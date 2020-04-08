Candlestick Overlay

Adaptive Trend Lines Henri Salvatore Bigatti 4.76 (25) Indicators

This indicator shows the TLH and TLL and some trendlines that allow us to estimate the trend of market. It also shows the values of the angles of the lines in percentage in points (pip) , the standard deviation, and the trend of each line, and when it breaks the lines of support and resistance (TLH and TLL). And finally, it also shows the points identified as supports and resistances through the fractal algorithm in the graph. The high and low trend lines are supported by the highs and lows, th