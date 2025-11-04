Pro Risk Manager MT5

🛡️ ProRiskManager: Professional Trade Management for MT5

Stop guessing lot sizes. Start trading like a professional.

ProRiskManager is a visual trade management tool that calculates perfect position sizes and manages your trades automatically. Set your risk percentage once, focus on your strategy, and let the EA handle the math.

📖 New to ProRiskManager?
👉 Read the Complete User Guide (5 min read)

⚡ Core Features

💰 Smart Position Sizing

  • Automatic Lot Calculation: Set your risk % (e.g., 1%) and the EA calculates exact lot size based on your Stop Loss distance
  • Visual SL Line: Click +/- buttons or drag the line directly in the chart to set your Stop Loss
  • Broker Compliance: Respects min/max lot sizes and step values automatically

🎯 One-Click Execution

  • Market Orders: Instant BUY/SELL with perfect sizing
  • Pending Orders: Set visual entry lines for Limit/Stop orders
  • Clean Dashboard: All controls in one minimizable panel

🛡️ Automated Trade Management

  • Auto-Breakeven: Moves Stop Loss to entry after X% profit (protects capital)
  • Smart Trailing: Locks profits in steps without getting stopped by noise
  • Group Trailing: Manages multiple positions on same symbol as one basket
  • Auto-Cleanup: Deletes expired pending orders by time or duration

👤 Perfect For

  • Prop Firm Traders: Strict risk management required to pass challenges
  • Swing Traders: Set and forget trade management
  • Scalpers: Fast execution with instant lot calculation
  • Beginners: Learn proper position sizing from Day 1

🚀 Quick Start

1. Drag EA to any chart
2. Set your Risk % in inputs (e.g., 1%)
3. Use +/- buttons to set Stop Loss visually
4. Click BUY or SELL – position opens with perfect lot size
5. EA manages Breakeven and Trailing automatically

📋 Important Notes

✅ Works with ANY broker (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals)
✅ Works on ANY timeframe
✅ Does NOT open trades automatically (manual trading tool)
✅ Does NOT provide signals (you control the strategy)

💡 Want More?
PRO version includes Daily Loss Limits, Stealth Mode (hidden SL/TP), and Web Analytics Dashboard.
Learn more: proriskmanager.com

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
If this EA helps your trading, please leave a review!
Your feedback helps us improve the tool for everyone.

Version 1.10 (Free) | Updated December 2025
Copyright © 2025 CYBX DOO. All rights reserved.

フィルタ:
245237776
236
245237776 2025.11.19 20:14 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Goran Matev
217
開発者からの返信 Goran Matev 2025.11.23 21:45
Thank you very much for your interest in the Pro-Risk Manager! I'm happy to let you know that a detailed video guide on how to set up and use the Pro-Risk Manager should be online within the next 4 to 5 days. You will be notified immediately once the video has been uploaded to YouTube. Thank you for your patience! Link to USER GUIDE:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/11uMg_nDnkr6Eb_aTzT18lrYuetR8QlIIRpHeLvfZ3eo/edit?usp=sharing
レビューに返信