado se move rapidamente contra a sua posição enquanto você está dormindo, trabalhando ou passando tempo com a família. História comum? Com o Auto Risk Manager Pro — nunca mais! Vantagens: Abordagem revolucionária para gestão de
Binaries Trend Analyzer Educational Tool
Juan Manuel Scandizzo
Utilitários
English: Binarias_Script.mq5 is a technical script designed for binary options traders who wish to evaluate the market from a multi-timeframe, multi-indicator perspective (M15, M5, M1). This tool does not trade , but rather provides a structured signal assessment for manual decision-making. ️ Highlighted Features: CALL/PUT signal analysis with confidence percentages. Validations include: EMA21, MACD, RSI, ADX, ATR, CCI, Donchian Channel, volume, and structure. On-screen output with clear si
Diagram of Trades
Jinsong Zhang
Utilitários
The script shows statistics of trades for the specified period. For example, if you want to know the details of trades of the ATC2010 Winner ( bobsley ): Login with his account using the investor (read-only) password (MetaTrader5); Open the chart of his trading symbol (EURUSD); Run this script on the chart; Specify 2010.10.1 in "date from", and the diagram will be shown.
Risk control of your Robots for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, um programa que permite controlar o risco total de seus consultores de negociação em sua conta. Com este programa, você pode controlar o risco máximo que será permitido na conta de todos os conselheiros. Por exemplo, você define o risco de 30% do rebaixamento máximo, o que significa que se seus robôs de negociação de ações excederem o risco de 30%, o Controlador de Risco fechará todas as posições dos consultores e também poderá fechar todos os gráficos abertos, p
Auto Close Trades at Percentage MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilitários
If you prefer manual trading and open multiple trades then this utility is just made for you. This is a simple utility which will close all your open trades at TP1, TP2 and TP3 by the given input percentage. NOTE: - This utility is helpful for multiple trades only (not for a single trade). You can set three Take Profit levels/targets at three Percentages to close trades partially. Inputs Explained: 1. TP 1 Pips - here you can set the first Take Profit Target in Pips for all trades combined. 2. 
RenkoChart EA
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
4.6 (5)
Utilitários
A ferramenta RenkoChart cria um símbolo personalizado com tijolos Renko diretamente no gráfico, exibindo preços precisos na respectiva data/hora de abertura para cada tijolo. Essa característica possibilita a aplicação de qualquer expert ao gráfico Renko. Além disso, esta ferramenta permite também o acesso aos dados históricos dos tijolos através de métodos nativos na linguagem de programação MQL5, como iOpen, iHigh, iLow e iClose, por exemplo. Informações Importantes: O renko gerado na inicia
FREE
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
Utilitários
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
Click and Go Trade Manager MT5
Victor Christiaanse
5 (2)
Utilitários
Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders, y
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 Free
Kin Hang Tan
Utilitários
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
FREE
Auto Close Timer Ultimate
WenMing Yang
1 (1)
Utilitários
AutoCloseTimer allows you to close positions and delete pending orders at a specified time. Usage Download and drag and drop AutoCloseTimer onto the chart. Check Allow AutoTrading in Common tab. Set parameters in Inputs tab. Notice: The close time must be later than the current market time. Input Parameters CloseSymbol - there are 2 options SymBol Of Chart - just close the symbol of the current chart All Symbols - close all symbols CloseTimerDay - specify a day for AutoCloseTimer. The default
Reverse Copier for Prop Firms
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Utilitários
Instructions for Using Reverse Copier EA Attach EA to Charts Open MetaTrader and attach the EA to any chart on both accounts (master & slave). Make sure AutoTrading is enabled. Master Account (Signal Sender) Set Mode = Master in EA settings. This account will send trade signals. Slave Account (Signal Receiver) Set Mode = Slave in EA settings. This account will receive trades in reverse (opposite direction). Lot Multiplier In Slave EA settings, set Multiplier to control lot size. Example: 1.0
TP SL Calculator
Pham
Utilitários
For MT4: TP SL Calculator for MT4 This tool helps you to automatically calculate profit at Take - Profit price and loss at Stop - Loss price. Feature: - Calculate profit at TP price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with TP price is greater than 0. Profit is expressed in money and points. - Calculate loss at SL price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with SL price is greater than 0.   Loss is
TendecialCX
Yojhan Estiven Villalba Suarez
Indicadores
Ayuda a interpretar la tendencia del precio de mercado de acuerdo a las mediciones en tiempo real, ideal para reforzar los resultados mostrados por el RSI  las bandas de Bollinguer. Recuerde que el mercado de instrumentos financieros es altamente volatil, no opere con dinero que ponga en riesgo su estabilidad financiera. Solo use fondos que este dispuesto a perder. Resultados pasados no garantizan resultados futuros. Mantenga Siempre control sobre el riesgo.
FA Crosshair Plus
Danan Pooladi
Utilitários
Global crosshair for spotting levels and positions on multiple chart (timeframes). Features: Toggle with middle click (replace default MT5 crosshair). Toggle with HotKey shortcut and on chart button. Multi instance feature. (every chart can draw separate instance). Customizable Display Style. (color / line style / ex.) Global crosshair for spotting levels and positions on multiple chart (timeframes).
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitários
"Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitários
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor Risk Manager para MT5 é um programa muito importante e, na minha opinião, necessário para todos os traders. Com este Expert Advisor você poderá controlar o risco em sua conta de negociação. O controle de risco e lucro pode ser realizado tanto em termos monetários quanto em termos percentuais. Para que o Expert Advisor funcione, basta anexá-lo ao gráfico de pares de moedas e definir os valores de risco aceitáveis ​​na moeda de depósito ou em % do saldo atual. [Instruction for
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Utilitários
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Utilitários
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário