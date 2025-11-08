Volume Profiles Maxed

Robust Range Breakout Bernard Kimani Mugwe Experts

The Robust Range Breakout EA is a powerful and fully automated trading tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade one of the most proven strategies in the market: session breakouts . This expert advisor precisely identifies the high and low of a specific time window and strategically places trades when the price breaks out of this range. Built for serious traders, this EA avoids all dangerous strategies. It does not use grid, martingale, averaging down, or any other high-risk money management tech