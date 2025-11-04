Pro Risk Manager MT5
- Utilities
- Goran Matev
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 12 December 2025
🛡️ ProRiskManager: Professional Trade Management for MT5
Stop guessing lot sizes. Start trading like a professional.
ProRiskManager is a visual trade management tool that calculates perfect position sizes and manages your trades automatically. Set your risk percentage once, focus on your strategy, and let the EA handle the math.
📖 New to ProRiskManager?
👉 Read the Complete User Guide (5 min read)
⚡ Core Features
💰 Smart Position Sizing
- Automatic Lot Calculation: Set your risk % (e.g., 1%) and the EA calculates exact lot size based on your Stop Loss distance
- Visual SL Line: Click +/- buttons or drag the line directly in the chart to set your Stop Loss
- Broker Compliance: Respects min/max lot sizes and step values automatically
🎯 One-Click Execution
- Market Orders: Instant BUY/SELL with perfect sizing
- Pending Orders: Set visual entry lines for Limit/Stop orders
- Clean Dashboard: All controls in one minimizable panel
🛡️ Automated Trade Management
- Auto-Breakeven: Moves Stop Loss to entry after X% profit (protects capital)
- Smart Trailing: Locks profits in steps without getting stopped by noise
- Group Trailing: Manages multiple positions on same symbol as one basket
- Auto-Cleanup: Deletes expired pending orders by time or duration
👤 Perfect For
- Prop Firm Traders: Strict risk management required to pass challenges
- Swing Traders: Set and forget trade management
- Scalpers: Fast execution with instant lot calculation
- Beginners: Learn proper position sizing from Day 1
🚀 Quick Start
1. Drag EA to any chart
2. Set your Risk % in inputs (e.g., 1%)
3. Use +/- buttons to set Stop Loss visually
4. Click BUY or SELL – position opens with perfect lot size
5. EA manages Breakeven and Trailing automatically
📋 Important Notes
✅ Works with ANY broker (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals)
✅ Works on ANY timeframe
✅ Does NOT open trades automatically (manual trading tool)
✅ Does NOT provide signals (you control the strategy)
💡 Want More?
PRO version includes Daily Loss Limits, Stealth Mode (hidden SL/TP), and Web Analytics Dashboard.
