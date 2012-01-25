Custom Panel allows you to gather all kind of important information and display it as one handy table in the upper right corner of the chart.



You can choose the contents of the panel yourself. Every row will show your own customized condition or value. Every column shows a different timeframe. The panel may contain up to 10 rows and up to 8 columns.

Sample usage

Row: Price > EMA(30)

Mode: YES_NO

Meaning: is current price above EMA(30)



Row: Ask < Bands[L]

Mode: YES_NO

Meaning: is current ask price below lower Bollinger band

Row: CCI(16)

Mode: PERCENT

Meaning: what is the percent change of CCI(16) from the previous bar close

Row: MACD[S](12,20,10)

Mode: ARROWS

Meaning: is MACD(12,20,10) signal line going up or down

Row: Stoch[M] > Stoch[S]

Mode: YES_NO

Meaning: is Stochastic main line above Stochastic signal line

Row: Bid

Mode: CHANGE

Meaning: what is the change in bid price from the previous bar close



Detailed information

Every row of the panel can work in one of 5 modes:

YES_NO - showing YES or NO basing on your custom condition (e.g. Price > SMA(30), RSI(14) < 30, EMA(5) > EMA(10), ...). You can use '<', '>' and '=' operators.

In YES_NO mode exactly one operator (<,>,=) must be used. In all other modes operators are forbidden.

The panel supports the following built-in indicators:

The panel recognizes only the following functions. Letter case does not matter. The parameters supplied in brackets can be omitted. The parameters, which are not specified, will be set to default values. For example, it is possible to specify only the first one or the first and the second or all three or none.

P or PRICE or BID -> shows bid price



ASK -> shows ask price

any number, e.g. 20, 1.4506, -100, ...



CCI(period)

RSI(period)

MACD(fast ema, slow ema, macd ema) -> shows MACD main line



MACD[M](fast ema, slow ema, macd ema) -> shows MACD main line



MACD[S](fast ema, slow ema, macd ema) -> shows MACD signal line

MA(period, shift) -> shows SMA by default



SMA(period, shift)

EMA(period, shift)

SMMA(period, shift)

LWMA(period, shift)

STOCH(%K, %D, slowing) -> shows Stochastic main line

STOCH[M](%K, %D, slowing) -> shows Stochastic main line

STOCH[S](%K, %D, slowing) -> shows Stochastic signal line

SAR(step, maximum) or PSAR(step, maximum) -> shows Parabolic SAR



WPR(period) or %R(period)



TRIX(period)

BANDS[U](period, shift, deviation) or BB[U](period, shift, deviation) -> shows upper Bollinger band

BANDS[L](period, shift, deviation) or BB[L](period, shift, deviation) -> shows lower Bollinger band

BB[L](period, shift, deviation) STDDEV(period, shift) or DEV(period, shift)



ATR(period)

MOM(period)

RVI(period) or RVI[M](period) -> shows RVI main line

RVI[S](period) -> shows RVI signal line

ADX(period) -> shows main ADX line

ADX[DI+](period) -> shows DI+ line

ADX[DI-](period) -> shows DI- line



