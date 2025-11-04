Pro Risk Manager MT5

🛡️ ProRiskManager: Professional Trade Management for MT5

Stop guessing lot sizes. Start trading like a professional.

ProRiskManager is a visual trade management tool that calculates perfect position sizes and manages your trades automatically. Set your risk percentage once, focus on your strategy, and let the EA handle the math.

📖 New to ProRiskManager?

👉 Read the Complete User Guide (5 min read)

⚡ Core Features

💰 Smart Position Sizing

Automatic Lot Calculation: Set your risk % (e.g., 1%) and the EA calculates exact lot size based on your Stop Loss distance

Set your risk % (e.g., 1%) and the EA calculates exact lot size based on your Stop Loss distance Visual SL Line: Click +/- buttons or drag the line directly in the chart to set your Stop Loss

Click +/- buttons or drag the line directly in the chart to set your Stop Loss Broker Compliance: Respects min/max lot sizes and step values automatically

🎯 One-Click Execution

Market Orders: Instant BUY/SELL with perfect sizing

Instant BUY/SELL with perfect sizing Pending Orders: Set visual entry lines for Limit/Stop orders

Set visual entry lines for Limit/Stop orders Clean Dashboard: All controls in one minimizable panel

🛡️ Automated Trade Management

Auto-Breakeven: Moves Stop Loss to entry after X% profit (protects capital)

Moves Stop Loss to entry after X% profit (protects capital) Smart Trailing: Locks profits in steps without getting stopped by noise

Locks profits in steps without getting stopped by noise Group Trailing: Manages multiple positions on same symbol as one basket

Manages multiple positions on same symbol as one basket Auto-Cleanup: Deletes expired pending orders by time or duration

👤 Perfect For

Prop Firm Traders: Strict risk management required to pass challenges

Strict risk management required to pass challenges Swing Traders: Set and forget trade management

Set and forget trade management Scalpers: Fast execution with instant lot calculation

Fast execution with instant lot calculation Beginners: Learn proper position sizing from Day 1

🚀 Quick Start

1. Drag EA to any chart

2. Set your Risk % in inputs (e.g., 1%)

3. Use +/- buttons to set Stop Loss visually

4. Click BUY or SELL – position opens with perfect lot size

5. EA manages Breakeven and Trailing automatically

📋 Important Notes

✅ Works with ANY broker (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals)

✅ Works on ANY timeframe

✅ Does NOT open trades automatically (manual trading tool)

✅ Does NOT provide signals (you control the strategy)

💡 Want More?

PRO version includes Daily Loss Limits, Stealth Mode (hidden SL/TP), and Web Analytics Dashboard.

Learn more: proriskmanager.com

Version 1.10 (Free) | Updated December 2025

