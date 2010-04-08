Bank Session Lines
- Indicators
- Samuel Munyaradzi Gama
- Version: 1.30
Banks Session Lines Indicator
The Banks Session Lines automatically highlight times of the day the price moves.
It helps smart money traders to clearly mark and track the key institutional trading sessions the banks operate in — Asian, London, and New York with fully customizable session lines for your charts.
Designed for traders who need clarity and precision when tracking volatility cycles.
Why Banks Session Lines?
- Because every major move begins and ends within institutional banks trading session hours.
- This tool gives you visual clarity of the trading sessions the banks operate in, so you can only trade when the market is more likely to move and avoid trading when the market is likely not to move.
- Helps the trader to only trade with the banks when liquidity shifts within the exact hours where banks build, trap and release price.
- Perfect for identifying session based fake outs, liquidity sweeps, and institutional footprints.
Features
- Draws session vertical lines automatically on chart.
- Customize each session: Start and end times.
- Customize each session lines: Color, Size / Thickness and Line style.
- Labels Lines (e.g. New York Open / Close etc. ).
- Works on any timeframe and symbol.
- Dynamic time conversion – adjust automatically to your broker’s time zone.
- Clean visual interface – built for professional traders who focus on price action.
How to Use
- Attach indicator to your chart.
- Set your broker’s time zone offset.
- Adjust session times if needed (London, NY, Asia, etc.).
- Watch how price reacts to session opens, closes, and overlaps.
Input Parameters
- Turn banks session lines indicator - on or off.
- Set the number of past days you want to draw session lines on.
- Show Asian / London / New York – enable or disable session line.
- Start Time / End Time – custom time for each session line.
- Line Color / Width / Style – full visual control
- Custom session line – enable or disable session line.
- Set the timeframes you want to draw session lines on.
Compatibility
- Timeframes: All.
- Symbols: All instruments (Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto).
- Platform: Meta Trader 4 / For the Meta Trader 5 version.