Pro Risk Manager MT5
- Goran Matev
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Stop calculating lot sizes manually.
Stop watching trades give back profits.
Stop stressing about when to move your stop loss.
🎯 Transform Your Trading with Smart Risk Management
Pro Risk Manager does it all for you - automatically, intelligently, and consistently.
⚡ What Makes This Different?
Instant Risk Calculation
Enter your desired stop loss price, and the EA instantly calculates the perfect lot size based on your risk percentage. No calculators, no spreadsheets, no guessing.
Automatic Breakeven Protection
When your trade reaches a configurable profit target, the EA automatically moves your stop loss to breakeven (plus a small profit buffer). Your risk becomes zero - automatically.
Intelligent Trailing Stop
Unlike traditional trailing stops that move with every pip, Pro Risk Manager uses fixed profit steps. It only trails when your profit reaches meaningful milestones, protecting your gains without getting stopped out by minor retracements.
Visual Clarity
Two color-coded lines on your chart show you exactly:
- 🔵 Blue Line: Where price needs to go for the next trailing step
- 🟠 Orange Line: Where your stop loss will be after that step
No guessing. Complete transparency.
🚀 Key Features
Risk Management
- ✅ Automatic lot size calculation based on % of free margin
- ✅ Works with any risk percentage (0.5% - 10%)
- ✅ Supports all account currencies
- ✅ Compatible with all symbols (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities)
- ✅ Respects broker lot size limits
Breakeven System
- ✅ Configurable trigger (default: 50% of your risk)
- ✅ Adjustable offset to secure a small profit
- ✅ Set once, works forever
- ✅ Never lose on a winning trade again
Smart Trailing Stop
- ✅ Fixed step size (no random trailing)
- ✅ Trails in % of your original risk
- ✅ Configurable profit lock percentage
- ✅ Never gives back significant profits
- ✅ Accumulates secured profit with each step
User Interface
- ✅ Clean, professional GUI panel
- ✅ One-click BUY/SELL execution
- ✅ Real-time risk & lot size display
- ✅ Active trades status
- ✅ Visual lines on chart (optional)
- ✅ Comprehensive logging
Multi-Trade Support
- ✅ Manages multiple positions simultaneously
- ✅ Each trade independently managed
- ✅ Unique visual lines per trade
- ✅ No conflicts or interference
💼 Perfect For
Day Traders
Set tight parameters for quick scalps with fast breakeven protection.
Swing Traders
Use wider steps to let profits run while securing gains progressively.
Part-Time Traders
Set it and forget it - the EA protects your trades even when you're not watching.
Risk-Conscious Traders
Never risk more than you planned - lot sizes calculated perfectly every time.
Beginner Traders
Simple interface, clear visuals, automatic protection - focus on learning, not math.
📊 How It Works
Step 1: Set Your Risk
Choose your risk percentage (e.g., 2% of free margin).
Step 2: Enter Stop Loss
Type the price where you want your stop loss. The EA instantly calculates the correct lot size.
Step 3: Click BUY or SELL
One click executes the trade with perfect position sizing.
Step 4: Let the EA Work
- Trade reaches 50% profit → Breakeven activated
- Trade reaches 100% profit → First trail (locks 50%)
- Trade reaches 150% profit → Second trail (locks 100%)
- And so on...
Result
You capture meaningful profits while protecting against reversals. No babysitting required.
🎛️ Fully Customizable
Risk Management
- Risk per Trade: 0.5% - 10%
- Default Stop Loss: Manual or automatic (in pips)
Breakeven Settings
- Trigger: 25% - 100% of risk
- Offset: 0 - 50 pips
Trailing Settings
- Step Size: 25% - 200% of risk
- Lock Percentage: 30% - 100%
Visual Settings
- Show/Hide target line
- Show/Hide next SL line
- Customizable colors
- Adjustable GUI position
✨ Real-World Example
Your Setup:
- Free Margin: $10,000
- Risk: 2% = $200
- Stop Loss: 30 pips
What Happens:
- EA Calculates: Lot size = 0.67 (automatically)
- You Click: BUY button
- Trade Runs: +15 pips profit ($100)
- EA Moves SL: To breakeven + 10 pips (automatic)
- Trade Continues: +30 pips profit ($200)
- EA Trails: Locks in $100 profit (automatic)
- Trade Peaks: +50 pips profit ($333)
- Price Reverses: Hits trail SL at +40 pips
- You Keep: $267 profit (secured by EA)
Without EA: Likely gave back most profit or manually managed poorly. With EA: Systematic profit protection, zero stress.
🏆 Why Choose Pro Risk Manager?
Eliminates Emotional Trading
Your plan is executed automatically. No second-guessing, no panic, no greed.
Consistent Position Sizing
Every trade uses the exact same risk. Professional money management built-in.
Protects Your Profits
The trailing system is designed to lock gains at meaningful levels, not get shaken out by noise.
Saves Time
No more calculations, no more spreadsheets, no more watching charts all day.
Transparent Operation
Every decision logged. Every move explained. No black box.
Professional Grade
Clean code, efficient execution, tested on live accounts.
🔒 Important Notes
What This EA Does:
- ✅ Calculates lot sizes
- ✅ Executes manual trades (one-click)
- ✅ Sets breakeven automatically
- ✅ Trails stop loss intelligently
- ✅ Manages multiple positions
- ✅ Provides visual feedback
What This EA Does NOT Do:
- ❌ Open trades automatically (you decide when to trade)
- ❌ Provide trading signals
- ❌ Guarantee profits (no EA can do this)
- ❌ Work with pending orders (market execution only)
⚙️ Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3000+)
Account Types: All (Standard, ECN, Raw Spread)
Symbols: All (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals, Energies)
Timeframes: All (EA monitors tick-by-tick)
Order Type: Market execution only
Multi-Symbol: Yes (one chart per symbol)
Multi-Magic: No (use one EA per chart)
DLL Required: No
External Libraries: No
🎓 Getting Started
Installation:
- Purchase and download the EA
- Copy to MQL5/Experts/ folder
- Restart MT5
- Drag EA onto chart
- Configure parameters (or use defaults)
- Click OK
First Trade:
- Analyze chart, identify entry
- Determine stop loss price
- Enter SL in EA panel
- Check calculated lot size
- Click BUY or SELL
- Done!
🛡️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading Forex, CFDs, and other leveraged products involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool to help manage trades - it does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. Always trade with risk capital you can afford to lose. Test thoroughly on a demo account before using real money.
📞 Support & Updates
Support: Via MQL5 private messages
Response Time: Within 24 hours (usually faster)
Updates: Free for all buyers
Documentation: Included with purchase
🚀 Take Control of Your Trading Today
Stop letting emotions and poor risk management hurt your results. Let Pro Risk Manager handle the mechanics while you focus on what matters - finding good trades.
📋 FAQ
Q: Does this work with my broker?
A: Yes, it works with any MT5 broker. The EA uses standard platform functions.
Q: Can I use it on multiple charts?
A: Yes, you can run it on as many charts as you want simultaneously.
Q: Will it interfere with my manual trading?
A: No, it only manages trades opened by its BUY/SELL buttons (identified by magic number).
Q: What if I already have an open trade?
A: The EA will detect and manage it if you restart with the EA active.
Q: Can I adjust it for scalping?
A: Yes, set smaller percentages (25% BE, 25% trail steps).
Q: Does it work on demo accounts?
A: Yes, perfect for testing before going live.
Q: What if I want to close a trade manually?
A: You can close any trade anytime - the EA won't interfere.
🏅 About CYBX DOO
Professional trading software development since 2022. We build tools that traders actually use. No hype, no promises, just reliable solutions for real trading challenges.
Website: https://www.cybx.rs
Email: support@cybx.rs
