Pro Risk Manager MT5

Stop calculating lot sizes manually.

Stop watching trades give back profits.

Stop stressing about when to move your stop loss.

🎯 Transform Your Trading with Smart Risk Management

Pro Risk Manager does it all for you - automatically, intelligently, and consistently.

⚡ What Makes This Different?

Instant Risk Calculation

Enter your desired stop loss price, and the EA instantly calculates the perfect lot size based on your risk percentage. No calculators, no spreadsheets, no guessing.

Automatic Breakeven Protection

When your trade reaches a configurable profit target, the EA automatically moves your stop loss to breakeven (plus a small profit buffer). Your risk becomes zero - automatically.

Intelligent Trailing Stop

Unlike traditional trailing stops that move with every pip, Pro Risk Manager uses fixed profit steps. It only trails when your profit reaches meaningful milestones, protecting your gains without getting stopped out by minor retracements.

Visual Clarity

Two color-coded lines on your chart show you exactly:

🔵 Blue Line : Where price needs to go for the next trailing step

: Where price needs to go for the next trailing step 🟠 Orange Line: Where your stop loss will be after that step

No guessing. Complete transparency.

🚀 Key Features

Risk Management

✅ Automatic lot size calculation based on % of free margin

✅ Works with any risk percentage (0.5% - 10%)

✅ Supports all account currencies

✅ Compatible with all symbols (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities)

✅ Respects broker lot size limits

Breakeven System

✅ Configurable trigger (default: 50% of your risk)

✅ Adjustable offset to secure a small profit

✅ Set once, works forever

✅ Never lose on a winning trade again

Smart Trailing Stop

✅ Fixed step size (no random trailing)

✅ Trails in % of your original risk

✅ Configurable profit lock percentage

✅ Never gives back significant profits

✅ Accumulates secured profit with each step

User Interface

✅ Clean, professional GUI panel

✅ One-click BUY/SELL execution

✅ Real-time risk & lot size display

✅ Active trades status

✅ Visual lines on chart (optional)

✅ Comprehensive logging

Multi-Trade Support

✅ Manages multiple positions simultaneously

✅ Each trade independently managed

✅ Unique visual lines per trade

✅ No conflicts or interference

💼 Perfect For

Day Traders

Set tight parameters for quick scalps with fast breakeven protection.

Swing Traders

Use wider steps to let profits run while securing gains progressively.

Part-Time Traders

Set it and forget it - the EA protects your trades even when you're not watching.

Risk-Conscious Traders

Never risk more than you planned - lot sizes calculated perfectly every time.

Beginner Traders

Simple interface, clear visuals, automatic protection - focus on learning, not math.

📊 How It Works

Step 1: Set Your Risk

Choose your risk percentage (e.g., 2% of free margin).

Step 2: Enter Stop Loss

Type the price where you want your stop loss. The EA instantly calculates the correct lot size.

Step 3: Click BUY or SELL

One click executes the trade with perfect position sizing.

Step 4: Let the EA Work

Trade reaches 50% profit → Breakeven activated

Trade reaches 100% profit → First trail (locks 50%)

Trade reaches 150% profit → Second trail (locks 100%)

And so on...

Result

You capture meaningful profits while protecting against reversals. No babysitting required.

🎛️ Fully Customizable

Risk Management

Risk per Trade: 0.5% - 10%

Default Stop Loss: Manual or automatic (in pips)

Breakeven Settings

Trigger: 25% - 100% of risk

Offset: 0 - 50 pips

Trailing Settings

Step Size: 25% - 200% of risk

Lock Percentage: 30% - 100%

Visual Settings

Show/Hide target line

Show/Hide next SL line

Customizable colors

Adjustable GUI position

✨ Real-World Example

Your Setup:

Free Margin: $10,000

Risk: 2% = $200

Stop Loss: 30 pips

What Happens:

EA Calculates: Lot size = 0.67 (automatically) You Click: BUY button Trade Runs: +15 pips profit ($100) EA Moves SL: To breakeven + 10 pips (automatic) Trade Continues: +30 pips profit ($200) EA Trails: Locks in $100 profit (automatic) Trade Peaks: +50 pips profit ($333) Price Reverses: Hits trail SL at +40 pips You Keep: $267 profit (secured by EA)

Without EA: Likely gave back most profit or manually managed poorly. With EA: Systematic profit protection, zero stress.

🏆 Why Choose Pro Risk Manager?

Eliminates Emotional Trading

Your plan is executed automatically. No second-guessing, no panic, no greed.

Consistent Position Sizing

Every trade uses the exact same risk. Professional money management built-in.

Protects Your Profits

The trailing system is designed to lock gains at meaningful levels, not get shaken out by noise.

Saves Time

No more calculations, no more spreadsheets, no more watching charts all day.

Transparent Operation

Every decision logged. Every move explained. No black box.

Professional Grade

Clean code, efficient execution, tested on live accounts.

🔒 Important Notes

What This EA Does:

✅ Calculates lot sizes

✅ Executes manual trades (one-click)

✅ Sets breakeven automatically

✅ Trails stop loss intelligently

✅ Manages multiple positions

✅ Provides visual feedback

What This EA Does NOT Do:

❌ Open trades automatically (you decide when to trade)

❌ Provide trading signals

❌ Guarantee profits (no EA can do this)

❌ Work with pending orders (market execution only)

⚙️ Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3000+)

Account Types: All (Standard, ECN, Raw Spread)

Symbols: All (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals, Energies)

Timeframes: All (EA monitors tick-by-tick)

Order Type: Market execution only

Multi-Symbol: Yes (one chart per symbol)

Multi-Magic: No (use one EA per chart)

DLL Required: No

External Libraries: No

🎓 Getting Started

Installation:

Purchase and download the EA Copy to MQL5/Experts/ folder Restart MT5 Drag EA onto chart Configure parameters (or use defaults) Click OK

First Trade:

Analyze chart, identify entry Determine stop loss price Enter SL in EA panel Check calculated lot size Click BUY or SELL Done!

🛡️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs, and other leveraged products involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool to help manage trades - it does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. Always trade with risk capital you can afford to lose. Test thoroughly on a demo account before using real money.

📞 Support & Updates

Support: Via MQL5 private messages

Response Time: Within 24 hours (usually faster)

Updates: Free for all buyers

Documentation: Included with purchase

🚀 Take Control of Your Trading Today

Stop letting emotions and poor risk management hurt your results. Let Pro Risk Manager handle the mechanics while you focus on what matters - finding good trades.

Click "Buy Now" and transform your trading in the next 5 minutes.

📋 FAQ

Q: Does this work with my broker?

A: Yes, it works with any MT5 broker. The EA uses standard platform functions.

Q: Can I use it on multiple charts?

A: Yes, you can run it on as many charts as you want simultaneously.

Q: Will it interfere with my manual trading?

A: No, it only manages trades opened by its BUY/SELL buttons (identified by magic number).

Q: What if I already have an open trade?

A: The EA will detect and manage it if you restart with the EA active.

Q: Can I adjust it for scalping?

A: Yes, set smaller percentages (25% BE, 25% trail steps).

Q: Does it work on demo accounts?

A: Yes, perfect for testing before going live.

Q: What if I want to close a trade manually?

A: You can close any trade anytime - the EA won't interfere.

🏅 About CYBX DOO

Professional trading software development since 2022. We build tools that traders actually use. No hype, no promises, just reliable solutions for real trading challenges.

Website: https://www.cybx.rs

Email: support@cybx.rs

🔖 Tags

Risk Management, Trailing Stop, Breakeven, Position Sizing, Money Management, Trade Management, Professional EA, One-Click Trading, Visual Trading, Multi-Trade, Forex EA, Crypto EA, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Automated Protection

Copyright © 2025 CYBX DOO. All rights reserved.

MetaTrader 5 is a trademark of MetaQuotes Software Corp.