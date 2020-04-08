Candlestick Overlay
- Indicators
- Samuel Munyaradzi Gama
- Version: 1.9
Overlay higher timeframe candles onto the lower timeframe candles for both live time trading and back testing to see how higher timeframe candles are formed with lower timeframe candles.
- Helps traders to see the multi timeframe alignment between timeframes in each moment to find refined entry within market structure.
- Give the trader a full view of price across all timeframes by just looking at one timeframe.