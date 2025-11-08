Volume Profiles Maxed
- Indicateurs
- Bernard Kimani Mugwe
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
📊 Advanced Volume Profile Indicator for MT5
Transform your trading with professional-grade volume analysis. This comprehensive volume profile indicator delivers institutional-quality market insights with multiple profile types, advanced alert system, and customizable display options.**
🚀 Key Features
**Multiple Profile Types**
- **Visible Range Profile**: Analyzes volume within the current chart window
- **Fixed Range Profile**: Custom date range analysis with visual markers
- **Session Profile**: Automatic daily/weekly/monthly session breakdowns
- **Rolling Period Profile**: Dynamic moving period analysis
**Professional Display Styles**
- **Traditional Bars**: Classic horizontal volume bars
- **Heat Map**: Color-coded intensity visualization
- **Outline Only**: Clean minimalist borders
- **Split Buy/Sell Volume**: Separate buy/sell volume display with custom colors
**Advanced Alert System**
- **7 Alert Types**: POC Touch/Break, Value Area Entry/Exit, Volume Spikes, Exhaustion, Pattern Breakouts
- **Multi-Channel Delivery**: Sound, Popup, Push Notifications, Email
- **Smart Cooldown**: Prevents alert spam with customizable intervals
- **Volume Spike Detection**: Configurable multiplier-based anomaly detection
**Point of Control (POC) & Value Area**
- **Automatic POC Calculation**: Identifies highest volume price levels
- **Customizable Value Area**: Adjustable percentage (default 70%)
- **Visual Indicators**: Colored lines with customizable styles and widths
- **Real-time Updates**: Dynamic recalculation as new data arrives
⚙️ Input Parameters Guide
**Profile Type & Calculation**
- **Profile Type**: Choose between Visible Range, Fixed Range, Session, or Rolling
- **Number of Bars**: Volume distribution resolution (default: 100)
- **Lookback Bars**: Historical range for visible profiles (default: 70)
- **Rolling Period**: Period length for rolling profiles (default: 20)
- **Fixed Start/End Dates**: Custom range boundaries with visual markers
**Session Profile Settings**
- **Session Type**: Daily, Weekly, or Monthly session boundaries
- **Session Width %**: Profile extension as percentage of session duration (default: 70%)
- **Max Sessions**: Number of concurrent sessions to display (default: 5)
**Display & Styling**
- **Display Style**: Traditional Bars, Heat Map, Outline, or Split Volume
- **Profile Width**: Maximum width as % of chart (default: 40%)
- **Color Customization**: Main profile, heat map zones, buy/sell volumes
- **Background Drawing**: Option to draw behind/in front of candles
- **Volume Text Display**: Show/hide volume numbers with adjustable size
**Profile Positioning**
- **Attachment Point**: Right Wall, Left Wall, or Vertical Line attachment
- **Profile Offset**: Fine-tune positioning with percentage offset
- **Full Window Mode**: Use entire visible chart vs. range selection
- **Range Lines**: Dual-line range selection with customizable colors
**POC & Value Area**
- **POC Display**: Toggle Point of Control line with custom color/width
- **Value Area Display**: Toggle VA boundaries with style options
- **VA Percentage**: Adjust value area coverage (default: 70%)
- **Line Styles**: Solid, Dashed, Dotted options
**Alert Configuration**
- **Master Alert Switch**: Global enable/disable
- **Individual Alert Types**: Granular control over each alert type
- **Volume Spike Settings**: Multiplier threshold for spike detection
- **Cooldown Period**: Prevent alert flooding (default: 5 minutes)
- **Delivery Methods**: Sound files, popup windows, push notifications, email
- **Custom Messages**: Personalized alert subjects and sounds
📋 Technical Specifications
- **Platform**: MetaTrader 5
- **Compatibility**: All symbols and timeframes
- **Resource Usage**: Optimized for minimal CPU/memory impact
- **Updates**: Real-time calculation with smart refresh logic
- **Persistence**: Settings saved between sessions