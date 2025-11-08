Volume Profiles Maxed

1
📊 Advanced Volume Profile Indicator for MT5

Transform your trading with professional-grade volume analysis. This comprehensive volume profile indicator delivers institutional-quality market insights with multiple profile types, advanced alert system, and customizable display options.

KEY FEATURES

Multiple Profile Types

  • Visible Range Profile: Analyzes volume within the current chart window

  • Fixed Range Profile: Custom date range analysis with visual markers

  • Session Profile: Automatic daily/weekly/monthly session breakdowns

  • Rolling Period Profile: Dynamic moving period analysis

Professional Display Styles

  • Traditional Bars: Classic horizontal volume bars

  • Heat Map: Color-coded intensity visualization

  • Outline Only: Clean minimalist borders

  • Split Buy/Sell Volume: Separate buy/sell volume display with custom colors

Advanced Alert System

  • 7 Alert Types: POC Touch/Break, Value Area Entry/Exit, Volume Spikes, Exhaustion, Pattern Breakouts

  • Multi-Channel Delivery: Sound, Popup, Push Notifications, Email

  • Smart Cooldown: Prevents alert spam with customizable intervals

  • Volume Spike Detection: Configurable multiplier-based anomaly detection

Point of Control (POC) and Value Area

  • Automatic POC Calculation: Identifies highest volume price levels

  • Customizable Value Area: Adjustable percentage (default 70%)

  • Visual Indicators: Colored lines with customizable styles and widths

  • Real-time Updates: Dynamic recalculation as new data arrives

INPUT PARAMETERS GUIDE

Profile Type and Calculation

  • Profile Type: Choose between Visible Range, Fixed Range, Session, or Rolling

  • Number of Bars: Volume distribution resolution (default: 100)

  • Lookback Bars: Historical range for visible profiles (default: 70)

  • Rolling Period: Period length for rolling profiles (default: 20)

  • Fixed Start/End Dates: Custom range boundaries with visual markers

Session Profile Settings

  • Session Type: Daily, Weekly, or Monthly session boundaries

  • Session Width %: Profile extension as percentage of session duration (default: 70%)

  • Max Sessions: Number of concurrent sessions to display (default: 5)

Display and Styling

  • Display Style: Traditional Bars, Heat Map, Outline, or Split Volume

  • Profile Width: Maximum width as % of chart (default: 40%)

  • Color Customization: Main profile, heat map zones, buy/sell volumes

  • Background Drawing: Option to draw behind/in front of candles

  • Volume Text Display: Show/hide volume numbers with adjustable size

Profile Positioning

  • Attachment Point: Right Wall, Left Wall, or Vertical Line attachment

  • Profile Offset: Fine-tune positioning with percentage offset

  • Full Window Mode: Use entire visible chart vs. range selection

  • Range Lines: Dual-line range selection with customizable colors

POC and Value Area

  • POC Display: Toggle Point of Control line with custom color/width

  • Value Area Display: Toggle VA boundaries with style options

  • VA Percentage: Adjust value area coverage (default: 70%)

  • Line Styles: Solid, Dashed, Dotted options

Alert Configuration

  • Master Alert Switch: Global enable/disable

  • Individual Alert Types: Granular control over each alert type

  • Volume Spike Settings: Multiplier threshold for spike detection

  • Cooldown Period: Prevent alert flooding (default: 5 minutes)

  • Delivery Methods: Sound files, popup windows, push notifications, email

  • Custom Messages: Personalized alert subjects and sounds

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Compatibility: All symbols and timeframes

  • Resource Usage: Optimized for minimal CPU/memory impact

  • Updates: Real-time calculation with smart refresh logic

  • Persistence: Settings saved between sessions



